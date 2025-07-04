They Can't Even Win a Meme War: Americans FIRE BACK After a (Pretty Good) Zinger From the Brits

There's nothing that Americans love more on Independence Day than loudly shouting about how proud we are to live in the greatest country on Earth. Well, at least Republicans love to do that. Democrats' favorite Fourth of July pastime seems to be screeching about how much they hate America (even though they stubbornly refuse to leave).
And there's nothing other countries love more on this day than showing America how jealous they are that they aren't us.
Unlike American Democrats, however, occasionally, those foreigners can come up with a pretty funny meme. That was the case this morning when the folks at the British Embassy decided to poke some fun at us colonials, while also reminding everyone that they're still not over America kicking them out 249 years ago.
🇺🇸 Enjoy your big day!— British Embassy Washington (@UKinUSA) July 4, 2025
Honestly... pic.twitter.com/48DG7CnYVV
OK, that was a good one.
And, hey, at least they're honest.
Many Americans were happy to give them credit for a pretty solid zinger.
Ok, I giggled. Well played, tiny island embassy. https://t.co/YrniHBrPrB— Mark "Buttons" Sibley (@mnsibley) July 4, 2025
Well done. 😂😂😂 https://t.co/h7l4Jqguj9— theRoddick (@OriginalRoddick) July 4, 2025
Ok, that’s funny!— Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) July 4, 2025
🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 https://t.co/cVXucYDsmn
If even the Zodiac killer can acknowledge it, then it's a pretty funny joke.
Shots fired ☕ https://t.co/9MKC4b5Mmp— Robert K. Williams (@RKWDC) July 4, 2025
Shots fired, indeed. However, much like the Battle of Lexington and Concord in 1775, the Brits are pretty good at starting a fight with us.
Finishing that fight? Not so much.
It didn't take long for Americans, like those brave Massachusetts colonialists 250 years ago, to fire back with everything in our arsenal.
Recommended
Shaking with rage https://t.co/ozd94yGWn0— Three Year Letterman (@3YearLetterman) July 4, 2025
July 4, 2025
And just like that, the US-UK Meme War of 2025 was underway.
And it was decidedly one-sided.
You can’t spell or pronounce aluminum correctly— Three Year Letterman (@3YearLetterman) July 4, 2025
We know. We even had to remind our favorite British TERF, J.K. Rowling, of that very recently.
July 4, 2025
Someone still isn’t over the a** kicking we gave you in 1776.— Burt Macklin (@BurtMaclin_FBI) July 4, 2025
They're still crying from the awesome breakup letter we sent them.
https://t.co/NxbpbGxdA4 pic.twitter.com/Fhy9OVgZBb— Homestead padre (@smithhmesteadms) July 4, 2025
And it's not even close.
https://t.co/v6WkWibbc9 pic.twitter.com/rkUxVH6a3n— 𝐂𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐬 𝐂𝐚𝐞𝐫𝐮𝐥𝐞𝐮𝐬 (@CaeruleusCanis) July 4, 2025
Not even a little bit.
Happy unfriended day you filthy royals pic.twitter.com/jCVRTZ6i0e— Buck Freedom 🇺🇸 (@BuckWilde_) July 4, 2025
We'd be happy to respond to their repeated friend requests. Just as soon as they stop putting people in jail for mean tweets.
As I was saying:https://t.co/hUcFbAPVQe https://t.co/3Mi5uIw1b3 pic.twitter.com/DnRimKPhXc— Tim Rice (@timerice1) July 4, 2025
OOF. That one hits them hard. And they know it.
July 4, 2025
Dayyyyum.
That one's got to sting too for a former worldwide empire.
July 4, 2025
HA. An excellent summary of the Revolutionary War in two sentences.
It was inevitable pic.twitter.com/rgiGniGAfL— 🇺🇸Fred🇺🇸🇮🇱🇩🇪 (@FDyroff) July 4, 2025
We were totally justified.
This is why we don’t ship Kentucky Rebel Scum to England. https://t.co/iGN8FPevVE pic.twitter.com/0QogYBZEsX— Half A Pond (@Half_A_Pond) July 4, 2025
They have no idea what they're missing.
They really don't even understand BBQ, obviously.
See, in America, we have our smokers under a shed so we can BBQ in rain Also, BBQ is smoked meats, You may be thinking of "Grilling" which is meat cooked over high direct heat, like hot dogs, hamburgers and chicken, though GOOD chicken is smoked.— Rani, Last of The Red Hot Boomers (@ShadesOfRani) July 4, 2025
This is England we're talking about. They think mushy peas are delicious.
Taking shots at BBQ like that. And I thought the UK enforces blasphemy laws. https://t.co/O0gybcx4QR— Better Phetasy (@BetterPhetasy) July 4, 2025
“The BBQs go out” stops using our words wrong or we’ll do it again! https://t.co/0rQOeKc0Dk— Aelfred The Great (@aelfred_D) July 4, 2025
If they ever had our BBQ, they would rise up and rebel against their own country.
Don't take our word for it; let them show you themselves:
Just say the word, Brits, and we'll liberate you with ribs, brisket, and pulled pork.
https://t.co/JeeDYtME0G pic.twitter.com/3eAeppyjO2— ⚾️ Mary Elizabeth 🐻 (@mchastain81) July 4, 2025
Yikes. Even the Atlanta Falcons didn't choke that badly in the Super Bowl.
As for their wishes for rain, they clearly don't understand Americans ...
What we do when it rains on July 4th! pic.twitter.com/3FDuaeP6x6— David Broussard | M365 Architect (@dbroussa) July 4, 2025
Yeah, we do!
Our guns work in the rain. 🌧️ pic.twitter.com/xYBIy5C1Sp— John McElligott (@john_mcelligott) July 4, 2025
You would think they would have learned that 250 years ago, when the forests first started whistling at them.
And now, like all of our fireworks displays across America tonight, a final glorious barrage of memes and trolls:
The Brits don't have an Independence Day.— 🪖Impenitent2A (@Impenitent2A) July 4, 2025
They have a: "Dammit we lost, where did our General Lord go?" day.
🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 https://t.co/LON84PeLlj pic.twitter.com/6YBiFGAn71
Womp womp https://t.co/vWhcviwqVY pic.twitter.com/A2aOCP4dKl— SarahBeara (@SarahTheBanned) July 4, 2025
https://t.co/MWB7dhmDbW pic.twitter.com/0PQsCJ90J7— Ultra MUGA Maj. Fellakong (@fluff_ruff) July 4, 2025
Brits on Independence Day = Watching the other team's championship parade. https://t.co/JkulqhJdci— Drew Johnson (@DrewForNevada) July 4, 2025
Two and a half centuries after Boston, and the tea is still salty https://t.co/j4aBpdAfzL— Rabbi-With-No-Knife 𓉱 🇺🇸🎗🇮🇱📟 (@FreeManDespair) July 4, 2025
July 4, 2025
Imagine your entire army losing to a bunch of farmers. pic.twitter.com/yR65Daqhw3— Libertarian Mama 🔔 (@LibertarianMama) July 4, 2025
July 4, 2025
July 4, 2025
OUCH!
All hilarious.
Don't worry. We saved the very best for last for America's grand finale ...
Hey Siri play Freebied https://t.co/qw2Fg6mn9z pic.twitter.com/0vwwphYtkE— Pi🦣 (@PuckSlop) July 4, 2025
BOOM! There it is.
The English mind simply cannot comprehend that.
And that is why, while the British are working today, Americans will celebrate that our forefathers gave them and their king the old heave-ho 249 years ago.
We hope you enjoyed some quality Independence Day fun -- on both sides of the Atlantic.
(But seriously, Britain. Stop putting people in jail for free speech or we may have to kick your butts all over again.)
Join the conversation as a VIP Member