They Can't Even Win a Meme War: Americans FIRE BACK After a (Pretty Good) Zinger From the Brits

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 4:00 PM on July 04, 2025
Twitchy/Meme

There's nothing that Americans love more on Independence Day than loudly shouting about how proud we are to live in the greatest country on Earth. Well, at least Republicans love to do that. Democrats' favorite Fourth of July pastime seems to be screeching about how much they hate America (even though they stubbornly refuse to leave). 

And there's nothing other countries love more on this day than showing America how jealous they are that they aren't us.

Unlike American Democrats, however, occasionally, those foreigners can come up with a pretty funny meme. That was the case this morning when the folks at the British Embassy decided to poke some fun at us colonials, while also reminding everyone that they're still not over America kicking them out 249 years ago. 

OK, that was a good one. 

And, hey, at least they're honest. 

Many Americans were happy to give them credit for a pretty solid zinger. 

If even the Zodiac killer can acknowledge it, then it's a pretty funny joke. 

Shots fired, indeed. However, much like the Battle of Lexington and Concord in 1775, the Brits are pretty good at starting a fight with us. 

Finishing that fight? Not so much. 

It didn't take long for Americans, like those brave Massachusetts colonialists 250 years ago, to fire back with everything in our arsenal.

And just like that, the US-UK Meme War of 2025 was underway. 

And it was decidedly one-sided. 

We know. We even had to remind our favorite British TERF, J.K. Rowling, of that very recently

They're still crying from the awesome breakup letter we sent them.

And it's not even close. 

Not even a little bit. 

We'd be happy to respond to their repeated friend requests. Just as soon as they stop putting people in jail for mean tweets. 

OOF. That one hits them hard. And they know it. 

Dayyyyum. 

That one's got to sting too for a former worldwide empire. 

HA. An excellent summary of the Revolutionary War in two sentences.

We were totally justified.

They have no idea what they're missing. 

They really don't even understand BBQ, obviously. 

This is England we're talking about. They think mushy peas are delicious. 

If they ever had our BBQ, they would rise up and rebel against their own country. 

Don't take our word for it; let them show you themselves: 

Just say the word, Brits, and we'll liberate you with ribs, brisket, and pulled pork.

Yikes. Even the Atlanta Falcons didn't choke that badly in the Super Bowl. 

As for their wishes for rain, they clearly don't understand Americans ...

Yeah, we do! 

You would think they would have learned that 250 years ago, when the forests first started whistling at them. 

And now, like all of our fireworks displays across America tonight, a final glorious barrage of memes and trolls: 

OUCH! 

All hilarious. 

Don't worry. We saved the very best for last for America's grand finale ...

BOOM! There it is. 

The English mind simply cannot comprehend that. 

And that is why, while the British are working today, Americans will celebrate that our forefathers gave them and their king the old heave-ho 249 years ago.

We hope you enjoyed some quality Independence Day fun -- on both sides of the Atlantic.

(But seriously, Britain. Stop putting people in jail for free speech or we may have to kick your butts all over again.)

