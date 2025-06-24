In America, We Say 'ERBS'! X Has Some Language Fun With Our Favorite British TERF, J.K. Rowling

Clueless and Possibly Complicit LA Mayor Bass Nods Along to Deranged Kidnapping Cosplay
Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 8:30 PM on June 24, 2025
AngieArtist

The old joke is that America and England are two nations separated by a common language. 

Both countries like to make fun of the fact that the other country's words sound silly, but since we're American, we are right, as always. It's the British words that sound silly. We still don't know what a lorry, jumper, nappy, lift, toff, or trainers are. All we know is that we would never ask an English person for a cigarette using their word.  

Advertisement

Beyond those differences, the two countries also spell and pronounce some of the same words differently, and that's where one of our favorite Brits in the world comes in. 

Earlier this week, J.K. Rowling was just doing her thing, dunking on men pretending to be women, in this case, one of her favorite crybullies, India Willoughby. 

Maybe Willoughby should move to Iran if he loves it so much. See how that works out for him. 

But one of the people replying to Rowling tried to make fun of her for her spelling of 'color.' It was kind of unnecessary and petty, and it earned a Community Note. 

But if you know Rowling, you know she has a great sense of humor and likes to use it on X. She responded to that troll with her own counterattack against Americans and 'herbs.' 

We're not going to get technical here, but lots of words have a silent H. Rowling would know that even if she didn't spend 'hours' researching the topic. 

However, what ensued was a pretty funny series of replies from Americans having a go (as the Brits would say) at Rowling for her country's language and traditions. 

Just remember, Ms. Rowling. We kid you because we love you. 

Yeah. Where the heck did that 'F' come from anyway? 

It was never about the Tea Tax. It was all about that superfluous 'I.'

HAHA. That's an old joke, but always funny. 

The last time we checked, Britain, that word was spelled with an 'E,' not an 'A.'

Right? Math is hard enough without making it necessarily plural. 

As Bruce Willis would say, 'Zed's dead, baby. Zed's dead.'

Uh-oh. 

Nope, we're not getting into that one. Wars have been started over the Oxford comma. Bloody, endless wars. 

Advertisement

That's a good point. Many British dialects (like Cockney) drop the 'H' from all sorts of words. Rowling may want to look in her own backyard before attacking us colonials again -- which didn't go well for England the last time they tried it. 

Well, there it is. The definitive authority has chimed in. And the British can like it or they can get some of Trump's MOPs dropped on their libraries. 

Beyond words, some Americans had a few other choice words for staples of British culture. 

English food is not ... well, it's not good. Even many Brits acknowledge that. 

And never let them forget it! 

LOL. Finally. A moment of mutual understanding. 

It was all in good fun, and Rowling gave as good as she got in many of the exchanges on the posts above. 

Advertisement

In the end, there were no hard feelings because we love Rowling for her principled and relentless fight against 'gender ideology.'

High praise for the Harry Potter series (we would have gone with J.R.R. Tolkien), but we'll allow it.

If Rowling ever wants to know why Americans are the way we are, however, all she has to do is ask 'General Washington.'

LOL. That's one of our favorite SNL sketches of the last 20 years. 

We're ready to make peace with J.K. Rowling and bury our differences. 

But she should know that we are never going to call fries 'chips.' 

