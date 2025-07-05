Clutch Those Pearls! Dems Manufacture ALL the Outrage Over Trump's Description of Corrupt Bankers

It must be a day ending in a Y because Democrats once again are trying to gin up some outrage about something President Trump said.

As usual, however, their shock and indignation are entirely selective, so their pearl clutching comes across a lot more as what it actually is: grasping at straws.

Advertisement

Just before Independence Day, 'journalist' Aaron Rupar posted a clip of Trump speaking about corrupt banking practices and -- GASP! -- you won't believe the term he used.

Trump describes certain bankers as "shylocks" pic.twitter.com/0mAiKwnZE9 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 4, 2025

Wait, that's it? That's all?

He used a term that even Merriam-Webster defines as someone who engages in usury?

shylock (verb)

shylocked; shylocking; shylocks intransitive verb

: to lend money at high rates of interest

The origin of the word indeed came from William Shakespeare's villain, a Jew, in The Merchant of Venice, but it is hardly a slur against all Jews, particularly in 2025, not 1597. And even more particularly in comparison to what the pro-Hamas caucus of the Democrat Party says about Jewish people on a daily basis.

Nevertheless, the outrage machine came out in full force yesterday.

Wow. We know it must be serious because of all the hashtags used by 'Meow E. Meowing.'

Legit, y'all gotta do it. There's no other way at this point https://t.co/kXlr9vKa1F — ♱ＲΣＤ♱ (@ReturntoRred) July 5, 2025

Umm ... do what, exactly? That sounds a lot like an incitement to another Butler, PA, incident.

But it wasn't just randos on X who pretended to be offended. Elected Democrats tried to make us believe that this was simply a bridge too far.

This is antisemitic. Plain and simple.



Trump is just spewing hate. pic.twitter.com/2S4aslDQzZ — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) July 4, 2025

The term ‘Shylock’ is one of the most recognizable antisemitic slurs in the English language. It’s a centuries-old trope that has fueled discrimination, hatred, and violence against Jews for generations.



I condemn Donald Trump’s dangerous use of this blatantly antisemitic slur… https://t.co/YK37Gocaye — Rep. Nadler (@RepJerryNadler) July 4, 2025

American Jews deserve leaders who will fight antisemitism in all its forms, not ones who fuel it from the behind the Presidential seal, elevate antisemites to some of the highest positions of power, and exploit the horrific rise in antisemitism to suppress constitutionality-protected free speech.



I have often said that if Donald Trump was serious about fighting antisemitism, he could start with the antisemites in his own administration. Today’s speech shows that antisemitism in the Trump Administration is the rule not the exception, and emanates from the very top. If Donald Trump were serious about fighting antisemitism, he could start with himself.

Advertisement

LOL. Hamburger Chuck and Jerry Sackville-Baggins were VERY upset.

There's only one problem, of course.

Trump is not the only politician who has used this term. As Vice President in 2014, Joe Biden said virtually the same thing.

And neither Schumer nor Nadler said anything about that.

Ya’ know, Jer, I can’t seem to find a post from you condemning Biden when he said it. Almost as if you’re a hypocritical opportunist who only takes issue when someone you disagree with politically says it. https://t.co/TTfXgNtkiP pic.twitter.com/ht0LGI5de3 — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) July 5, 2025

Did you say that when Joe Biden used the term, you oompa-loompa?



Or are you just pretending to be outraged because you have nothing to offer? https://t.co/6d2osYROxD pic.twitter.com/keHvAVNNzR — Grateful Calvin (@shoveitjack) July 5, 2025

Oops.

Then, of course, there is the problem of Nadler's recent political endorsement in New York City, not to mention his best buddies in Congress.

You endorsed a rabid anti-Semite for Mayor of NYC & have absolutely nothing to say about the Hamas Squad or the Hamasniks in your base. This is a YOUR team problem

Jerry https://t.co/0T5FSbiEO9 pic.twitter.com/BTAYhJ38fx — Stacey (@ScotsFyre) July 5, 2025

I condemn your endorsement of an anti-Semitic mayoral candidate which you did because you are a pusillanimous coward. At best. Trump said Shylock the same week he destroyed Iran’s nuclear program. What have you ever done for the Jews, Jerry, except eat too much deli? https://t.co/iFy2vxzTvi — John Podhoretz (@jpodhoretz) July 4, 2025

Advertisement

WAY too much deli.

You just endorsed a guy who defends globalizing the intifada.



Maybe sit this one out. https://t.co/Y14WDU64c8 — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) July 4, 2025

You have to admit it’s pretty hilarious watching the party of Al Sharpton and “Globalize the Intifada” do “antisemitic language” policing every now and again.



Not an ounce of shame among them. https://t.co/NSXpRz9ozT — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) July 4, 2025

It is pretty funny to watch them flailing and trying to throw ANYTHING against the wall in the desperate hope that something will stick.

As for President Trump, he responded to the fake controversy as only he can.

Trump says he wasn’t familiar with the word “Shylock” being a Jewish slur, says he thought it meant someone who lent money at exorbitant rates.



“You view it differently than me, I’ve never heard that.”



Follow: @AFpost



pic.twitter.com/0MwXoIvQ3a — AF Post (@AFpost) July 4, 2025

LOL. He thought that's what it meant because ... THAT'S WHAT IT MEANS.

And, unlike Schumer and Nadler, Trump's response is entirely believable. We're pretty sure that no one will be shocked to discover that the President doesn't read a lot of Shakespeare in his free time.

More importantly, he returned the question to that reporter by holding up a mirror to her (not to mention the Democrats as a whole).

Advertisement

If THEY read it as antisemitic, it probably says a lot more about them than it does about him.

Especially when they only seem to be outraged when HE says something, not anyone else, and not anyone on their team.

It was a nice try, though, Democrats. We can't wait to hear what the left will be clutching their pearls about today.