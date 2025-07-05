Clutch Those Pearls! Dems Manufacture ALL the Outrage Over Trump's Description of Corrupt Bankers

The Word is MALES: ABC Trots Out 'Experts' to Whine About Banning 'Transgender...
Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 8:00 AM on July 05, 2025
Twitchy

It must be a day ending in a Y because Democrats once again are trying to gin up some outrage about something President Trump said. 

As usual, however, their shock and indignation are entirely selective, so their pearl clutching comes across a lot more as what it actually is: grasping at straws. 

Just before Independence Day, 'journalist' Aaron Rupar posted a clip of Trump speaking about corrupt banking practices and -- GASP! -- you won't believe the term he used. 

Wait, that's it? That's all? 

He used a term that even Merriam-Webster defines as someone who engages in usury? 

shylock (verb)
shylocked; shylocking; shylocks

intransitive verb 
: to lend money at high rates of interest

The origin of the word indeed came from William Shakespeare's villain, a Jew, in The Merchant of Venice, but it is hardly a slur against all Jews, particularly in 2025, not 1597. And even more particularly in comparison to what the pro-Hamas caucus of the Democrat Party says about Jewish people on a daily basis. 

Nevertheless, the outrage machine came out in full force yesterday. 

Wow. We know it must be serious because of all the hashtags used by 'Meow E. Meowing.'

The Word is MALES: ABC Trots Out 'Experts' to Whine About Banning 'Transgender Females' In Sports
Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin
Umm ... do what, exactly? That sounds a lot like an incitement to another Butler, PA, incident. 

But it wasn't just randos on X who pretended to be offended. Elected Democrats tried to make us believe that this was simply a bridge too far. 

American Jews deserve leaders who will fight antisemitism in all its forms, not ones who fuel it from the behind the Presidential seal, elevate antisemites to some of the highest positions of power, and exploit the horrific rise in antisemitism to suppress constitutionality-protected free speech.

I have often said that if Donald Trump was serious about fighting antisemitism, he could start with the antisemites in his own administration. Today’s speech shows that antisemitism in the Trump Administration is the rule not the exception, and emanates from the very top. If Donald Trump were serious about fighting antisemitism, he could start with himself.

LOL. Hamburger Chuck and Jerry Sackville-Baggins were VERY upset. 

There's only one problem, of course. 

Trump is not the only politician who has used this term. As Vice President in 2014, Joe Biden said virtually the same thing

And neither Schumer nor Nadler said anything about that. 

Oops. 

Then, of course, there is the problem of Nadler's recent political endorsement in New York City, not to mention his best buddies in Congress. 

WAY too much deli. 

It is pretty funny to watch them flailing and trying to throw ANYTHING against the wall in the desperate hope that something will stick. 

As for President Trump, he responded to the fake controversy as only he can. 

LOL. He thought that's what it meant because ... THAT'S WHAT IT MEANS. 

And, unlike Schumer and Nadler, Trump's response is entirely believable. We're pretty sure that no one will be shocked to discover that the President doesn't read a lot of Shakespeare in his free time. 

More importantly, he returned the question to that reporter by holding up a mirror to her (not to mention the Democrats as a whole). 

If THEY read it as antisemitic, it probably says a lot more about them than it does about him. 

Especially when they only seem to be outraged when HE says something, not anyone else, and not anyone on their team. 

It was a nice try, though, Democrats. We can't wait to hear what the left will be clutching their pearls about today. 

