Scott Jennings Lays Out Why the Democrat Party Keeps Losing Voters to Trump and the Republican Party

Republican commentator Scott Jennings keeps trying to educate the Democrats on CNN’s NewsNight about why their party keeps losing voters. He recently explained that the Democrat Party is now just two factions and neither appeals to average Americans.

Have a look. (WATCH)

Democrats are having a hard time coming to grips with the fact that Republicans are taking all of their voters.



The Democratic tent is so diverse that in one corner they have the socialists and in the other corner they have the communists! It's really wide - lol pic.twitter.com/nkd7tRC8t4 — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) July 4, 2025

But but but at least they overwhelmingly keep the 50 yr old and above single cat ladies with blue, pink, and purple hair. 🤷‍♂️ — Tony 🇻🇦 (@TdawgMontana) July 4, 2025

Republicans are okay if Democrats hold on to those voters.

Posters recognize that, as the Democrats argue about who in their party can be the most anti-American, the working-class voters who once formed their base are fleeing.

Democrats brag about their “big tent” — but all that’s inside are socialists arguing with communists.



Meanwhile, Republicans are walking off with the working class — and they can’t stop it. 🇺🇸🔥 — ADAMANTIUM X74™⚙ (@AdamantiumX74) July 4, 2025

Haha, the Dems' big tent is looking more like a circus with socialists and communists pulling voters left, while Republicans are quietly scooping up the rest! — Isabella kate (@isabella_kate08) July 4, 2025

They are same group actually. So one corner only — KymDelisi (@KymDelisi) July 4, 2025

And in another corner the Democrat Party has the Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) allies. — HI808 (@hi808sun) July 4, 2025

See, there is room in the Democrat Party for another voice!

Commenters say the Democrats aren’t doing anything to stop the party’s bleeding.

The centrists are sprinting to the right. — News Nomad 🗞 (@The_Nomad_News) July 4, 2025

We're not taking their voters... they're handing them over to us.. — 🇺🇸Strong🇺🇸 (@PoeticPatriotTX) July 4, 2025

Anyone with even a shred of common sense will abandon the Democrats — Homesteadlander (@Homesteadlander) July 4, 2025

Complete disarray. MAGA vs. Communism. We need to sweep the leg. — meganly (@meganmichelle_s) July 4, 2025

This is a prime opportunity for the Republican Party to bury the Democrat Party for decades, if not forever. But we’re dealing with the Republican Party, which is known for stealing defeat from the jaws of victory.