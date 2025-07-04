Scott Jennings Lays Out Why the Democrat Party Keeps Losing Voters to Trump and the Republican Party

Creative X Users Have Fun Reimagining Dem Jimmy Gomez’s Staged Capitol Steps ‘Crying’...
Warren Squire | 10:30 PM on July 04, 2025
AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis

Republican commentator Scott Jennings keeps trying to educate the Democrats on CNN’s NewsNight about why their party keeps losing voters. He recently explained that the Democrat Party is now just two factions and neither appeals to average Americans.

Have a look. (WATCH)

Republicans are okay if Democrats hold on to those voters.

Posters recognize that, as the Democrats argue about who in their party can be the most anti-American, the working-class voters who once formed their base are fleeing.

See, there is room in the Democrat Party for another voice!

Commenters say the Democrats aren’t doing anything to stop the party’s bleeding.

This is a prime opportunity for the Republican Party to bury the Democrat Party for decades, if not forever. But we’re dealing with the Republican Party, which is known for stealing defeat from the jaws of victory.

