WaPo Fact-Checker and Hack Glenn Kessler PRAISING ABC Moderators for Their Fact-Checking Goes SO Wrong

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  3:40 PM on September 12, 2024
Meme

Nobody loves the mainstream media more than members of the mainstream media.

And boy howdy, head fact-checker at WaPo (yeah, we laughed too), Glenn Kessler was super impressed with the fact-checking David Muir and Linsey Davis did during the debate event hough you know, they never fact-checked Kamala Harris once.

Look at this schlopp:

Charles C.W. Cooke responded.

Good grief is RIGHT.

But wait, there's more from Glenn:

Ironically, Community Notes fact-checked Kessler on this one. Heh.

WHOA, the City Manager? What about the people making the claims, Glenn? 

In other words crime rates are going through the roof.

After Muir asked Trump about it.

Which of course Kessler doesn't mention.

Full disclosure, there is more to this thread but this editor just can't stomach it ... especially when it ends this way:

Holy Hell.

How 'bout NO? 

======================================================================

