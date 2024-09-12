WaPo Fact-Checker and Hack Glenn Kessler PRAISING ABC Moderators for Their Fact-Checking Goes SO Wrong

Nobody loves the mainstream media more than members of the mainstream media.

And boy howdy, head fact-checker at WaPo (yeah, we laughed too), Glenn Kessler was super impressed with the fact-checking David Muir and Linsey Davis did during the debate event hough you know, they never fact-checked Kamala Harris once.

Advertisement

Look at this schlopp:

Romney was called out for saying something that turned out to be true. That said, @DavidMuir and @LinseyDavis last night did a good job. Their fact checks were spare but appropriate and accurate — intended as a clarification for viewers. Let’s review: — Glenn Kessler (@GlennKesslerWP) September 11, 2024

Charles C.W. Cooke responded.

“Turned out to be true.” “Turned out”! It didn’t “turn out.” It was true when he said it. It wasn’t some mystery, the details of which later came to light. Crowley got it wrong. She was wrong to do it, and she was wrong substantively. “Turned out to be true.” Good grief. https://t.co/FAYGSRiBIm — Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) September 12, 2024

Good grief is RIGHT.

But wait, there's more from Glenn:

1. After Trump falsely claimed that Democrats favor execution of babies after birth, Davis pointed out that it is illegal to kill a baby after it’s born. Many viewers at that moment were probably wondering what Trump was talking about… — Glenn Kessler (@GlennKesslerWP) September 11, 2024

Ironically, Community Notes fact-checked Kessler on this one. Heh.

2. After Trump repeated a debunked conspiracy theory about migrants in Springfield, Ohio eating pets, Muir cited the city manager as saying there were no credible reports that this had happened. Again, viewers not in right-wing media bubbles were probably mystified… — Glenn Kessler (@GlennKesslerWP) September 11, 2024

WHOA, the City Manager? What about the people making the claims, Glenn?

3. After Trump said crimes rates were going through the roof, Muir cited FBI data saying the opposite. This may have been on the line, as the Trump campaign points to a different data set to make its case. Trump hypes crime figures, but I might have skipped this one… — Glenn Kessler (@GlennKesslerWP) September 11, 2024

In other words crime rates are going through the roof.

4. Finally, after Trump claimed there “was so much proof” that he did not lose the election, Muir appropriately pointed out that 60 cases brought by Trump and his allies failed to prove any fraud. Trump falsely replied that was because they lacked standing…. — Glenn Kessler (@GlennKesslerWP) September 11, 2024

After Muir asked Trump about it.

Which of course Kessler doesn't mention.

Full disclosure, there is more to this thread but this editor just can't stomach it ... especially when it ends this way:

Muir and Davis were well-prepared and might have provided a model for how moderators handle debates in the future. — Glenn Kessler (@GlennKesslerWP) September 11, 2024

Holy Hell.

How 'bout NO?

======================================================================