'Fake News!' Texans NUKE Mark Cuban for Telling WHOPPER of a Lie About His 'TX Friends' Voting for Kamala

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:25 AM on September 13, 2024
AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez

Mark Cuban claims he has several friends in Texas who are now voting for Kamala because of the Tuesday night debate.

No, really.

It's funny that he thinks people would believe he has friends, let alone that several of them in Texas decided to vote for Kamala because she was more stable and presidential.

HA HA HA HA HA

Dude.

His lie ... sorry ... post continues:

They were concerned about whether she would stay a centrist.  

But thought that risk was less than Trump’s instability and inability to keep from being baited again and again.

Sure they did, Mark.

We totally believe you.

It sounds like a TV drama because odds are Cuban is making this entire claim up.

Cuban might as well be telling us about his girlfriend in Canada who was a hardcore Trump supporter until she saw Kamala's AMAZINGLY presidential performance on Tuesday night. 

Heh.

Or, you know, he's just full of it.

BUT HIS FRIENDS! SEVERAL OF THEM EVEN!

We see what Sean did here.

Heh.

This is an excellent point. Even if he isn't make things up (which odds are he is) IF he has friends in Texas they are likely very wealthy and of course they're voting for the party of the elite. 

Either way this was NOT the win Mark thought it would, like not at all.

======================================================================

