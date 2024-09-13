'Fake News!' Texans NUKE Mark Cuban for Telling WHOPPER of a Lie About His 'TX Friends' Voting for Kamala

Mark Cuban claims he has several friends in Texas who are now voting for Kamala because of the Tuesday night debate.

No, really.

It's funny that he thinks people would believe he has friends, let alone that several of them in Texas decided to vote for Kamala because she was more stable and presidential.

HA HA HA HA HA

Dude.

I have several friends in Texas who texted me after the debate and told me they were convinced that she was more presidential and would bring more stability. They would vote for her



They were concerned about whether she would stay a centrist. But thought that risk was less… https://t.co/DZ9VuKAMxj — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) September 12, 2024

His lie ... sorry ... post continues:

They were concerned about whether she would stay a centrist. But thought that risk was less than Trump’s instability and inability to keep from being baited again and again.

Sure they did, Mark.

We totally believe you.

What does "more presidential" mean? Some kind of casting call bulls**t for like a TV drama about being president like they ran with President Potato for the last four years? — James Lindsay, anti-Communist (@ConceptualJames) September 12, 2024

It sounds like a TV drama because odds are Cuban is making this entire claim up.

Okay. Just admit it. You've been compromised by the Intelligence Community. — Jeff Carlson (@themarketswork) September 12, 2024

I’m from Texas and this is fake news — Rene (@Rene) September 12, 2024

Cuban might as well be telling us about his girlfriend in Canada who was a hardcore Trump supporter until she saw Kamala's AMAZINGLY presidential performance on Tuesday night.

Heh.

Cuban's assertion is based on texts from a few friends, which hardly represents a broad or statistically significant sample of voters, particularly in a state as diverse as Texas.



Cuban's reliance on anecdotal evidence, coupled with misconceptions about centrism and risk,… — MAG 1775🇺🇸 (@Mar50cC5O) September 12, 2024

Or, you know, he's just full of it.

Texas woman here. You’re full of horse manure. 😂 — Keri Smith 🌱Deprogrammed (@RealKeriSmith) September 12, 2024

BUT HIS FRIENDS! SEVERAL OF THEM EVEN!

I’ll take things that didn’t happen for $100 — Ryan Petty (@rpetty) September 12, 2024

We see what Sean did here.

Heh.

Your ultra wealthy friends don’t live in the real world and neither do you.



We are voting for Donald Trump — Philip Anderson (@VoteHarrisOut) September 12, 2024

This is an excellent point. Even if he isn't make things up (which odds are he is) IF he has friends in Texas they are likely very wealthy and of course they're voting for the party of the elite.

Either way this was NOT the win Mark thought it would, like not at all.

