Ignorant, Racist, and Senile CNN Analyst's Dunk on Trump Over Taliban's 'Abdul' Turns Into EPIC Self-Own

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:25 AM on September 13, 2024
Twitchy/UHF Meme

Juliette Kayyem was so anxious to call Trump names because she assumed he was being racist when he called the co-founder of the Taliban, 'Abdul' that she made a complete and total moron of herself.

Like a complete tool.

Impressive self-own on her part if we do say so ourselves.

Her minor point exposes her assumption that clearly makes her ignorant, racist, and senile since you know, his name actually IS Abdul.

What IS IT with leftist white women being so awful all of the time? You'd think at some point they might stop and be like, 'You know, maybe just this once I won't say something stupid and make a fool of myself for the whole world to see because I'm uninformed and hateful. No no, today, I will go out and pick up garbage in my community so I don't put more garbage out on social media.'

But no.

Guess we shouldn't complain because woof, this broad is definitely Twitchy fodder.

Yes.

Yes she can.

