Ignorant, Racist, and Senile CNN Analyst's Dunk on Trump Over Taliban's 'Abdul' Turns Into EPIC Self-Own

Juliette Kayyem was so anxious to call Trump names because she assumed he was being racist when he called the co-founder of the Taliban, 'Abdul' that she made a complete and total moron of herself.

Like a complete tool.

Impressive self-own on her part if we do say so ourselves.

It's such a minor point but I cannot stop thinking that Trump casually calling the head of Taliban "Abdul" is a perfect mix of his ignorance, racism and senility in just a single word. — Juliette Kayyem (@juliettekayyem) September 11, 2024

Her minor point exposes her assumption that clearly makes her ignorant, racist, and senile since you know, his name actually IS Abdul.

Dude founded the Taliban and was their chief negotiator. pic.twitter.com/giaGTs3duy — The Real Liekitisn’t (not Parody) (@liekitisnot) September 11, 2024

What IS IT with leftist white women being so awful all of the time? You'd think at some point they might stop and be like, 'You know, maybe just this once I won't say something stupid and make a fool of myself for the whole world to see because I'm uninformed and hateful. No no, today, I will go out and pick up garbage in my community so I don't put more garbage out on social media.'

But no.

Guess we shouldn't complain because woof, this broad is definitely Twitchy fodder.

You cannot be this stupid. — Rita Panahi (@RitaPanahi) September 12, 2024

Yes.

Yes she can.

"Kayyem" is a little hypersensitive about her pals being named accurately, eh? pic.twitter.com/TIYDDYer9X — Frank Lloyd Righteous, Ph.D Misanthropologist (@BostonDelendEst) September 12, 2024

Looks that way.

Sheesh.

You are a professor at the Kennedy School and just got schooled by more informed normies. I feel bad for your students. — Al Tournas 🇺🇸🇮🇱⚓️🏌️‍♂️⛷ (@altournas) September 12, 2024

Says a lot about education in this country and ain't none of it any good.

======================================================================