Warren Squire  |  12:24 AM on December 19, 2024
Grok AI

Kamala Harris is set to pen a ‘palace intrigue’ novel. Yes, she’s covering her four years with Joe Biden in the White House. The payout is estimated to be $20 million, which coincidentally (wink, wink) is how much she is still in debt for her presidential run. Funny how these things work out.

The story continues here. (READ)

Most posters minds went to the same place. Got to get those dollar bills clean, if you know what we mean.

Money laundering is such a dirty practice.

As mentioned earlier, the payout matches her campaign debt. Several commenters had the same idea.

No one believes Kamala’s actually writing the book herself. It’s probably another cut-and-paste job with a ghostwriter.

Rep. Nancy Mace Calls Out Some of the Orwellian Wordplay in the 'CRomnibus'
Brett T.
For those who like a little horror in their stories, there are some hoping for a recorded version read by Kamala.

Yes, Kamala is a very successful failure. Just when we thought we could close the book on her, someone wants to pay her a fortune to ‘write’ one. If only all our failures were so profitable.

