Turn the Page: Kamala Reportedly Penning $20 Million Novel About Her and Joe Biden in the White House

Kamala Harris is set to pen a ‘palace intrigue’ novel. Yes, she’s covering her four years with Joe Biden in the White House. The payout is estimated to be $20 million, which coincidentally (wink, wink) is how much she is still in debt for her presidential run. Funny how these things work out.

The story continues here.

NEW: Kamala Harris is set up to make upwards of $20M from book publishers following her failed 2024 presidential run, according to the Daily Mail.



Maybe she can use it to pay off all the debt she racked up after she blew through $1.5B.



The outlet reports that Netflix is also… pic.twitter.com/9EzZaytl0o — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) December 19, 2024

Most posters minds went to the same place. Got to get those dollar bills clean, if you know what we mean.

Money laundering. — Brenden Dilley (@WarlordDilley) December 19, 2024

A $1.5B money laundering scheme that happened right before our very eyes. — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) December 19, 2024

Let’s just say the book went on sale for $10. Does anyone think that 2 million people would buy it? And that would be just to break even. There’s no way that these publishing deals are anything other than money laundering — Dave 🇺🇸 (@dra444) December 19, 2024

Money laundering is such a dirty practice.

As mentioned earlier, the payout matches her campaign debt. Several commenters had the same idea.

She continues to prosper from failure, Collin. Maybe she can use that money to pay off her campaign’s debt. — Burt Macklin (@BurtMaclin_FBI) December 19, 2024

Burt, that was a brilliant original thought. — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) December 19, 2024

No one believes Kamala’s actually writing the book herself. It’s probably another cut-and-paste job with a ghostwriter.

She didn’t write her own book the first time, though… She plagiarized, correct? — Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) December 19, 2024

Correct.



No need to buy the book. You can probably just read it on Wikipedia. — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) December 19, 2024

For those who like a little horror in their stories, there are some hoping for a recorded version read by Kamala.

I want the audiobook version in her voice with lots of cackling. — MAZE (@mazemoore) December 19, 2024

"I remember getting the call from Joe... *Cackling noises*... He said, 'Are you up for this, kid?' And I replied, 'Yes, Joe.' *Louder cackling noises.*" — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) December 19, 2024

Only in America can you be a complete and utter failure and still land a 20 million dollar book deal. Let that sink in — Jeff G. (@jlgusa) December 19, 2024

Yes, Kamala is a very successful failure. Just when we thought we could close the book on her, someone wants to pay her a fortune to ‘write’ one. If only all our failures were so profitable.