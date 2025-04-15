Let's Talk About Georgetown University’s Hamas Problem
Bowman and Bush Tease MASSIVE Reveal, Sparking Twitter's Wildest (and Funniest) Guesses

justmindy
justmindy | 3:30 PM on April 15, 2025
AP Photo/Nathan Howard

Jamaal Bowman, famous for pulling a fire alarm in Congress for some reason, and Cori Bush, famous for losing an election and having a husband under indictment, have an announcement to make today. 

Twitter is nothing if not hilarious, and it started offering suggestions for what it may be.

Using context clues, this is an excellent guess.

That's certainly something to celebrate!

Oh, that would be riveting stuff!

Unfortunately, they can't deport natural-born citizens, but one can dream.

Please don't give them any ideas.

They are a real-life SNL skit.

Fire alarms literally baffle him. He could never do this. 

Why? To torture prisoners at Gitmo? Show some humanity. 

The jokes write themselves. 

Let's hope so because the alternative is them winning and we saw how that went. 

As if!

Anything but that!

Cori's husband might be heading to jail for a while, so it's possible!

Good! It couldn't happen to two nicer people.

No way Cori won't win.

They are the experts! Write about what you know, after all.

