ROLL TAPE! Supercut of CNN Hosts and Guests Hating America Proves Dana Bash Is a LIAR

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 5:30 PM on April 15, 2025
Townhall Media

Yesterday we told you that President Donald Trump trolled the media so hard during an Oval Office event that Dana Bash went on CNN to say no, her network doesn't hate America.

Advertisement

Because X is awesome, here's a supercut of CNN hosts and guests hating on America.

WATCH:

Gee. Dana Bash lied.

Again.

Total mystery as to why people think CNN hates America.

We may never figure it out.

Amen.

We do have ears, CNN.

It's (D)ifferent when they do it.

CNN will tell you this is a lie.

She says this, while on CNN, making decent money.

The irony is not lost on us.

And they never seem willing or eager to live in this supposedly awful country.

Even their fellow commies.

It does not.

