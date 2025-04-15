ROLL TAPE! Supercut of CNN Hosts and Guests Hating America Proves Dana Bash Is a LIAR

Yesterday we told you that President Donald Trump trolled the media so hard during an Oval Office event that Dana Bash went on CNN to say no, her network doesn't hate America.

Advertisement

Because X is awesome, here's a supercut of CNN hosts and guests hating on America.

WATCH:

CNN: "We do NOT hate America 😡"



Also CNN: pic.twitter.com/UkgtyWS42g — Bill D'Agostino (@Banned_Bill) April 14, 2025

Gee. Dana Bash lied.

Again.

Which begs the question,...



Then why do people think you do? — TXJollyRoger☠️ (@TxJollyRoger) April 15, 2025

Total mystery as to why people think CNN hates America.

We may never figure it out.

The one and only good thing about CNN is Scott Jennings. — Sarah Aaron (@ShaeAaron) April 14, 2025

Amen.

Sounds to me like they do. — Tesla Ron (@nascarron24) April 15, 2025

We do have ears, CNN.

The left always brings up how this land was "stolen" from Native Americans, but in the very same breath want to flood the U.S. with people from other countries. Truly astonishing levels of thinking. — Honjiwar (@honjiwar) April 15, 2025

It's (D)ifferent when they do it.

I am unsure of what CNN is discussing. As an immigrant myself, I have lived in the USA for 28 years, I have experienced nothing but positive opportunities and success. I have not encountered racism or any form of discrimination. — Don (@Don725987571204) April 15, 2025

CNN will tell you this is a lie.

Any time I hear people say “America was never great” I want them to know they are welcome to leave! https://t.co/rAkjBZltCM — Mike Jurcak (@JurcakMike82435) April 15, 2025

She says this, while on CNN, making decent money.

The irony is not lost on us.

And they never seem willing or eager to live in this supposedly awful country.

To be fair, Commies hate everyone. https://t.co/SXh6sQYXx8 — 4thIndustrialSavage (@Savage4th) April 15, 2025

Even their fellow commies.

Does this sound like they LOVE or even LIKE America? https://t.co/r0o9qoir6r — O'Side MAGA Patriot (@cncarrillo2022) April 15, 2025

It does not.