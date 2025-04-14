President Trump Trolls the Media So Hard Dana Bash Has to Tell Viewers CNN Doesn't Hate America (WATCH)

This is the funniest thing we've seen from CNN in a while because we all know it's not true.

CNN despises America, and Americans. But here's Dana Bash insisting they don't:

DANA BASH: "CNN does not hate our country." pic.twitter.com/7brJDufj0A — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) April 14, 2025

This was in response to President Donald Trump's Oval Office remarks:

Dana Bash responds to Trump’s Oval Office CNN comments with solemn on-air statement:



“‘For the record...CNN does not hate our country."



Is this the first time a “news” network had to try to explain to its viewers that it doesn’t hate the country? Remarkable. pic.twitter.com/dIHEPg9jZJ — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) April 14, 2025

And neither does anyone on X.

Then why do they lie? — Kyle (@Birdsfan1992) April 14, 2025

'Because they love us so much, and people always lie to those they love.' - Dana Bash, probably.

Prove it. — Jellenne 🇺🇸🌵🌞 (@jellen805) April 14, 2025

“We love it like OJ loved Nicole”. — Omega Lloyd (@OmegaReady) April 14, 2025

Morgan Freeman narration: "And even that was a lie" — HelioWave (@heliodown) April 14, 2025

Yes, CNN hates our country and I’ve never been more sure about anything in my life — Trump World (@Louaye1980) April 14, 2025

They lack the self awareness to realize that if they’re at the point where they have to say they don’t hate our country, or that they’re not on the left, then it must’ve gotten really, really bad. — The Big Picture (@Big_Picture_89) April 14, 2025

The fact that CNN has to go on air and say that "CNN does not hate our country" just shows you how far they have fallen. If you were a legitimate news org, there would be no need to respond. 🤦‍♂️ — Bruce Lee (@weardown) April 14, 2025

Love or hate Trump, love or hate CNN, it is absolutely hilarious that a CNN anchor has to state publicly, on CNN, that CNN does not hate our country.



This is a master class in trolling, and one from which we all should learn. https://t.co/Cf0tB7xKF9 — One of several Jeff Goldmans (@TheJeffGoldman) April 14, 2025

President Trump knows how to troll them like no one else.

They sure do.