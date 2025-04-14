ABC News Says Shapiro Arsonist 'Previously Expressed Disdain for Democrats'
HBO Confirms 'Harry Potter' Show Casting That Has Some Fans Crying 'Riddikulus'
The Left's New Hero: ICE Reportedly Arrest Columbia University Pro-Hamas Protest Leader
U.K. MPs Investigated Themselves and Found There Was No Two-Tier Justice Over Southport...
Photos Show Extensive Damage to PA Governor’s Residence
Bezos' Cosmic Clumsy: Majorly Faceplants Greeting Fiancee After Her Return to Earth With...
Politico's Getting Ratioed Over Spin on 'Wrongly Deported Maryland Man'
Heartbreak on the Hudson: FAA Shuts Down Helicopter Company Behind Deadly NYC Crash
Ellison's Child Nutrition 'Oopsie': Brags About Busting Fraudsters, Whispers Sweet Nothing...
Good Work, Media! Possible 'Intruder' Arrested Outside UnitedHealthcare Headquarters
Cleaning House: Arizona to Purge 50,000 Noncitizens From Voter Rolls Following Lawsuit
'She Can't Get Away From Him!' Who Chose This Walk-Out Song for Mich....
VIP
AOC Explains Why Illegals Shouldn't File Taxes and It's All TRUMP'S FAULT
Stephen Miller Takes Liberal Liars in the Media to School

President Trump Trolls the Media So Hard Dana Bash Has to Tell Viewers CNN Doesn't Hate America (WATCH)

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 5:30 PM on April 14, 2025
imgflip

This is the funniest thing we've seen from CNN in a while because we all know it's not true.

CNN despises America, and Americans. But here's Dana Bash insisting they don't:

Advertisement

This was in response to President Donald Trump's Oval Office remarks:

Absolutely remarkable.

Als, Dana? We don't believe you.

And neither does anyone on X.

Nailed it.

'Because they love us so much, and people always lie to those they love.' - Dana Bash, probably.

The burden of proof is on them.

Harsh, but accurate.

It is a lie.

Same.

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

The evidence supports this position.

Zero self-awareness.

All of this.

President Trump knows how to troll them like no one else.

They sure do.

Tags: AMERICA CNN DANA BASH

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
HBO Confirms 'Harry Potter' Show Casting That Has Some Fans Crying 'Riddikulus'
Amy Curtis
The Left's New Hero: ICE Reportedly Arrest Columbia University Pro-Hamas Protest Leader
Brett T.
Politico's Getting Ratioed Over Spin on 'Wrongly Deported Maryland Man'
Doug P.
Bezos' Cosmic Clumsy: Majorly Faceplants Greeting Fiancee After Her Return to Earth With All Female Crew
justmindy
YIKES: Ford Exec Attacks Elderly Plane Passengers Using Wheelchairs for Watching Fox News (Screenshots)
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement