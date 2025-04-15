Former Senator DOUBLES DOWN on Dems Traveling to El-Salvador to 'Rescue' MS-13 Gang Member

Earlier, we told you how Senator Chris Van Hollen wants to 'show solidarity' with the MS-13 gang member deported to El Salvador.

He must've been listening to former Senator Alessandra Biaggi, who wants the entire Democratic Party to go to El Salvador to bring this guy home:

DEMOCRATS NEED TO GET ON A PLANE TO EL SALVADOR & BRING KILMAR HOME.



Not one of you, all of you.



This is not a drill. — Alessandra Biaggi (@Biaggi4NY) April 15, 2025

This is who the Democrats side with.

We cannot be afraid to be unreasonable.



We cannot be afraid to be bold.



We cannot wait for someone to tell us we are allowed to act.



We need to act in accordance with the times. — Alessandra Biaggi (@Biaggi4NY) April 15, 2025

'Act in accordance with the times.'

Good luck with that.

You’d never demand they get on a plane to go get American citizens held hostage in tunnels in Gaza released. — Mark Ashworth (@marklarflash) April 15, 2025

Nope. Not a chance.

She also blocked her replies.

Coward.

Hey cool; didn’t vote for cheeto.



She’s never gotten on a plane and gone to the region to demand our hostages get released. — Mark Ashworth (@marklarflash) April 15, 2025

Nope.

Oh? And how do you expect them to do that? Storm a prison? Exactly what power do you imagine American Democratic lawmakers have on Salvadoran soil? What do you think they can do there that won't get them thrown into that prison... oh. That's what you want. Got it. — Talia T (@upperleftwino) April 15, 2025

Wait until you see her answer:

This kind of thinking is bogus, unimaginative, and unworkable. — Alessandra Biaggi (@Biaggi4NY) April 15, 2025

What happened to 'be bold' and 'be unreasonable'?

Bless your heart! This should count as an in kind donation to the Republican party. Over 80% of voters disagree with you on this. He was here illegally and was a member of a gang that rivaled MS-13, not just some guy from Maryland. So glad you chose this as your cause. Thanks!!! — Ginger Lady (@GingerLady6) April 15, 2025

When you take the 20-side of hot-button issues, expect approval ratings in the 20s.

Please do this Dems https://t.co/OWqnVZIjX7 — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) April 15, 2025

We want them too.

We just worry we won't have enough popcorn.

We should help crowdfund one way trips for all democrats to El Salvador so they can accomplish their mission. https://t.co/JLmh556Mgl — Anthony Abides (@AnthonyAbides) April 15, 2025

We'll chip in!

I’ll wait right here until you post a screenshot of your ticket to El Salvador. #WhenDoesAlessandraLand https://t.co/JynaXoAvLX — Heather B (@BoulwareH2) April 15, 2025

Just don't hold your breath on this.

Democrats acting as if he's a cause celebre is politically stupid. This is an issue to those of us who care about the law, but that's not Democrat voters anyway. https://t.co/xPLvpUBpIF — Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) April 15, 2025

They definitely do not care about the law.

What do you say, Dems? https://t.co/WOEwDv7qAF — Chad Felix Greene 🇮🇱 (@chadfelixg) April 15, 2025

We're waiting for your answer.

Yes, all the Dems should go to El Salvador— Bukele will deal with them.



I absolutely support this plan. https://t.co/8fJuNrUpa3 — @evolian 🧬📊 (@gen0m1cs) April 15, 2025

We are 100% behind them on this. Bon Voyage!

