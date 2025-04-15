Let's Talk About Georgetown University’s Hamas Problem
Former Senator DOUBLES DOWN on Dems Traveling to El-Salvador to 'Rescue' MS-13 Gang Member

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 4:00 PM on April 15, 2025
ImgFlip

Earlier, we told you how Senator Chris Van Hollen wants to 'show solidarity' with the MS-13 gang member deported to El Salvador.

He must've been listening to former Senator Alessandra Biaggi, who wants the entire Democratic Party to go to El Salvador to bring this guy home:

This is who the Democrats side with.

'Act in accordance with the times.'

Good luck with that.

Nope. Not a chance.

She also blocked her replies.

Coward.

Nope.

Wait until you see her answer:

What happened to 'be bold' and 'be unreasonable'? 

When you take the 20-side of hot-button issues, expect approval ratings in the 20s.

We want them too.

We just worry we won't have enough popcorn.

We'll chip in!

Just don't hold your breath on this.

They definitely do not care about the law.

We're waiting for your answer.

We are 100% behind them on this. Bon Voyage!

