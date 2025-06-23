She Gets a 10 For the Dismount: Simone Biles Deletes Her X Account
Here's Another Example of How the Media/Dem Narrative Machine Works (This Time About the Iran Strike)

Doug P. | 9:32 AM on June 23, 2025
AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib

We see examples of the "media and Democrat narrative Circle of Life" on an almost daily basis, and we kick off a new week with the Left attempting to criticize the U.S. strikes inside Iran over the weekend. 

Some Democrats are claiming Trump didn't inform members of Congress about the strikes while others are sounding like apologists for the Iranian regime. Trump press secretary Karoline Leavitt cited one instance where she said the White House tried to inform the House Minority Leader about the strikes but guess who didn't answer: 

Meanwhile, the media, in this case the New York Times, is providing fodder via the usual "anonymous sources" for Democrats like Sen. Chris Murphy: 

Joe Concha has seen this approach before, as have we: 

It never fails!

It gets old but that doesn't stop them from trying. 

We're used to Sen. Murphy being quick to side with the terrorists for "Trump bad" reasons. 

