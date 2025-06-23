Here's Another Example of How the Media/Dem Narrative Machine Works (This Time About the Iran Strike)

We see examples of the "media and Democrat narrative Circle of Life" on an almost daily basis, and we kick off a new week with the Left attempting to criticize the U.S. strikes inside Iran over the weekend.

Some Democrats are claiming Trump didn't inform members of Congress about the strikes while others are sounding like apologists for the Iranian regime. Trump press secretary Karoline Leavitt cited one instance where she said the White House tried to inform the House Minority Leader about the strikes but guess who didn't answer:

KAROLINE LEAVITT: We tried calling Hakeem Jeffries before striking Iran.



He didn’t pick up the phone. pic.twitter.com/MjZjWXipTP — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) June 23, 2025

Meanwhile, the media, in this case the New York Times, is providing fodder via the usual "anonymous sources" for Democrats like Sen. Chris Murphy:

So we DIDN’T destroy Fordo and we ARE doing regime change?



How are there proponents of this anymore? pic.twitter.com/ETP7XT8KgS — Chris Murphy 🟧 (@ChrisMurphyCT) June 23, 2025

Joe Concha has seen this approach before, as have we:

This is how it works. The NYT cites an anonymous “senior U.S. official” who may not exist or may be working against the Trump administration, and a sitting U.S. senator who has been rooting for this mission to fail cites the report as fact. https://t.co/71FeCKnM9v — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) June 23, 2025

It never fails!

Chris thinks The NY Times sources are real 😂 — Rooster (@BlkRoosters) June 23, 2025

We all see thru this stuff now. Same applies as you watch liberal @BloombergTV , @CNBC @SkyNews @BBCWorld the biases are quite obvious. — Richard Spitzer (@richardspi63880) June 23, 2025

It gets old but that doesn't stop them from trying.

The United States military thanks you for your support. 🙄🙄 — Andrew Hudgins (@Drewdaddyb1) June 23, 2025

We're used to Sen. Murphy being quick to side with the terrorists for "Trump bad" reasons.