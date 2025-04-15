So, Flaky and Full of Holes? Trans Activist's Metaphor for Women Is DUMBEST Pro-Trans Take YET (WATCH)

Of all the idiotic arguments we've seen trying to explain away gender differences, in order to excuse 'trans women' (read: MEN) from accessing women's sports and spaces, THIS one might just take the cake.

Or the croissant.

Watch, but be warned, you might lose some IQ points here:

Guys, “trans women” are women because big croissants are still croissants. 😂🥴 pic.twitter.com/DCev4GiFuY — Natalie Jean Beisner (@NJBeisner) April 14, 2025

A splash pad has more depth than this argument.

On the other hand, if he means 'trans women' are flaky and full of holes, yeah, the metaphor works.

Kinda.

I know this goes without saying for my audience, but no one is disputing that people suffering from gender identity disorder are human. Of course, we’re all human. Just like croissants are all croissants—no matter how big or small. The dispute is quite clearly over whether you’re… — Natalie Jean Beisner (@NJBeisner) April 14, 2025

Men and women have different bodies, and different genetics.

We're human, but there are still differences.

A child could see this.

I wanted a croissant yesterday, so I put a potato in the oven. guess what? When it came out it was still a potato, not a croissant. — TowerRat (@TowerRato1) April 15, 2025

Exactly.

The lips and the jaw say that's a man. — Ben G Rabaud 🇦🇺🇲🇺 (@TheBenRabaud) April 15, 2025

Even Helen Keller could see this.

All croissants are croissants, no matter the size.

A steak pie will never be a croissant. — Jamie∞✨ (@Crypto_JamieK) April 15, 2025

Ding! Ding! Ding!

This is like comparing apples and oranges.

"There may be cosmetic differences, but it's still a croissant." The irony is hilarious. https://t.co/GGWco5rpZO — Claude Krause (@ClaudesBBQ) April 15, 2025

It really is.

They expect us to take them seriously.

This might be the best example of someone with absolutely no logical thinking skills. https://t.co/zTM3Sy9H24 — Jules! (@sparkly_jules1) April 14, 2025

And there's a dearth of logical thinking skills.

“Trans women” are just bigger versions of guys.



Thanks for clearing that up, video person. https://t.co/aZJkkw5uXI — Zelda Aurora Jeanne Gabriel (@ZeldaAGabriel) April 15, 2025

He's doing great.

Bagels are not, and will never be croissants, and visa versa. https://t.co/MhHoyrE4hB — Brandon Eli Dickey (@MysticMan357) April 15, 2025

This isn't hard.

