So, Flaky and Full of Holes? Trans Activist's Metaphor for Women Is DUMBEST Pro-Trans Take YET (WATCH)

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 5:00 PM on April 15, 2025
AngieArtist

Of all the idiotic arguments we've seen trying to explain away gender differences, in order to excuse 'trans women' (read: MEN) from accessing women's sports and spaces, THIS one might just take the cake.

Advertisement

Or the croissant.

Watch, but be warned, you might lose some IQ points here:

A splash pad has more depth than this argument.

On the other hand, if he means 'trans women' are flaky and full of holes, yeah, the metaphor works.

Kinda.

Men and women have different bodies, and different genetics.

We're human, but there are still differences.

A child could see this.

Exactly.

Even Helen Keller could see this.

Advertisement

Ding! Ding! Ding!

This is like comparing apples and oranges.

It really is.

They expect us to take them seriously.

And there's a dearth of logical thinking skills.

He's doing great.

This isn't hard.

Tags: GENDER GENDER IDENTITY STUPID TRANSGENDER WOMEN TRANS WOMEN

