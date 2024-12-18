Congressman Slammed for Trying to Shield Speaker Mike Johnson

Turn the Page: Kamala Reportedly Penning $20 Million Novel About Her and Joe...
Brett T.  |  11:00 PM on December 18, 2024
ImgFlip

As we reported, Speaker Mike Johnson is making a tour of conservative news outlets like Newsmax and Fox News trying to sell the 1,500-page continuing resolution to the public. He told Fox News that he'd chatted with DOGE's Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy and told them that he doesn't like the spending either … but he's still voting for the bill. “We gotta get this thing done so we don’t have the shutdown," he told Fox News. He's hoping people will allow this to pass and then conservatives can get their fingerprints on the omnibus in March. “That’s when the big changes start.”

In light of all of the criticism of Johnson, Rep. Greg Murphy of North Carolina is reminding us that leadership is hard.

Don't try to defend him.

… who doesn’t cry when his bosses—THE PEOPLE—tell him to sack up.

We the people are not "on the sidelines." If the job is too tough for Johnson, he should step down and make room for a real leader.

***

Tags: BUDGET MIKE JOHNSON

