Congressman Slammed for Trying to Shield Speaker Mike Johnson

As we reported, Speaker Mike Johnson is making a tour of conservative news outlets like Newsmax and Fox News trying to sell the 1,500-page continuing resolution to the public. He told Fox News that he'd chatted with DOGE's Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy and told them that he doesn't like the spending either … but he's still voting for the bill. “We gotta get this thing done so we don’t have the shutdown," he told Fox News. He's hoping people will allow this to pass and then conservatives can get their fingerprints on the omnibus in March. “That’s when the big changes start.”

In light of all of the criticism of Johnson, Rep. Greg Murphy of North Carolina is reminding us that leadership is hard.

Leadership is tough. Especially in a divided Congress. What is tougher is those who complain from the sideline when they have don’t have to get the votes themselves. — Congressman Greg Murphy, M.D. (@RepGregMurphy) December 18, 2024

Don't try to defend him.

Go make excuses somewhere else, you dumb clown. We’re not on the sidelines. We are the ones paying for the field AND the pay raises you’re giving yourselves. If you can’t do the job, then resign and we’ll hire someone who can. Preferably someone who doesn’t cry when his… — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) December 18, 2024

… who doesn’t cry when his bosses—THE PEOPLE—tell him to sack up.

.@RepGregMurphy are you telling the constituents you supposedly represent to shut up and obey ? https://t.co/phwcq3JVPR — Ace of Spades (@AceofSpadesHQ) December 18, 2024

Sidelines? Tell my tax bill that. — Lane Violator Deetz (@tahDeetz) December 18, 2024

It’s all with our money and in our name. It’s not the “sidelines”. — Steph (@Steph93065) December 18, 2024

What the heck do you mean by that? Are you saying you DON'T work for the American people and don't want to hear it when we are unhappy with the way you may or may not vote? Dang, I need to find out which state you represent so I can help them find someone who represents them. — Snarky Side (@snarky_side) December 18, 2024

What's so hard to understand!?!



Just put in a two-week clean CR and work through Christmas to get it done!



Otherwise the government shuts down and who cares? — $8 Bartemy (@BartemyS) December 18, 2024

Yes, voters are asking you to LEAD by making tough choices:

- AGAINST business as usual

- AGAINST the swamp

- FOR your constituents

- FOR reducing interest on the debt

- FOR peace & prosperity — Gov Deeply (@GovDeeply) December 18, 2024

Getting ratioed this badly for being a coward and a sellout is tough too, Gregory. — AdamInHTownTX (@AdamInHTownTX) December 18, 2024

Just do the right and sane thing, vote no on the CR, and those of us on the sidelines won't have to complain so much. Or, we can just spend a little bit of time and treasure to primary you in 26 with fewer than 50,000 votes. — Paul V. Rea (@PaulVRea) December 18, 2024

My family's well-being isn't on the sidelines. My wallet isn't on the sidelines. We've got skin in the game, too, even more than you do. — Haggai2x19 (@haggai2x19) December 18, 2024

Resign — Crafty Wrench (@crftrwrnch) December 18, 2024

We the people are not "on the sidelines." If the job is too tough for Johnson, he should step down and make room for a real leader.

