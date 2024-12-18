Elected Dem Millionaire Mad ‘Two Unelected Billionaires’ Blocked Spending Bill with His Pay Raise

if you’re going to go on cable news and spout lazy talking points, it’s best to study the memo you received or at least bring a note card. Illinois Democrat Representative Sean Casten was not prepared on CNN today. He called President-Elect Donald Trump an ‘unelected billionaire’ while talking to Jake Tapper. That sounds like some election denial to us.

Advertisement

See for yourself. (WATCH)

WHAT? Democrat Congressman Sean Casten makes bizarre statement that Trump is an "unelected billionaire"



"We have two unelected billionaires who are telling the American people going into Christmas that the government's going to be shut down."pic.twitter.com/FxzQhwH9IZ — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) December 18, 2024

Should have brought your cheat sheet.

Here come the scare tactics! A monstrous spending bill passed against the backdrop of a Christmas deadline is not going to work any more.

Voters are informed now.

@SeanCasten

Disingenuous! Everyone who doesn’t get paid during a shut down gets back pay-and a vacation! When the new continuation bill is approved they get paid. You and the rest of DC are all making FAR more than most Americans. But nice try. — Kate (@KathleenF177631) December 19, 2024

Yup. Been through a few. They'll close parks to punish us.



The only thing that goes on is the Dems peddle their fear porn. Doom and gloom. Run for your lives! — Pat the bunny 🇺🇸 (@pattelben) December 19, 2024

"We the People" are not dumb. All essential personnel are still funded through Capital Funding and will continue to work. I know I have worked through every shutdown there has been because of Capital Funding.

Do they even know how the government works? — ElektraVBarron (@ElektraVBarron) December 18, 2024

We have to admit it was funny to watch Tapper let this ill-prepared Democrat millionaire embarrass himself on live TV. Both Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy are billionaires, but it’s known Trump tapped them to spearhead DOGE.

Casten is obviously just reading dem talking points on which he's not well-versed (he mumbles at the end he's "...not sure where Ramaswamy sits on this..."). And, why does Tapper also not realize Casten's talking point is referring to Vivek? — Ellie Harrington (@RationalAngels) December 19, 2024

Does CNN not realize they are in charge of DOGE? THIS. IS. LITERALLY. THEIR. JOB. Cut waste. We would be upset if they didn’t weigh in! — HighAsGas (@STrotte65758704) December 18, 2024

Yep, this is DOGE in action, preventing wasteful government spending. Lawmakers better get with the program. Everything is going to be meticulously scrutinized over the next four years.

It’s the people being engaged in the process. Better buckle up because this is going to last at least another four years or more. — Dave Adams (@DaveAda57961054) December 18, 2024

Ukraine may notice, but I assure you @RepCasten, the American people will not.



You clowns haven't been concerned about the American people in years. — Its a dogs life 🐶🐾🇺🇸 (@seniordogzrule) December 18, 2024

Advertisement

Sean Casten is upset he’s not getting the 40% pay raise — Sean Larkin (@SeanLarkin93116) December 19, 2024

I’m truly shocked he didn’t go as far as to say that there would not be presents under the tree. 🤣 Let’s stop with these ancient scare tactics. — Aj (@Ajmar888) December 19, 2024

Tired scare tactics don’t work. There’s no imminent threat to the American people if Ukraine doesn’t get another billion or congressmen don’t get their raises. We don’t need talking points and a note card to know that.