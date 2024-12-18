Rep. Nancy Mace Calls Out Some of the Orwellian Wordplay in the 'CRomnibus'
Lessons for Leftists: Scott Jennings Lectures Dems on a Checked-Out Biden, Authenticity an...
Squish Speaker Mike Johnson Tells Fox News He Doesn't Like the Spending Either
Continuing Resolution Will Imprison You For Making Intimate Forgeries Using AI
Special: All of the Progressive Influencers Got to Meet Hunter Biden and Take...
Ana Navarro-Cárdenas Gets Wrecked on Bad Pardon History (And Let’s Talk about Hunter’s...
Electric Switch: Biden’s EPA Allows California to Ban New Gas Car Sales by...
VIP
Half-Million Dollar Grant Will Help Zoo 'Apply an Antiracist Lens'
Suspect Survey: Scott Jennings Battles Democrats Over Kamala’s Wrong Iowa Poll and Trump’s...
Tissue Time! Dead Spending Bill Has David Axelrod and Politicos Weeping Americans Got...
VIP
Having Failed at Her Job, Sen. Gillibrand Makes Un-Democratic Push to Ratify the...
David Frum Explains He's 'Spent Most of the Past Year in Misery'
NOSEDIVE: CNN Ratings Plummet in Weeks Following Donald Trump's Reelection
Youthful Yammer: Gen Z Democrat Congressman Blames Elon Musk For Spending Bill’s Demise

Elected Dem Millionaire Mad ‘Two Unelected Billionaires’ Blocked Spending Bill with His Pay Raise

Warren Squire  |  9:45 PM on December 18, 2024
Brandon Bell/Pool via AP

if you’re going to go on cable news and spout lazy talking points, it’s best to study the memo you received or at least bring a note card. Illinois Democrat Representative Sean Casten was not prepared on CNN today. He called President-Elect Donald Trump an ‘unelected billionaire’ while talking to Jake Tapper. That sounds like some election denial to us.

Advertisement

See for yourself. (WATCH)

Should have brought your cheat sheet.

Here come the scare tactics! A monstrous spending bill passed against the backdrop of a Christmas deadline is not going to work any more.

Voters are informed now.

Recommended

Rep. Nancy Mace Calls Out Some of the Orwellian Wordplay in the 'CRomnibus'
Brett T.
Advertisement

We have to admit it was funny to watch Tapper let this ill-prepared Democrat millionaire embarrass himself on live TV. Both Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy are billionaires, but it’s known Trump tapped them to spearhead DOGE.

Yep, this is DOGE in action, preventing wasteful government spending. Lawmakers better get with the program. Everything is going to be meticulously scrutinized over the next four years.

Advertisement

Tired scare tactics don’t work. There’s no imminent threat to the American people if Ukraine doesn’t get another billion or congressmen don’t get their raises. We don’t need talking points and a note card to know that.

Tags: BILLIONAIRE BILLIONAIRES CNN DEMOCRAT DONALD TRUMP ELON MUSK

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Rep. Nancy Mace Calls Out Some of the Orwellian Wordplay in the 'CRomnibus'
Brett T.
Lessons for Leftists: Scott Jennings Lectures Dems on a Checked-Out Biden, Authenticity and Word Salads
Warren Squire
Ana Navarro-Cárdenas Gets Wrecked on Bad Pardon History (And Let’s Talk about Hunter’s Pardon)
Aaron Walker
Continuing Resolution Will Imprison You For Making Intimate Forgeries Using AI
Brett T.
Tissue Time! Dead Spending Bill Has David Axelrod and Politicos Weeping Americans Got Their Way
Warren Squire
'Stop Being a Weirdo': JD Vance's Advice to Whiny NYT Letter Writer Is a Slice of Fried Gold
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Rep. Nancy Mace Calls Out Some of the Orwellian Wordplay in the 'CRomnibus' Brett T.
Advertisement