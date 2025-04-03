NH Teacher Union Head Says the Quiet Part Out Loud As She Rails Against Parental Rights Bill (WATCH)

Leftists believe they own us and -- more nefariously -- that they own our children. It's been that way for a long time because Leftists know that if you get the kids, you can mold them into a new generation of good little commies.

There was a time when the Left at least tried to hide their true motives. But not anymore. They're saying it right out in the open.

Watch as a New Hampshire teacher union head says parents who want a say in their kids' education should send them to private school instead:

New Hampshire teachers union president suggests parents should send their children to private school if they want more of a say in their education.



Her testimony was against the Parental Bill of Rights. pic.twitter.com/7PsVp47Ey5 — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) April 3, 2025

Because, you know, it's not like those parents' tax dollars go to the public schools or anything.

She is the president of the New Hampshire affiliate of Randi Weingarten’s union. pic.twitter.com/tVUlaD1owV — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) April 3, 2025

What a shocker.

Not.

Deb should not have a job. Teachers unions should be disbanded and thrown into the dustbin of history. These people are losing control of the kids and it’s glorious to watch. — LG in AZ (@myfoureyedtribe) April 3, 2025

They have done nothing to improve education and many things to make it worse.

I'm confused. Are New Hampshire schools entirely funded through private donations and bake sales?



Because if it's tax dollars, your dumb a** is beholden to the community, Grimace — The Judgmental Dog (@the_addressor) April 3, 2025

She thinks she's entitled to our tax dollars just like she thinks she's entitled to our children.

So, if I understand this right, in "public education" parents should have no say.

And if a parent wants any chance at input, they should send their kids to "private schools".

Time to abolish "public schools". — Tommy 2Tones (@2tonesTommy) April 3, 2025

She accidentally made the case for universal school choice.

Isn't the point of public school....that the people have a voice in it??!? — Coffee and Chocolate Games (@RealCoffeeChoco) April 3, 2025

Leftists don't want people to have a voice in anything, because they'd lose control.

Those stalwart defenders of democracy and all that.

School choice is very important in a free society. https://t.co/rOTg9dAbrH — Sunshinemilehigh (@Sunshinemilehi) April 3, 2025

Yes it is.

And there you have it. Only the well-off may have a say in their children’s education. As for the rest of you peasants, GFY https://t.co/JXWmgkhT5R — Lord of Misrule (@ComeAndFakeIt) April 3, 2025

The party of the working class, ladies and gentlemen!

Well golly, that's an accidental confession if ever I did hear one. https://t.co/NHxPVmlwNS — Observant JC (@JcObservant) April 3, 2025

It sure is.

