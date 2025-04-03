NH Teacher Union Head Says the Quiet Part Out Loud As She Rails Against Parental Rights Bill (WATCH)

CNN Lib Claims Lloyd Austin ‘Never Compromised American Lives'
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 6:00 PM on April 03, 2025
ImgFlip

Leftists believe they own us and -- more nefariously -- that they own our children. It's been that way for a long time because Leftists know that if you get the kids, you can mold them into a new generation of good little commies.

There was a time when the Left at least tried to hide their true motives. But not anymore. They're saying it right out in the open.

Watch as a New Hampshire teacher union head says parents who want a say in their kids' education should send them to private school instead:

Because, you know, it's not like those parents' tax dollars go to the public schools or anything.

What a shocker.

Not.

They have done nothing to improve education and many things to make it worse.

She thinks she's entitled to our tax dollars just like she thinks she's entitled to our children.

She accidentally made the case for universal school choice.

Leftists don't want people to have a voice in anything, because they'd lose control.

Those stalwart defenders of democracy and all that.

Yes it is.

The party of the working class, ladies and gentlemen!

It sure is.

Editor's Note: President Trump is fighting to dismantle the Department of Education and ensure America's kids get the education they deserve.

