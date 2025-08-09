Out of Bounds: CNN Lead-In Highlights Absurdity of the WNBA’s Ongoing On-Court Sex Toys Debacle

Out of Ideas: Jasmine Crockett Unleashes Dems’ Tired ‘Klan Plan’ on Trump and...
Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 11:49 PM on August 09, 2025
AP Photo/Doug McSchooler, File

The WNBA continues to show it’s a joke. The players are demanding larger salaries despite the league never turning a profit, jealous players are attacking Caitlan Clark on the court (the only player who has ever drawn interest in the league), and now the league is overreacting to ‘fans’ throwing sex toys onto the court. 

This latest embarrassing absurdity has created what has got to be one of the most ridiculous lead-ins to a CNN story we have ever heard. (WATCH)

Poor James Earl Jones!

Commenters jokingly say the league should embrace the stunt and make the games interactive. Make the sex toy toss a contest!

Now that’s funny!

Commenters were surprised to hear they missed a few phallic flings.

We had no idea these incidents were more widespread. Did CNN report these other tosses or just sit on them?

The league has never heard of the Streisand Effect. By bringing so much attention to the first incident and complaining incessantly about it, they've only encouraged more to try their hand at it.

It’s bringing attention to the league, but not the good kind. At least there’s something else to laugh at besides the airballs and missed layups.

