Out of Bounds: CNN Lead-In Highlights Absurdity of the WNBA’s Ongoing On-Court Sex Toys Debacle

The WNBA continues to show it’s a joke. The players are demanding larger salaries despite the league never turning a profit, jealous players are attacking Caitlan Clark on the court (the only player who has ever drawn interest in the league), and now the league is overreacting to ‘fans’ throwing sex toys onto the court.

Advertisement

This latest embarrassing absurdity has created what has got to be one of the most ridiculous lead-ins to a CNN story we have ever heard. (WATCH)

CNN anchor leads off segment: "The WNBA is cracking down on dildos being thrown onto the court during games."



How is this real😂 pic.twitter.com/exSrtVeeax — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) August 9, 2025

More like Babylon Bee material 🤣🤣🤣 — Florida Pureblood 🇺🇸✝ (@Floridared1776) August 9, 2025

This is CNN. 😂 — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) August 9, 2025

Poor James Earl Jones!

Commenters jokingly say the league should embrace the stunt and make the games interactive. Make the sex toy toss a contest!

WNBA is gonna crack down on dildos?



THEY SHOULD DOUBLE DOWN!



Put targets on the court for fans to hit 🎯 pic.twitter.com/W09d205yfg — Brick Suit (@Brick_Suit) August 9, 2025

Minnesota, the home of Target, does, in fact, have a WNBA team.



How do they handle that one? — Vincent Horatio Tortelli 🇬🇱 🇵🇼 🇳🇷 (@TortelliVinnie) August 9, 2025

They should definitely lean into it. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) August 9, 2025

Can’t do that. Fans would wind up with a higher shooting percentage than most of the WNBA. — Wade Mitchell (@WadeMitchell17) August 9, 2025

Now that’s funny!

Commenters were surprised to hear they missed a few phallic flings.

It's really been 6 times already? 😅 Apparently I haven't been paying attention. — The Conservative Alternative (@OldeWorldOrder) August 9, 2025

Me neither. I thought it was two — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) August 9, 2025

Never in a million years would I have thought this would be a story. — Brando Republic (@BrandoRepublic) August 9, 2025

We had no idea these incidents were more widespread. Did CNN report these other tosses or just sit on them?

The league has never heard of the Streisand Effect. By bringing so much attention to the first incident and complaining incessantly about it, they've only encouraged more to try their hand at it.

The general absurdity of the entire news cycle is really something else — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) August 9, 2025

It wouldn’t be if they just would’ve shut up about the first one. nobody watches their games nobody would’ve known. — Harley Smith (@HarleySmit97410) August 9, 2025

It’s bringing attention to the league, but not the good kind. At least there’s something else to laugh at besides the airballs and missed layups.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.