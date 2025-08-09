Stephen A. Smith’s Blunt Take on Why Pete Buttigieg Struggles with Black Voters

Stephen A. Smith went on Bill Maher and took it upon himself to explain why Pete Buttigieg is not popular with Black voters.

LOL: Stephen A. Smith delivers a brutally simple explanation for why 0% of Black people say they would vote for Pete Buttigieg.



Bill Maher was stunned by the number.



“Black voters, zero. Zero! You don’t usually see zero anywhere. Zero’s low!”



He asked Smith to explain why this… pic.twitter.com/FGaspoTOq4 — The Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) August 9, 2025

Zero is about as low as you can go.

How long until Pete adopts a black accent? https://t.co/JgEUJgKtYr — Am1stintheATL (@am1stinthe) August 9, 2025

Oh, it's coming. We'll hear his Hillary Clinton blaccent any day now.

I suspect Barack Obama got this one right https://t.co/poU4Ss835H pic.twitter.com/wlrEYZzAm2 — Stephen Michael Davis (@ScubaMySteve) August 9, 2025

Welp!

>this candidate is really popular

"oh i don't believe that, that's just some poll number"

>oh but also black people don't support him

"oh, yeah, totally 100%, here's why that poll is super accurate!!"



when did bill maher become the american piers morgan https://t.co/fDDy4B8MW6 — shawn (@malashenk0) August 9, 2025

Let this serve as a friendly reminder to white people that NOBODY, not Barack Obama, not Beyonce, not Kanye, and most certainly not no damn @stephenasmith can speak for all of Black America.



Generally speaking, when someone claims something is 100% or 0%, they're lying. https://t.co/fGD7s6H3nO — Jonathan Quick (@Qwest336) August 9, 2025

This is a good reminder. No group should be considered a collective.

I rarely agree with SAS, but on this take he's spot on.

Could it be that ole' Petey' doesn't exude those family values? https://t.co/0d4EPFWPVx — ussportsradio Cool Sports & Talk (@ussportsradio) August 9, 2025

Hiring a surrogate to have twins and then taking off 12 weeks paternity leave when you just got a brand new important job is not relatable to most Americans.

I don’t understand why the black community is allowed to skirt their issues on misogyny and homophobia without anyone questioning it.



Kamala’s biggest problem with black voters is she was a woman and Pete’s biggest problem is he is gay. https://t.co/gmCoWpFvxp — Slurmancer ☠️ (@RageT4rd) August 9, 2025

Stephen A. hints at it towards the end "I'm not going there." But, Buttigieg will not gain much black support solely because he is gay and black people are largely homophobic. https://t.co/wmP9dUlE4T — Corey Walker (@CoreyWriting) August 9, 2025

Some suggest it may be a larger feeling in the Black community against electing a gay man. They believed Smith was hinting at that and didn't want to say it. That may or may not be true.

All three of those guys know exactly why Buttigieg doesn't "move" the Black community, and all three of them are afraid to say it out loud. https://t.co/7vlTmquSyQ — Cruadin (@cruadin) August 9, 2025

Most of my homies would vote for Pete.



On another note I wish @OfficialOPPF never let this sellout brother in. As of late you have consistently embarrassed black people, yourself, and your fraternity on television. @stephenasmith https://t.co/vi5ystX2g7 — Don (@doperdon) August 9, 2025

Others think Stephen A. Smith hardly has his finger on the pulse of what Black Americans think.

There is nobody that speaks for all black folks…and no at in hell that person could ever be SAS https://t.co/kswDEhzLXU — Kojo (@Not_TyrellJae) August 9, 2025

Excellent point. Don't treat voters as if they operate with a herd mentality.

