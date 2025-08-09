Chicago’s ‘Crime Drop’ Miracle: Turns Out, Turning Off Gunshot Detectors Makes Crime Magic...
Stephen A. Smith’s Blunt Take on Why Pete Buttigieg Struggles with Black Voters

justmindy
justmindy | 3:40 PM on August 09, 2025
AP Photo/Matt Sayles, File

Stephen A. Smith went on Bill Maher and took it upon himself to explain why Pete Buttigieg is not popular with Black voters.

Zero is about as low as you can go.

Oh, it's coming. We'll hear his Hillary Clinton blaccent any day now. 

Welp!

This is a good reminder. No group should be considered a collective.

Hiring a surrogate to have twins and then taking off 12 weeks paternity leave when you just got a brand new important job is not relatable to most Americans. 

Some suggest it may be a larger feeling in the Black community against electing a gay man. They believed Smith was hinting at that and didn't want to say it. That may or may not be true. 

Others think Stephen A. Smith hardly has his finger on the pulse of what Black Americans think. 

Excellent point. Don't treat voters as if they operate with a herd mentality. 

