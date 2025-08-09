Chicago’s ‘Crime Drop’ Miracle: Turns Out, Turning Off Gunshot Detectors Makes Crime Magic...
You'll Be NOT Shocked to Learn Gavin Newsom Is Lying About TX Democrats'...
Stephen A. Smith’s Blunt Take on Why Pete Buttigieg Struggles with Black Voters
Photo of the Year Shows How the 'Say No to the Blue Angels'...
Let the Dragging Begin: Jessica Tarlov Takes an Epic Ratio for Moronic Take...
WNBA Coach Says Female Athletes Have Been Subjected to Adult Toy Projectiles for...
Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker Forgets Maps Exist When Slamming Anti-Democracy GOPers Over Redi...
'Did I Miss a Memo?' Adam Schiff's Lawyer Says Mortgage Fraud Allegations Have...
VIP
Journo Sharing Letter Kash Patel Sent to Fired FBI Agent Makes a Point...
Trump Kicks IRS Chief to the Curb: Billy Long's 'Fri-Yay' and Birthday Email...
'Cry More, Lib'! Texas AG Ken Paxton Drops Beto O'Rourke After Judge's Ruling...
Arizona Board Ditches Lord's Prayer for Cringe Woke Land Acknowledgement Farce: Tyranny in...
Paxton's Iron Fist: Demanding Texas Democrats Show Up to Work or Face the...
Linda Sarsour's Vile Bigotry: Denying Jews' Humanity in Her Latest Anti-Semitic Tirade

Entitled Mom Has MELTDOWN Because EBT Will No Longer Pay for Popsicles (WATCH)

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 3:30 PM on August 09, 2025
ImgFlip

'He who controls the purse strings makes the rules.'

That's been an idiom for ages, because it's true. At the end of the day, the person who has the money gets to decide what happens with that money.

Advertisement

In several states around the country, officials have limited what can be bought with EBT/SNAP benefits, often prohibiting junk food like soda, chips, and ice cream.

Now, one mom took to social media to whine about how her daughter 'deserves' a popsicle.

WATCH:

This writer did a quick Google search, and a box of Popsicles goes anywhere from $3.75 to $4.87, depending on the brand. 

You can't find the wiggle room in your budget for that?

Oh well.

No one is entitled to a Popsicle, and countless families with limited grocery budgets (not covered by the taxpayer) must choose between sweet treats and other staples every day.

It's not.

That would be so unfair, though!

Recommended

Stephen A. Smith’s Blunt Take on Why Pete Buttigieg Struggles with Black Voters
justmindy
Advertisement

YUP.

Especially not when our tax dollars are also paying their health care.

Because Democrats have told her it was our problem.

This writer used EBT briefly when she was in nursing school. It was a temporary bridge, not a substitute for getting a job.

Meat, vegetables, fruit, and dairy.

That's it.

Advertisement

THIS.

Because reasons.

They're spoiled and entitled. That's all you need to understand.

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it. 

Help us continue to report on President Trump's successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

ECONOMY HEALTHCARE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Stephen A. Smith’s Blunt Take on Why Pete Buttigieg Struggles with Black Voters
justmindy
Let the Dragging Begin: Jessica Tarlov Takes an Epic Ratio for Moronic Take on ICE Recruitment
Eric V.
Photo of the Year Shows How the 'Say No to the Blue Angels' Billboard Worked Out for Seattle Lefties
Doug P.
Chicago’s ‘Crime Drop’ Miracle: Turns Out, Turning Off Gunshot Detectors Makes Crime Magically Disappear
justmindy
You'll Be NOT Shocked to Learn Gavin Newsom Is Lying About TX Democrats' War on Democracy AGAIN
Amy Curtis
'Did I Miss a Memo?' Adam Schiff's Lawyer Says Mortgage Fraud Allegations Have Been Debunked
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Stephen A. Smith’s Blunt Take on Why Pete Buttigieg Struggles with Black Voters justmindy
Advertisement