Entitled Mom Has MELTDOWN Because EBT Will No Longer Pay for Popsicles (WATCH)

'He who controls the purse strings makes the rules.'
That's been an idiom for ages, because it's true. At the end of the day, the person who has the money gets to decide what happens with that money.
In several states around the country, officials have limited what can be bought with EBT/SNAP benefits, often prohibiting junk food like soda, chips, and ice cream.
Now, one mom took to social media to whine about how her daughter 'deserves' a popsicle.
WATCH:
EBT recipients are having BREAKDOWNS over not being able to buy unhealthy food..— American AF 🇺🇸 (@iAnonPatriot) August 9, 2025
“You’re gonna tell me my daughter doesn’t deserve a popsicle”. pic.twitter.com/cVw14N4GUE
This writer did a quick Google search, and a box of Popsicles goes anywhere from $3.75 to $4.87, depending on the brand.
You can't find the wiggle room in your budget for that?
Oh well.
No one is entitled to a Popsicle, and countless families with limited grocery budgets (not covered by the taxpayer) must choose between sweet treats and other staples every day.
Why’s it our responsibility to buy her children popsicle’s.. like tf?— American AF 🇺🇸 (@iAnonPatriot) August 9, 2025
🤣🤣
It's not.
So why don't you forego your manicure and buy some brownies?— MOMof DataRepublican (@data_republican) August 9, 2025
That would be so unfair, though!
Popsicles: Water, sugar, flavoring, freezer— Sandy 〽️ (@RightGlockMom) August 9, 2025
Brownies: Flour, sugar, cocoa, egg, vanilla, butter (or oil), oven
Soda: Buy your own
YUP.
Good! My tax money shouldn’t be used to buy junk food and sodas— Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) August 9, 2025
Especially not when our tax dollars are also paying their health care.
I see that she can afford to have her nails done (I can not). If those things are important to her, she can pay for then with cash. Not sure why she thinks that is our problem.— watchingdaisies (@watchingdaisies) August 9, 2025
Because Democrats have told her it was our problem.
EBT is not “deserved”!— The Surreal D2 (@d2wuzup) August 9, 2025
It is a privilege you can receive to bridge the gap of a difficult period of your life!
Welfare is not a lifestyle! It is a bridge! 😡🔥😡
This writer used EBT briefly when she was in nursing school. It was a temporary bridge, not a substitute for getting a job.
In the past, WIC & food stamps only covered healthy foods, but now it’s a big problem https://t.co/PUWUXXHGM3 pic.twitter.com/djTmZNJJEf— Paul Harte 🍀 (@compleatchef) August 9, 2025
Meat, vegetables, fruit, and dairy.
That's it.
Telling those paying for her EBT to get off their "throne of entitlement" is peak entitlement!! Get yourself a d**n job and pay for all the dessert and crap you want, with YOUR money. https://t.co/lgAx2JxIep— Dani (@Dani24356076) August 9, 2025
THIS.
A riddle— Luke📡🏴☠️ (@LukeTaylorUSA) August 9, 2025
If “food is a human right”
And “everyone deserves food security”
Then why why doesn’t the government provide SNAP & welfare EBT to every single American equally without regard to income or financial status?
Why do people with a job have to pay for those without a job? https://t.co/UOL5ct4CEN
Because reasons.
Why can’t people use their EBT for healthier food and use their own money to buy the “treats” they can’t seem to live without? Seriously. I don’t understand. https://t.co/CBynegcHAE— Frequent_Stops (@trista_jeanious) August 9, 2025
They're spoiled and entitled. That's all you need to understand.
Join the conversation as a VIP Member