AOL Announces It's Discontinuing Dial-Up Internet on September 30

OK, so who knew that AOL still offered dial-up internet? There's a website that collects obsolete sounds, like rotary dial phones and fax machines, and now they can add that horrible squealing followed by static and a "ding-dong" that announced you'd successfully dialed into AOL, where you hoped to hear, "You've got mail!"

This editor still has his AOL email address from the '90s and uses it exclusively for what he knows will be triggers for a flood of junk mail. AOL's still there, but you won't be able to connect your phone line to your dial-up modem anymore to log on.

AOL is getting rid of dial-up internet on September 30. I had no idea this still existed. — Dilan Esper (@dilanesper) August 8, 2025

Here's AOL co-founder Steve Case:

That screechy modem sound while you prayed it would connect on the first try. Can’t believe we were happy with just 14,400 bps back then — Yuriy Yatsiv (@yatsiv_yuriy) August 9, 2025

Basically the last credit card stopped auto renewing — Nigel Eccles (@nigeleccles) August 8, 2025

That's it.

I had no idea AOL still existed. — Coffeehouse Talker (@CoffeehouseT) August 9, 2025

So does Myspace.

People are always shocked I still use AOL for my primary email. It is not going to be hacked, and it fills all of my needs. 🤷‍♂️ — Tripp Whitbeck (@trippwhitbeck) August 8, 2025

Guess this is it. I loved posting with you people and I’ll miss you all a lot https://t.co/51cGYHwEXH — Daniel (@growing_daniel) August 9, 2025

Someone's grandma is going to be really really disappointed when she can't check her email. — Daniel Larson 蓝丹烨 (@daniel_s_larson) August 9, 2025

Haha, my parents paid for AOL for a few years after they got cable Internet. AOL has convinced them that the only way to access email was from their front end software. — Blackgnite (@blackgnite) August 9, 2025

I'll never forget that dial-up connection tone. — Laurelight (@kenner_laurel) August 8, 2025

None of us will.

This editor admits he watched the terrible "Clown in a Cornfield" Friday night, and one of the gags was the high school students trying to figure out how to call 911 on a rotary phone. These days you're old-fashioned if you still have a land line.

Now all I can hear is the sound in my head. — moonbeamer (@moonbeamer6) August 8, 2025

But I still have 2500 free hours left — 🪨🇺🇸🦅 (@BravesAndStuff) August 9, 2025

Somewhere there's a landfill composed entirely of AOL floppy disks and CD-ROMs.

***

