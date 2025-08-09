Zohran Mamdani Says the People of New York Stand With Their Champion, Letitia...
AOL Announces It's Discontinuing Dial-Up Internet on September 30

Brett T. | 9:30 PM on August 09, 2025
Twitter

OK, so who knew that AOL still offered dial-up internet? There's a website that collects obsolete sounds, like rotary dial phones and fax machines, and now they can add that horrible squealing followed by static and a "ding-dong" that announced you'd successfully dialed into AOL, where you hoped to hear, "You've got mail!"

This editor still has his AOL email address from the '90s and uses it exclusively for what he knows will be triggers for a flood of junk mail. AOL's still there, but you won't be able to connect your phone line to your dial-up modem anymore to log on.

Here's AOL co-founder Steve Case:

That's it.

So does Myspace.

None of us will. 

This editor admits he watched the terrible "Clown in a Cornfield" Friday night, and one of the gags was the high school students trying to figure out how to call 911 on a rotary phone. These days you're old-fashioned if you still have a land line.

Somewhere there's a landfill composed entirely of AOL floppy disks and CD-ROMs.

***

