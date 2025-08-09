Out of Ideas: Jasmine Crockett Unleashes Dems’ Tired ‘Klan Plan’ on Trump and Republicans

Democrat Jasmine Crockett, like the rest of her party, is out of arguments and ideas. So it’s no surprise she’s drawing from the dry racism well and comparing all Republicans, but especially the Texas ones, to her own party’s most infamous creation - the KKK.

Here she is spitting out her exhausting ignorance. (WATCH)

Jasmine Crockett compares Republicans to the KKK: "Once Trump won the second time, the hoods were off."



"I’m perfectly fine with it because I want to know that you’re a despicable human being who lacks all morality.”



Bold messaging plan for 2026, Democrats. pic.twitter.com/9LrQeAYV9r — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) August 9, 2025

The entire Democrat platform, summarized... pic.twitter.com/c5MQGR1Dhj — The Thinkalorian (@TheRewster) August 9, 2025

President Donald Trump’s worst nightmare is pushing a button on his desk and no Diet Coke appearing.

Commenters say the increasingly insane and violent rhetoric of Crockett and her fellow Democrats is an appeal to their base, who see them as weak against Trump and the GOP.

It’s a circling the wagons strategy. It’s not designed to win. It’s designed to reinforce the battlements of the mental prison the far-left wing has locked their strongholds into — GeroDoc (@doc_gero) August 9, 2025

For sure; it’s an appeal to the base who is besieging their current leadership for not fighting and hating Trump hard enough. Same messaging strategy on the redistricting battle with all of the violence-infused, tough guy rhetoric. Their problem is that the radical messaging breaks containment outside of their base. We’ll see how it plays out for them. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) August 9, 2025

Sane people see it as desperation.

Posters have noticed that Crockett has toned down her look and is now going the AOC route with a simple hairstyle and jeans.

Oh look, she has her "take me seriously" hair on today. 😂🤡 — FreeThinkerRN 🇺🇸 🕊 (@LisaProsen) August 9, 2025

Mostly on her eyelids. — The Search Bar and Grill (@SearchBarServer) August 9, 2025

The “leadership look" — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) August 9, 2025

when she opens that mouth it all goes out the window — Winbean45 (@JoeMozel) August 9, 2025

Insert ‘lipstick on a pig’ reference here.

Commenters say they’ve seen this show before, but the Democrats insist on replaying it over and over again.

They really need to get some new material — Suburban Gal (@SuburbsGal) August 9, 2025

They can’t articulate a plan to govern because they inhabit the wrong side of every 80/20 issue



So the message is back to the old reliables



Trump racist, H*tler, fascist blah blah — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) August 9, 2025

Crockett has really lost what little of her mind she had left. Republicans have been winning support with minorities as deportations have increased.



Legal immigrants hate illegals. This DEI Rep. from Texas is just too dumb and too egotistical to acknowledge that truth. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) August 9, 2025

Her comments at the end here about minority R support don’t align with the trends of 2024, at all.



But that’s no surprise.



She’s not out there to be accurate or factual. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) August 9, 2025

they learned absolutely nothing in the last election — Jim MacDonald (@jimmacd) August 9, 2025

No, they haven’t, and they won’t when they lose again either.

