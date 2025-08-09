Out of Bounds: CNN Lead-In Highlights Absurdity of the WNBA’s Ongoing On-Court Sex...
Out of Ideas: Jasmine Crockett Unleashes Dems’ Tired ‘Klan Plan’ on Trump and Republicans

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 11:15 PM on August 09, 2025
AP Photo/Jay Reeves

Democrat Jasmine Crockett, like the rest of her party, is out of arguments and ideas. So it’s no surprise she’s drawing from the dry racism well and comparing all Republicans, but especially the Texas ones, to her own party’s most infamous creation - the KKK.

Here she is spitting out her exhausting ignorance. (WATCH)

President Donald Trump’s worst nightmare is pushing a button on his desk and no Diet Coke appearing.

Commenters say the increasingly insane and violent rhetoric of Crockett and her fellow Democrats is an appeal to their base, who see them as weak against Trump and the GOP.

For sure; it’s an appeal to the base who is besieging their current leadership for not fighting and hating Trump hard enough.

Same messaging strategy on the redistricting battle with all of the violence-infused, tough guy rhetoric.

Their problem is that the radical messaging breaks containment outside of their base.

We’ll see how it plays out for them.

— Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) August 9, 2025

Sane people see it as desperation.

Posters have noticed that Crockett has toned down her look and is now going the AOC route with a simple hairstyle and jeans.

Insert ‘lipstick on a pig’ reference here.

Commenters say they’ve seen this show before, but the Democrats insist on replaying it over and over again.

No, they haven’t, and they won’t when they lose again either.

Editor's Note: Every single day, here at Twitchy, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

2026 ELECTIONS DEMOCRAT PARTY DOMESTIC TERRORISM DONALD TRUMP JASMINE CROCKETT REPUBLICAN PARTY

