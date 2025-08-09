Trump Trolls the Left, Shows President of Azerbaijan a ‘Trump 2028’ Hat

As Twitchy reported Friday, President Donald Trump brokered a peace deal between Armenia and Azerbaijan, a conflict that's been going on for 35 years.
Obama got the Nobel Peace Prize for nothing. Trump needs to get like 5.— Insurrection Barbie (@DefiyantlyFree) August 9, 2025
Agreed.
At least 1— LouOnX (@LouGervasi) August 9, 2025
Just revoke Obama’s.— Lawfare (@LawfareCo) August 9, 2025
As Trump says, "we do a little trolling," and one of the fastest ways he's found to get a rise out of Democrats and the media is suggesting he'll run again in 2028. POLITICO just this week picked up a bit where Trump told CNBC over the phone that he'd like to run again for a third presidential term, but he probably won't.
While Trump had Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev in the White House, he gave him a quick tour and showed off a Trump 2028 hat.
🚨 LMAO! President Trump shows the President of Azerbaijan a “Trump 2028” hat— Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) August 9, 2025
TRUMP: Everybody wants me to run again!
PRESIDENT: Including us!
Oh no, cue the meltdowns again, they are going to lose it 😂
pic.twitter.com/nODZdNfnCY
This is great!— JustDeplorable 🇺🇸 (@TopsyRjl76) August 9, 2025
BEST. PRESIDENT. EVER.👏🏻💯👍🏻— DanielleMc (@Dee_M_See) August 9, 2025
CNN has their news cycle for 24 hours now "Trump positioning himself for dictatorial rule....."— Husker4Life (@NE_good_life) August 9, 2025
Caleb Howe of Mediaite picked up the bait:
The clip shows Trump and Aliyev admiring “Make America Great Again” hats, along with others bearing messages such as “Gulf of America” and “Trump Was Right About Everything.” Trump held out one reading “Trump 2028,” joked with Aliyev about it, and also mentioned another on his shelf that said “4 More Years.”
“You know, you’re not allowed to run and… so,” Trump said. “Because everyone — I’m 28 points higher than anybody. Everybody wants me to run, but, including many of the—”
“Including us,” Aliyev said before Trump could even finish the statement.
Masterful trolling 🤣🤣🤣🤣— Norwayhornet (@norwayhornet01) August 9, 2025
Best video I’ve seen this morning. He’s just having the best time. Peace President WOOHOO 🎉— Atypical_isa1 (@IsaMaria47) August 9, 2025
This is impossibly endearing.— Data (@XPostComment) August 9, 2025
He has a merch closet…🤣🤝
*pulls out the 2028 Trump hat*
“It drives ‘em crazy.” 😭
Wow. “Grab what you want!”— S 🇺🇸 (@SFM0467) August 9, 2025
Now that would be one hell of a shopping spree for me! 😂
He does not miss anything. Not a thing. Unreal.— Serendipitous (@Serendi23149265) August 9, 2025
***
