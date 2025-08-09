Trump Trolls the Left, Shows President of Azerbaijan a ‘Trump 2028’ Hat

As Twitchy reported Friday, President Donald Trump brokered a peace deal between Armenia and Azerbaijan, a conflict that's been going on for 35 years.

Obama got the Nobel Peace Prize for nothing. Trump needs to get like 5. — Insurrection Barbie (@DefiyantlyFree) August 9, 2025

At least 1 — LouOnX (@LouGervasi) August 9, 2025

Just revoke Obama’s. — Lawfare (@LawfareCo) August 9, 2025

As Trump says, "we do a little trolling," and one of the fastest ways he's found to get a rise out of Democrats and the media is suggesting he'll run again in 2028. POLITICO just this week picked up a bit where Trump told CNBC over the phone that he'd like to run again for a third presidential term, but he probably won't.

While Trump had Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev in the White House, he gave him a quick tour and showed off a Trump 2028 hat.

🚨 LMAO! President Trump shows the President of Azerbaijan a “Trump 2028” hat



TRUMP: Everybody wants me to run again!



PRESIDENT: Including us!



Oh no, cue the meltdowns again, they are going to lose it 😂



pic.twitter.com/nODZdNfnCY — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) August 9, 2025

This is great! — JustDeplorable 🇺🇸 (@TopsyRjl76) August 9, 2025

CNN has their news cycle for 24 hours now "Trump positioning himself for dictatorial rule....." — Husker4Life (@NE_good_life) August 9, 2025

Caleb Howe of Mediaite picked up the bait:

The clip shows Trump and Aliyev admiring “Make America Great Again” hats, along with others bearing messages such as “Gulf of America” and “Trump Was Right About Everything.” Trump held out one reading “Trump 2028,” joked with Aliyev about it, and also mentioned another on his shelf that said “4 More Years.” “You know, you’re not allowed to run and… so,” Trump said. “Because everyone — I’m 28 points higher than anybody. Everybody wants me to run, but, including many of the—” “Including us,” Aliyev said before Trump could even finish the statement.

Masterful trolling 🤣🤣🤣🤣 — Norwayhornet (@norwayhornet01) August 9, 2025

Best video I’ve seen this morning. He’s just having the best time. Peace President WOOHOO 🎉 — Atypical_isa1 (@IsaMaria47) August 9, 2025

This is impossibly endearing.



He has a merch closet…🤣🤝



*pulls out the 2028 Trump hat*



“It drives ‘em crazy.” 😭 — Data (@XPostComment) August 9, 2025

Wow. “Grab what you want!”

Now that would be one hell of a shopping spree for me! 😂 — S 🇺🇸 (@SFM0467) August 9, 2025

He does not miss anything. Not a thing. Unreal. — Serendipitous (@Serendi23149265) August 9, 2025

