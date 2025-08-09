Trump Trolls the Left, Shows President of Azerbaijan a ‘Trump 2028’ Hat

Out of Bounds: CNN Lead-In Highlights Absurdity of the WNBA’s Ongoing On-Court Sex...
Brett T. | 11:00 PM on August 09, 2025
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

As Twitchy reported Friday, President Donald Trump brokered a peace deal between Armenia and Azerbaijan, a conflict that's been going on for 35 years. 

Advertisement

Agreed.

As Trump says, "we do a little trolling," and one of the fastest ways he's found to get a rise out of Democrats and the media is suggesting he'll run again in 2028. POLITICO just this week picked up a bit where Trump told CNBC over the phone that he'd like to run again for a third presidential term, but he probably won't.

While Trump had Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev in the White House, he gave him a quick tour and showed off a Trump 2028 hat.

Caleb Howe of Mediaite picked up the bait:

The clip shows Trump and Aliyev admiring “Make America Great Again” hats, along with others bearing messages such as “Gulf of America” and “Trump Was Right About Everything.” Trump held out one reading “Trump 2028,” joked with Aliyev about it, and also mentioned another on his shelf that said “4 More Years.”

“You know, you’re not allowed to run and… so,” Trump said. “Because everyone — I’m 28 points higher than anybody. Everybody wants me to run, but, including many of the—”

“Including us,” Aliyev said before Trump could even finish the statement.

Tags:

2028 ELECTIONS DONALD TRUMP

