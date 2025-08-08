Jasmine Crockett Responds to Staff Reportedly Calling Her a ‘Bad Boss’ by Calling...
Trump Brokers Peace Between Armenia and Azerbaijan

Amy
Amy | 8:30 PM on August 08, 2025
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

President Donald Trump can add yet another win to his long string of second-term accomplishments. Today, he brokered the end of a 35-year conflict between the nations of Armenia and Azerbaijan.

Watch:

What a beautiful moment.

They look positively joyful, and it's thanks to Trump's tireless efforts to bring about global peace.

The title does indeed suit him.

Oh, we have no doubt they'll come up with something. They always do.

He does. We know they probably won't give it to him, but he absolutely does.

***

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

DONALD TRUMP FOREIGN POLICY

