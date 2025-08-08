Trump Brokers Peace Between Armenia and Azerbaijan

President Donald Trump can add yet another win to his long string of second-term accomplishments. Today, he brokered the end of a 35-year conflict between the nations of Armenia and Azerbaijan.

Advertisement

Watch:

President Trump is truly the President of peace.



He just brokered peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan, getting their leaders to sign agreements and shake hands.



An end to a 35-year conflict.



I’ve seen enough, give him the Nobel Peace Prize.

pic.twitter.com/9Gvwa9UmTM — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) August 8, 2025

What a beautiful moment.

These two men are giddy with relief 😅 They saw the start of this war 1/3rd of a century ago, and are now doing their part to end it.



This is a historic photo right here pic.twitter.com/rLd9PD7zkA — The Conservative Alternative (@OldeWorldOrder) August 8, 2025

They look positively joyful, and it's thanks to Trump's tireless efforts to bring about global peace.

President Trump is brokering so many peace deals that he’s had to negotiate peace between countries most people have never heard of.



The President of Peace rides again. — Heartland Grump (@heartland_grump) August 8, 2025

That’s our President, fellow Americans!!! 🇺🇸 For those who aren’t on board with the rest of us - it’s time to recognize what a blessing he is to the whole world! PRESIDENT OF PEACE!!!! — Nikki Stanzione (@NikkiStanzione) August 8, 2025

The title does indeed suit him.

I wonder what negative thing the left will come up with for this lol — Rachel (@allthedogspleaz) August 8, 2025

Oh, we have no doubt they'll come up with something. They always do.

He deserves the Nobel Peace Prize — howy (@howy333) August 8, 2025

He does. We know they probably won't give it to him, but he absolutely does.

***

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.