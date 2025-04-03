Flashback: Here's Nancy Pelosi Singing a (D)ifferent Tune on China, Trade Deficits, and Tariffs (WATCH)

WATCH: The New Naked Gun Trailer Drops With the PERFECT O.J. Simpson Joke
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 5:30 PM on April 03, 2025
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Well, look at this.

As debate rages about President Donald Trump's tariff and economic policies, including this ridiculous thread from Chris Murphy, we're going to rewind things back to 1995, when Nancy Pelosi was singing a different tune on China, trade deficits, and tariffs.

WATCH:

The entire post reads:

'On this day, your member of Congress could have drawn the line to say to the President of the United States, do something about this US-China trade relationship that is a job loser for the United States.'

Thirty years later and our annual trade deficit is now approximately $300 billion annually with China. Our politicians did nothing to stop this. They sold out America.

Now politicians, including Pelosi, are saying that not only China, but all countries should be able to tariff us and we shouldn't respond in kind.

Wow. Just wow.

Kinda sounds like the time Pelosi and Chuck Schumer were pro-DOGE before DOGE was a thing.

We'd love for some journalist to ask her.

It really is a gem, no?

Possibly.

That clip never gets old.

Because ORANGE MAN BAD.

Seriously -- as this writer always says -- Democrats would be pro-osteosarcoma if President Trump announced a cure for cancer.

She sure has.

Yes. Thirty years ago.

Probably not.

Oh well.

