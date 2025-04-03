Flashback: Here's Nancy Pelosi Singing a (D)ifferent Tune on China, Trade Deficits, and Tariffs (WATCH)

Well, look at this.

As debate rages about President Donald Trump's tariff and economic policies, including this ridiculous thread from Chris Murphy, we're going to rewind things back to 1995, when Nancy Pelosi was singing a different tune on China, trade deficits, and tariffs.

WATCH:

Incredible clip from 1996. Nancy Pelosi on tariffs and the trade deficit with China.



"On this day, your member of Congress could have drawn the line to say to the President of the United States, do something about this US-China trade relationship that is a job loser for the… pic.twitter.com/DFlQ9wWSKh — MAZE (@mazemoore) April 3, 2025

The entire post reads:

'On this day, your member of Congress could have drawn the line to say to the President of the United States, do something about this US-China trade relationship that is a job loser for the United States.' Thirty years later and our annual trade deficit is now approximately $300 billion annually with China. Our politicians did nothing to stop this. They sold out America. Now politicians, including Pelosi, are saying that not only China, but all countries should be able to tariff us and we shouldn't respond in kind.

Wow. Just wow.

Kinda sounds like the time Pelosi and Chuck Schumer were pro-DOGE before DOGE was a thing.

Yet somehow she has miraculously became a multi-millionaire. I wonder why she changed her mind? — Lisa (@lalalainsd) April 3, 2025

We'd love for some journalist to ask her.

This is an ‘incredible clip’, @mazemore

How do you find these jewels? — Marla Hohner (@marlahohner) April 3, 2025

It really is a gem, no?

Most Republicans today are just 1996 Democrats. — Patriotic Ape 🇺🇸🦍 (@PatrioticApe) April 3, 2025

Possibly.

Career politicians are the most corrupted people in history. Nancy is at the top of that heap. pic.twitter.com/bl8qefFwIQ — Major Tom 🇺🇸 (@josewales1000) April 3, 2025

That clip never gets old.

Democrats will argue against anything Trump does no matter how many times they argued for it. — Brian Combs (@JoannCombs4720) April 3, 2025

Because ORANGE MAN BAD.

Seriously -- as this writer always says -- Democrats would be pro-osteosarcoma if President Trump announced a cure for cancer.

She’s come a long way in the wrong direction. https://t.co/n88J7bG3XE — Chris Enoch (@_ChrisEnoch) April 3, 2025

She sure has.

Yes. Thirty years ago.

I bet she doesn't want this to go viral... https://t.co/ZF5XJN8OBM — Memax5 (@ShariShort15) April 3, 2025

Probably not.

Oh well.

