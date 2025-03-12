Take a Walk Down Memory Lane to a Time When Dems Cared About Wasteful Social Security, Medicare Spending

Kash Patel Gives a BIG Update About 'the FBI’s Renewed Efforts to Crack...
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  3:00 PM on March 12, 2025
ImgFlip

Today, we bring you not one but two flashbacks to a time when Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi were singing a very different tune on wasteful government spending and the dire need to control the fraud, waste, and abuse rampant in Social Security and Medicare.

The other day, Schumer said Elon Musk and DOGE were lying about wasteful spending, and that was after he said DOGE is using a 'meat axe' to cut spending (so which one is it, Chuck?).

But in 2010, Schumer was singing a very different tune.

WATCH:

Gee, what changed?

2025 Chuck has a terminal case of Trump Derangement Syndrome with a side of Elon Derangement Syndrome. The prognosis is not good.

He wasn't lying then, and DOGE isn't lying now.

The problem with this thinking is that Medicare and Social Security will go broke without cutting waste and fraud and making serious reforms.

Chuck doesn't seem to care about that, however.

Democrats are passing up an absolute political win here by working to reduce the fraud and waste in Social Security and Medicare. And they're doing so because they can't let President Trump have any victory.

They'd rather these entitlement programs (that LOTS of people rely on) go belly up than hand Trump a W.

But Schumer isn't alone. Nancy Pelosi was also on Team DOGE at one point, and she even issued a dire warning: if we don't curb the abuse, the government wouldn't be able to keep its promises on Medicare.

WATCH:

Nancy Pelosi is a vile Leftist, but she also knows how the political game is played. Like Schumer, she's giving up the chance to save these programs in favor of attacking Trump.

You are correct.

This is correct.

Democrats are absolutely the problem here.

It sure did.

Heh. We see what you did there.

