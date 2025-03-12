Take a Walk Down Memory Lane to a Time When Dems Cared About Wasteful Social Security, Medicare Spending

Today, we bring you not one but two flashbacks to a time when Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi were singing a very different tune on wasteful government spending and the dire need to control the fraud, waste, and abuse rampant in Social Security and Medicare.

The other day, Schumer said Elon Musk and DOGE were lying about wasteful spending, and that was after he said DOGE is using a 'meat axe' to cut spending (so which one is it, Chuck?).

But in 2010, Schumer was singing a very different tune.

WATCH:

Chuck Schumer just posted that Elon is a liar for claiming that Social Security and Medicare have lots of waste, fraud, and abuse.



Chuck also says that any cuts in these programs by DOGE will reduce benefits.



Have a listen to Chuck Schumer back in 2010. pic.twitter.com/pgYhogYFFI — MAZE (@mazemoore) March 11, 2025

Gee, what changed?

Awesome throwback, MAZE!



Where is that ‘2010 Chuck Schumer’ today?? Was he lying back then? Or has he completely morphed into a gaslighting gas bag? — Denise Harrison (@DeniseHarr42740) March 11, 2025

2025 Chuck has a terminal case of Trump Derangement Syndrome with a side of Elon Derangement Syndrome. The prognosis is not good.

He definitely wasn't lying back then. He led an entire summit on reducing waste fraud and abuse. — MAZE (@mazemoore) March 11, 2025

He wasn't lying then, and DOGE isn't lying now.

Right now, Chuck Schumer’s stance is clear: no cuts to Social Security or Medicare, not even a penny, no matter what.



He’s slamming Elon Musk and Trump, saying their claims of “waste and fraud” are lies to trick people into accepting cuts.



Today on the Senate floor, he said,… — Southern "Belle" (@patlicata) March 11, 2025

The problem with this thinking is that Medicare and Social Security will go broke without cutting waste and fraud and making serious reforms.

Chuck doesn't seem to care about that, however.

Look at @SenSchumer back in 2010. And 15 years later with no auditing of those organizations, the fraud is exponentially greater! And now, His TDS won't allow him to agree that what DOGE is doing, is the right thing to do for taxpayers! Mentally compromised hypocrite! https://t.co/Ru3GWezTfy — Just Me again 🇺🇲✌️🇺🇲🇮🇱🗽✝️ (@ConwayGeri23044) March 12, 2025

Democrats are passing up an absolute political win here by working to reduce the fraud and waste in Social Security and Medicare. And they're doing so because they can't let President Trump have any victory.

They'd rather these entitlement programs (that LOTS of people rely on) go belly up than hand Trump a W.

But Schumer isn't alone. Nancy Pelosi was also on Team DOGE at one point, and she even issued a dire warning: if we don't curb the abuse, the government wouldn't be able to keep its promises on Medicare.

WATCH:

Found another potential DOGE team member.



2010. Nancy Pelosi: We cannot keep our promises on Medicare unless we cut out the waste, fraud, and abuse. pic.twitter.com/bdy3HsLMrg — MAZE (@mazemoore) March 11, 2025

Nancy Pelosi is a vile Leftist, but she also knows how the political game is played. Like Schumer, she's giving up the chance to save these programs in favor of attacking Trump.

So you're telling me that younger versions of Democrats actually would support DOGE, but the fact that DOGE is coming from Trump's team means that it's literally Hitler? — Green Lives Matter (@Ultrafrog17) March 11, 2025

You are correct.

They say what you want to hear just to get votes, and then it's a new ball game. — Kimberly Le (@le_kimber77) March 11, 2025

This is correct.

This is how politicians hide in plain sight. They talk about a problem, say they need to fix the problem, but nothing is ever done about the problem because they are the problem — Jeff Can’t Fix Stupid 🇺🇸 (@JeffNukesLibs) March 12, 2025

Democrats are absolutely the problem here.

My, how her attitude did a 180... https://t.co/xHvfQ3wPdW — Ang (@myburm) March 12, 2025

It sure did.

Who is this right wing @doge staffer https://t.co/SkUR2GljZ3 — Sean Spicer (@seanspicer) March 12, 2025

Heh. We see what you did there.