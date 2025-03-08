A TikToker Has Anti-Social Insecurity Over Social Security and Threatens ‘President Musk'...
Carol Roth and Others Swat Down Elizabeth Warren's Insulting Spin About Trump, Musk and Tax Cuts

Doug P.  |  8:55 AM on March 08, 2025
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

The last few weeks have made it abundantly clear that any efforts to cut government waste, fraud and abuse are considered sacrilegious to congressional Democrats. That is despite the fact that even Chuck Schumer recently admitted there's waste in the federal government:

Schumer admitted there's waste in the federal government but don't you dare try and eliminate it!

The latest spin, via Sen. Elizabeth Warren (who looks and sounds increasingly panicked), is that the cuts that are being made are just to help billionaires while literally taking money out of your pocket. In other words, Warren is again hoping everybody's stupid:

"Spread the word," Elizabeth Warren is lying yet again. 

Whenever politicians like Warren claim any tax cuts are "taking money out of your pocket" they're saying the quiet part out loud: All money is the government's and what you have left is only by their good graces.

But she keeps going back to that well. 

The source of the Dem panic couldn't be more obvious.

Yep, that's exactly what's happening.

