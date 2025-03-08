Carol Roth and Others Swat Down Elizabeth Warren's Insulting Spin About Trump, Musk and Tax Cuts

The last few weeks have made it abundantly clear that any efforts to cut government waste, fraud and abuse are considered sacrilegious to congressional Democrats. That is despite the fact that even Chuck Schumer recently admitted there's waste in the federal government:

SEN. SCHUMER: "Of course, there's some wasteful spending, but you don't use a meat axe & cut everything!" pic.twitter.com/OcN1insYsA — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) February 19, 2025

Schumer admitted there's waste in the federal government but don't you dare try and eliminate it!

The latest spin, via Sen. Elizabeth Warren (who looks and sounds increasingly panicked), is that the cuts that are being made are just to help billionaires while literally taking money out of your pocket. In other words, Warren is again hoping everybody's stupid:

Elon Musk and Donald Trump are trying to make you believe that they are cutting “waste,” but they’re actually reaching into your wallet to fund tax cuts for their “rich as hell” friends.



Spread the word. — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) March 7, 2025

"Spread the word," Elizabeth Warren is lying yet again.

How does a tax cut (aka keeping your own money) reach into anyone else’s wallet, genius?



Not to mention that even the New York Times admitted that most taxpayers received a tax cut from the TCJA (which is why it was never overturned….) https://t.co/12JwkHpgAJ — Carol Roth (@caroljsroth) March 8, 2025

Whenever politicians like Warren claim any tax cuts are "taking money out of your pocket" they're saying the quiet part out loud: All money is the government's and what you have left is only by their good graces.

Taxes are literally reaching into our pockets.

Cuts are literally leaving the money in our pockets.



This is stupidity even for Liz. https://t.co/MTIFOSCoRN — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) March 8, 2025

But she keeps going back to that well.

Who the hell is coming up with this massively dumb take for Democrats?



There’s literally no such thing as “reaching into your wallet to fund tax cuts.”



Letting Americans keep more of the money they earn isn’t something that is “funded.” https://t.co/aRytV4pvkY — Jonathan Ingram 🇺🇸 (@ingramlaw) March 8, 2025

The source of the Dem panic couldn't be more obvious.

Yep, that's exactly what's happening.