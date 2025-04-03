WATCH: The New Naked Gun Trailer Drops With the PERFECT O.J. Simpson Joke
Flashback: Here's Nancy Pelosi Singing a (D)ifferent Tune on China, Trade Deficits, and...
What a Peach! Watch Unhinged Leftist Crow About 'No FEMA' for Tornado-Impacted Red...
Tim Walz's Magical Media Tour Continues! He Tells MSNBC Voters Regret Electing Trump...
VIP
Not Even CLOSE, Bud! The Hill Wants Us to Believe the Pendulum Is...
Only 19% of Baltimore Kids Are Proficient in Math, So the District Spends...
Jamie Raskin Calls Fed. Employees Patriots, Claims They Pass Up MANY Rich Jobs...
U.S. Bans Romantic Relationships Between Gov Workers and Chinese Citizens, Eric Swalwell H...
EPIC Post from GenZ'r Explaining Why He's NOT Worried About His 401K DECIMATES...
Now That the Border Is Secure It's Safe for Dems to Go (Tom...
NBC News Scrapes the Bottom of the Barrel to Get a Nurse's Opinion...
CNN's Abby Phillip Gets Fact Checked to Her Face!
HORSES**T! Stephanie Ruhle Tries Lecturing MAGA About What THEY Voted for but Dean...
Chuck Schumer Triggered By Elon Musk's Spot-On 1-Word Post About Dems Suing to...

‘Hmmm’: Adam Kinzinger Suspicious There Are No Tariffs on Russia

Brett T. | 5:15 PM on April 03, 2025
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

The word of the day is "tariffs." A lot of people are having fun with President Donald Trump putting a 10 percent tariff on the Heard and McDonald islands, which are unpopulated except for penguins. This is my favorite meme so far:

Advertisement

Adam Kinzinger noticed that there was one country that was conspicuously absent from Trump's tariffs, though:

We've already written about actor Dean Cain schooling Stephanie Ruhle on what Trump supporters voted for, but we'll let him have his say here too:

Recommended

WATCH: The New Naked Gun Trailer Drops With the PERFECT O.J. Simpson Joke
Aaron Walker
Advertisement

Maybe he doesn't.

He's the guy who lost his seat in Congress, accepted a preemptive pardon from Joe Biden, and now just posts about Trump on X.

***

Tags: ADAM KINZINGER DONALD TRUMP RUSSIA SANCTIONS TARIFFS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

WATCH: The New Naked Gun Trailer Drops With the PERFECT O.J. Simpson Joke
Aaron Walker
What a Peach! Watch Unhinged Leftist Crow About 'No FEMA' for Tornado-Impacted Red States
Amy Curtis
Only 19% of Baltimore Kids Are Proficient in Math, So the District Spends Money on THIS Instead
Amy Curtis
EPIC Post from GenZ'r Explaining Why He's NOT Worried About His 401K DECIMATES Joe Biden and Democrats
Sam J.
Flashback: Here's Nancy Pelosi Singing a (D)ifferent Tune on China, Trade Deficits, and Tariffs (WATCH)
Amy Curtis
Fauci's WIFE? LOL! So... ABOUT Those Higher-Up Firings at NIH, You May Have MISSED This Hilarious Tidbit
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
WATCH: The New Naked Gun Trailer Drops With the PERFECT O.J. Simpson Joke Aaron Walker
Advertisement