‘Hmmm’: Adam Kinzinger Suspicious There Are No Tariffs on Russia

The word of the day is "tariffs." A lot of people are having fun with President Donald Trump putting a 10 percent tariff on the Heard and McDonald islands, which are unpopulated except for penguins. This is my favorite meme so far:

Adam Kinzinger noticed that there was one country that was conspicuously absent from Trump's tariffs, though:

No tariffs on Russia. Hmmm — Adam Kinzinger (Slava Ukraini) 🇺🇸🇺🇦 (@AdamKinzinger) April 2, 2025

We've already written about actor Dean Cain schooling Stephanie Ruhle on what Trump supporters voted for, but we'll let him have his say here too:

We don't really trade with Russia, and the sanctions on Russia are MASSIVE. But you know that, you propagandist. https://t.co/8KjzDOT8si — Dean Cain (@RealDeanCain) April 3, 2025

He's the guy who lost his seat in Congress, accepted a preemptive pardon from Joe Biden, and now just posts about Trump on X.

