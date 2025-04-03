‘Hmmm’: Adam Kinzinger Suspicious There Are No Tariffs on Russia

The word of the day is "tariffs." A lot of people are having fun with President Donald Trump putting a 10 percent tariff on the Heard and McDonald islands, which are unpopulated except for penguins. This is my favorite meme so far:
"Mr Penguin, you've got no cards, no cards, Mr Penguin." pic.twitter.com/Dq0HsXLv78— Misanfrog🖤🤡🌎 (@Misanfrog) April 3, 2025
Adam Kinzinger noticed that there was one country that was conspicuously absent from Trump's tariffs, though:
No tariffs on Russia. Hmmm— Adam Kinzinger (Slava Ukraini) 🇺🇸🇺🇦 (@AdamKinzinger) April 2, 2025
We've already written about actor Dean Cain schooling Stephanie Ruhle on what Trump supporters voted for, but we'll let him have his say here too:
We don't really trade with Russia, and the sanctions on Russia are MASSIVE. But you know that, you propagandist. https://t.co/8KjzDOT8si— Dean Cain (@RealDeanCain) April 3, 2025
They are called SANCTIONS!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!— Sadie (@Sadie_NC) April 3, 2025
There’s literally sanctions on Russia that limit trade? Lmao you serious?— Joe (@joe2boogaloo) April 2, 2025
Bless your heart.— Lady Anjie 🇺🇸🦅 (@LadyAnjelique) April 3, 2025
Are we trading with Russia?— Phil (Dude/Bro) (@phildudebro) April 2, 2025
Correct. That's because we have sanctioned Russia. You already know that though.— GenXJoJo (@GenXJoJo1975) April 3, 2025
Maybe he doesn't.
You are not a serious person if you are unaware of the sanctions against Russia.— The Redshirt Pundit (@redshirtpundit) April 3, 2025
It’s due to sanctions. You ought to know this.— Emily (d/acc) (@emilycfa) April 2, 2025
Say it with me… S-A-N-C-T-I-O-N-S.— 🔥🇺🇸 KC 🇺🇸🔥 (@KCPayTreeIt) April 2, 2025
Now log out and go take some copium before your wife beats your ass some more.
Because, sanctions, you stupid lawn flamingo. pic.twitter.com/pFqScR3AQG— ☘️𝕃𝕦𝕔𝕜𝕪 Ƒʉͫcͧкͭιͪηͣ 𝕄𝕔𝔾𝕖𝕖 (@LuckyMcGee) April 3, 2025
Who are you again?— @joy (@joy_kornetta) April 3, 2025
He's the guy who lost his seat in Congress, accepted a preemptive pardon from Joe Biden, and now just posts about Trump on X.
