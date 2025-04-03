What a Peach! Watch Unhinged Leftist Crow About 'No FEMA' for Tornado-Impacted Red States

The Left always tells you who they really are. They can pretend to be tolerant, kind, and loving but -- deep down at their core -- they are awful and vile.
We've given you countless examples here at Twitchy, and we're adding another one to the file.
Watch as this Leftist hopes FEMA abandons red-state residents impacted by this week's tornado outbreak:
“No FEMA for you,” a Democrat laughs at potential red-state tornado victims.— I Meme Therefore I Am 🇺🇸 (@ImMeme0) April 3, 2025
These people are diabolical! pic.twitter.com/OA87jpjc7P
We bet she's a blast at parties.
Keep this video in mind when Leftists say that health care and education are 'rights' and only the government cares about you. They don't believe those things are rights. They want the government to run them so they can play God and deny you health care, education, or disaster relief if they don't like your politics.
That's what the end goal is.
April 3, 2025
We feel the same.
It is weird that people plaster themselves on a social platform for everyone to see how cruel and nasty they behave.— A K Noorian (@tutueme) April 3, 2025
They don't think they're cruel and nasty, though. They think they're morally justified.
These were the same people that left North Carolinians to suffer because they may vote for Trump.— Roscoe Smith IV (@LoneStarLegendX) April 3, 2025
And who denied FEMA aid to Trump supporters in Florida.
Trump really does force people to show who they really are.— Patriot Pixie (@Xcaliber1475) April 3, 2025
He's broken so many people's brains.
Me trying to figure out what she's saying https://t.co/br6tSxgAXz pic.twitter.com/m4nSdwdg9z— NoCoMoGirl (@nocomohawk1995) April 3, 2025
We laughed out loud at this.
She’s wrong. But the fact that she thinks she’s right & derives joy from the potential suffering of her fellow Americans, says all that needs saying about Liberals. https://t.co/vSTvCOKwCy— Glenda 🇺🇸🦅 (@finn_tabulous) April 3, 2025
It says a lot about Leftists, and none of it is good.
It’s really gross watching these leftist laugh at victims and belittle people all because of a different opinion. These people are sick https://t.co/5EzqqYFnsR— Hans Onmaballs (@jwmiller77) April 3, 2025
Very sick and twisted.
They feel absolutely no remorse for anyone but their narcissistic selves. https://t.co/Ag4iiGeU1g— HrolfR (@RalphDamato3) April 3, 2025
They believe the world revolves around them.
I don’t care who you voted for. This reaction to human suffering is wrong, and I will never stand on the same side as this evil woman. https://t.co/dMBR3t2H7a— O Verit (@OVerit882904) April 3, 2025
This is how normal, rational adults behave and think.
Leftists are not normal, rational, or adults.
