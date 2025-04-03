WATCH: The New Naked Gun Trailer Drops With the PERFECT O.J. Simpson Joke
What a Peach! Watch Unhinged Leftist Crow About 'No FEMA' for Tornado-Impacted Red States

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 5:00 PM on April 03, 2025
AngieArtist

The Left always tells you who they really are. They can pretend to be tolerant, kind, and loving but -- deep down at their core -- they are awful and vile.

We've given you countless examples here at Twitchy, and we're adding another one to the file.

Watch as this Leftist hopes FEMA abandons red-state residents impacted by this week's tornado outbreak:

We bet she's a blast at parties.

Keep this video in mind when Leftists say that health care and education are 'rights' and only the government cares about you. They don't believe those things are rights. They want the government to run them so they can play God and deny you health care, education, or disaster relief if they don't like your politics.

That's what the end goal is.

We feel the same.

They don't think they're cruel and nasty, though. They think they're morally justified.

And who denied FEMA aid to Trump supporters in Florida.

He's broken so many people's brains.

We laughed out loud at this.

It says a lot about Leftists, and none of it is good.

Very sick and twisted.

They believe the world revolves around them.

This is how normal, rational adults behave and think.

Leftists are not normal, rational, or adults.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.

