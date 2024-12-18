Squish Speaker Mike Johnson Tells Fox News He Doesn't Like the Spending Either

Rep. Nancy Mace Calls Out Some of the Orwellian Wordplay in the 'CRomnibus'
Brett T.  |  9:30 PM on December 18, 2024
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Elon Musk is very active on X today lobbying against the bloated 1,500-page continuing resolution that includes a one-year extension for the Global Engagement Center (GEC), an agency that sought to censor and bankrupt conservative outlets; pay raises for members of Congress; and protection against investigation of leakers and liars like Adam Schiff, Liz Cheney, and Eric Swalwell.

Speaker Mike Johnson went on Fox News Wednesday to say that he told Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy (aka DOGE) that he didn't like the ridiculous spending either — but he still supports the bill.

Here he is on Newsmax defending the bill:

As we said, he went on Fox News as well to sell the continuing resolution to the public:

Then don't pass it. Put the funding for hurricane victims in a separate bill and give us a clean continuing resolution. 

Sen. Josh Hawley reminds Johnson that he wrote the bill himself.

We too had high hopes for Johnson, but this is just an embarrassment. He does realize this bill will create new laws that will exist well beyond March of 2025. And he's going to vote for it anyway.

***

