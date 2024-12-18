Squish Speaker Mike Johnson Tells Fox News He Doesn't Like the Spending Either

Elon Musk is very active on X today lobbying against the bloated 1,500-page continuing resolution that includes a one-year extension for the Global Engagement Center (GEC), an agency that sought to censor and bankrupt conservative outlets; pay raises for members of Congress; and protection against investigation of leakers and liars like Adam Schiff, Liz Cheney, and Eric Swalwell.

Speaker Mike Johnson went on Fox News Wednesday to say that he told Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy (aka DOGE) that he didn't like the ridiculous spending either — but he still supports the bill.

Here he is on Newsmax defending the bill:

Republicans CANNOT allow millions of Americans devastated by the historic hurricane season, or our struggling farmers, go without the help they desperately need.



We will decide FY25 spending in March, when Trump is back in the WH and Republicans control the Senate and House. pic.twitter.com/f8OpQleOoJ — Speaker Mike Johnson (@SpeakerJohnson) December 18, 2024

As we said, he went on Fox News as well to sell the continuing resolution to the public:

Speaker @MikeJohnson tells Fox News he talked to Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy about the stopgap bill last night in a group chat.



“They say, ‘This is not directed to you, Mr. Speaker, but we don’t like the spending.’ I said, guess what fellas? I don’t either.” — Akayla Gardner (@gardnerakayla) December 18, 2024

Then don't pass it. Put the funding for hurricane victims in a separate bill and give us a clean continuing resolution.

“We gotta get this thing done so we don’t have the shutdown… and we get to March where we can put our fingerprints on the spending,” Johnson continued. “That’s when the big changes start.” — Akayla Gardner (@gardnerakayla) December 18, 2024

What a pathetic excuse, and a disgrace. We have to protest this nonsense. — Thomas (@Thomas984634784) December 18, 2024

Gutless maroon. — Rodman Craig Maffet (@rodmanmaffet) December 18, 2024

Then change it — Martin Straub (@Martin_S791) December 18, 2024

“I don’t either”



But I’m going to pass it anyway — The Last Call Podcast with Chris Michaels (@lastcallcaravan) December 18, 2024

Sen. Josh Hawley reminds Johnson that he wrote the bill himself.

This song and dance has really gotten old. Johnson WROTE this bill. It is 100% his. The secret pay raises, the Obamacare carve-outs, the Pharma giveaways, the censorship funding … all of it https://t.co/1hXqUjdbjo — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) December 18, 2024

Johnson proved he isn’t the right man for the job. His leadership is compromised by this bill. — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) December 18, 2024

What is really disappointing is that he isn't even a good liar. — American Patrol (@LZBataan) December 18, 2024

Johnson needs to step down as speaker. — Tammi Win (@mars1of12) December 18, 2024

He's a traitor. I used to like him. I'm done — JC Disciple AF Vet (@krew_ny) December 18, 2024

We too had high hopes for Johnson, but this is just an embarrassment. He does realize this bill will create new laws that will exist well beyond March of 2025. And he's going to vote for it anyway.

***