‘Border Czar’ Tom Homan Tells CNN’s Kaitlan Collins ‘Day One’ Means ‘Day One’ for Deportations

Warren Squire  |  11:50 PM on December 18, 2024
AP Photo/John Bazemore, File

President-Elect Donald Trump’s ‘Border Czar’ is not one to mince words. Tom Homan says exactly what he means. There’s no nuance or gray area. So you can imagine CNN’s Kaitlan Collins asking Homan if he meant illegal alien deportations would start on ‘day one’ when he said they would start on ‘day one.’ Kaitlan, you silly goose! Of course, he meant it.

See for yourself. (WATCH)

Trump ran on the promise of solving the border crisis and enacting mass deportation of illegal aliens. That’s what supporters voted for, and they want it to begin immediately.

Listen to these posters.

Commenters noticed America’s getting a leaner, meaner Tom Homan. We need a healthy ‘Border Czar’ to get the job done.

Trump supporters are putting their faith in Homan to complete the hard work ahead.

Homan has promised to swept out illegal aliens in sanctuary cities and states. He’s asking cooperation from Democrat governors and mayors. But, adds that he aims to accomplish Trump’s deportation goals whether Democrats cooperate or not.

