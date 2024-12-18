‘Border Czar’ Tom Homan Tells CNN’s Kaitlan Collins ‘Day One’ Means ‘Day One’ for Deportations

President-Elect Donald Trump’s ‘Border Czar’ is not one to mince words. Tom Homan says exactly what he means. There’s no nuance or gray area. So you can imagine CNN’s Kaitlan Collins asking Homan if he meant illegal alien deportations would start on ‘day one’ when he said they would start on ‘day one.’ Kaitlan, you silly goose! Of course, he meant it.

Advertisement

See for yourself. (WATCH)

CNN: So when will we actually start to see mass deportations happening?



Border Czar Tom Homan: "Day one." pic.twitter.com/ULIbQsqxma — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) December 19, 2024

Trump ran on the promise of solving the border crisis and enacting mass deportation of illegal aliens. That’s what supporters voted for, and they want it to begin immediately.

Listen to these posters.

America voted for Mass Deportations.



Tom Homan understands his task and is excited to get to work. There is something to be said about a man lucky enough to be in a career he is passionate about.



Tom Homan is passionate about America's safety. — Ryan Jacobsen (@Dndbreakfast) December 19, 2024

This is the reason we voted for DJT.



He gets it done ASAP, and so does everyone he hires.



It's a life style. — Zac "The Hammer" Wilder 🦁 (@Constantine_VXI) December 19, 2024

Commenters noticed America’s getting a leaner, meaner Tom Homan. We need a healthy ‘Border Czar’ to get the job done.

He’s lost weight since 2019. He’s looking healthier. 💪 Ready for getting straight to work with deportations. pic.twitter.com/I3SwObFDlU — Rebecca (@RebeccaMtn) December 19, 2024

Trump supporters are putting their faith in Homan to complete the hard work ahead.

Love it. There’s no doubt in my mind that he’s the man for the job! — The Stealthy Stethoscope 🩺🇺🇸 (@Stealthoscope) December 19, 2024

What part of “day one” did she not understand? — Yo, Mel!!! 🪻 (@YoMelToo) December 19, 2024

Homan has promised to swept out illegal aliens in sanctuary cities and states. He’s asking cooperation from Democrat governors and mayors. But, adds that he aims to accomplish Trump’s deportation goals whether Democrats cooperate or not.