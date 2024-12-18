Lessons for Leftists: Scott Jennings Lectures Dems on a Checked-Out Biden, Authenticity and Word Salads

Rep. Nancy Mace Calls Out Some of the Orwellian Wordplay in the 'CRomnibus'
Warren Squire  |  10:00 PM on December 18, 2024
Twitchy

Republican Scott Jennings covered a lot of ground in his last CNN appearance. There’s Democrats realizing something the rest of us have known for years, voters wanting authenticity and even a Kamala joke.

It all begins here. (WATCH)

Since Biden took the oath of office, observant Trump supporters have known he’s not really in charge. But, with his last day in office looming, some Democrats are acting like this is a revelation.

Democrats have definitely not learned their lesson from their recent trouncing in the presidential election. One Democrat panelist is essentially saying her party plans to sabotage Trump and resist his agenda at every turn.

American voters are tired of leaders and candidates who have canned and focus group approved talking points and phrasing. Voters crave something real, even if it is a little raw.

Love a good Kamala joke! Many American voters seemed to pick up on Kamala’s inauthenticity during the election and rejected her for it. Democrats are stubborn, so it’s hoped they didn’t learn a thing from her failure.

Tags: CNN DEMOCRACY DONALD TRUMP FAKE JOE BIDEN KAMALA HARRIS

