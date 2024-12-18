Lessons for Leftists: Scott Jennings Lectures Dems on a Checked-Out Biden, Authenticity and Word Salads

Republican Scott Jennings covered a lot of ground in his last CNN appearance. There’s Democrats realizing something the rest of us have known for years, voters wanting authenticity and even a Kamala joke.

It all begins here. (WATCH)

Started with a @cnn discussion of Democrats lacking authentic messengers, ended on an amusing revelation by the Pod Save bros that Joe Biden isn’t actually in command (actual LOL on that one). pic.twitter.com/N0EG8KtP0O — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) December 18, 2024

Since Biden took the oath of office, observant Trump supporters have known he’s not really in charge. But, with his last day in office looming, some Democrats are acting like this is a revelation.

And it seems that there is not of sense of urgency, even before the elections, as to who is actually running the executive branch. This period in history will eventually be known as the time when America had no actual president capable of making decisions. — TheBigO99 (@TheBigO1999) December 18, 2024

Has he ever actually been in command? Serious question - the man has been lost and confused since he was selected... Uh, I mean elected — ScrollofTruth (@ScrollofTruthIF) December 18, 2024

Joe hasn’t had control of the White House for the entire 4 years. The stories will come out as the years go on. The left laid the biggest egg of all time on this one. — Arlin (@Arlin4US) December 18, 2024

Democrats have definitely not learned their lesson from their recent trouncing in the presidential election. One Democrat panelist is essentially saying her party plans to sabotage Trump and resist his agenda at every turn.

Their argument is we're not going to listen to anything you say we're going to keep doing what we're doing, she's saying that she wants the Democrats to fight everything Trump does, and that's called democracy proof, they haven't learned a thing — Jeffrey P Jordan (@jeffpjordan) December 18, 2024

Roginsky can't even get her insults straight.

Like Fire-proofing, Democracy-proofing would help prevent democracy. I think they're already pretty good at that. — Stewart Bethune (@AnnOtherTry) December 18, 2024

She meant what she said -- Trump-proof the govt by sabotaging him in underhanded ways -- but realized how "election denialist" it sounded and so she wanted to soften her language. — The Big Guy (@TheBigGuy10Pct) December 18, 2024

American voters are tired of leaders and candidates who have canned and focus group approved talking points and phrasing. Voters crave something real, even if it is a little raw.

Great point about Dem messengers lacking authenticity. And another great one about authentic candidates being perhaps a little contradictory at times, but that that’s part of it.



Great points, as usual. 🇺🇸 — Brad Lathrop (@BradLathrop) December 18, 2024

I’m glad only Abby at that table got what you said Scott about connecting to American people and having a populist streak. Julie will continue to encourage them to lose for a decade by her thinking, she hasn’t learned a thing. Bernie Sanders in 2016 had a populist gift then. — Michael F (@MFeeney68) December 18, 2024

Kamala Harris popped out and saw her shadow, I’m dyin’ 🤣🤣🤣

You are FIRE, as the kids say! — Khaleesi (@harperjulia1955) December 18, 2024

She saw her shadow , we’ll get four more years of word salad 😂 — AdAstraPerAliaPorci (@AdAstraPorci92) December 18, 2024

Love a good Kamala joke! Many American voters seemed to pick up on Kamala’s inauthenticity during the election and rejected her for it. Democrats are stubborn, so it’s hoped they didn’t learn a thing from her failure.