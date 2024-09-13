GLAD She's On Our Side! Nicole Shanahan Shares SPECTACULAR Ad Showing Who MAGA People Really Are (Watch)

This.
Is.
Exceptional.
When so many anti-Trump people spend so much time pushing hateful ugly stereotypes about the people who support and will vote for Trump, it's refreshing to see something about who MAGA people really are. Leftists and Never Trumpers (same difference, we know) pushes the idea that Trump supporters are haters and stupid and yokels sitting around complaining about brown people but in reality ... they're nothing like that.
And this ad/spot/vidoe from Nicole Shanahan proves it.
Watch:
Who really are the MAGA People? pic.twitter.com/Zk6rvijCge— Nicole Shanahan (@NicoleShanahan) September 13, 2024
Man, we are so glad Shanahan is on our side.
I’d gladly buy Nicole an organic, non gmo free range, seed oil free, locally grown latte. Or whatever it is the MAHA people drink.— The People's Cube (@ThePeoplesCube) September 13, 2024
It's pretty amazing seeing the MAGA and MAHA people coming together and uniting; we've sadly spent so much time on the Right arguing with ourselves that we have forgotten what this is like.
And it's awesome.
MAGA people are just people who love our country.— aka (@akafacehots) September 13, 2024
Pretty simple.
Aren't all Americans MAGA?— Chuck Callesto (@ChuckCallesto) September 13, 2024
You'd think.
You have the BEST team. Glad we are in the same tent for this.— Stacey (@ScotsFyre) September 13, 2024
Ain't THAT the truth.
Love this! 🇺🇸— Coco 🇺🇸 (@CoClarified) September 13, 2024
YOU ARE incredible.— Alan Myron : E Pluribus Unum 🌺 (@AlanMyron) September 13, 2024
I an independent, but you have done something amazing with this clip.
Nurture empathy, and inspire the better version of ourselves.
Tell me how I can help. This ad alone has pushed me to trust you as much as I Trust Tulsi.
And nobody, not even Bobby had…
It's amazing what happens when Americans can just love being Americans without having to apologize for it or listen to horrible scolds call us names. This video reminds us all what is at stake and who we are ...
Recommended
And while we'll win.
======================================================================
Related:
Matt Walsh MOCKS Un-Glitter-Glued Lefty Movie Employees Trying to Keep People from Seeing 'Am I Racist'
Morgan J. Freeman Challenges Megyn Kelly to Name 1 THING ABC Should've Fact-Checked Kamala on and HOO BOY
Get a GRIP! Riley Gaines Takes DBag Journo APART for SEXIST Dig at Solheim Cup Female Athletes
I Made a Bunch of Anti-Religion Haters in Chris Hayes' Mentions CRY and All I Got Was This Lousy T-Shirt
DAMNING Thread Shows Exactly 'Step-By-Step' How the Left Behaves During ANY Debate on Mass Immigration
=======================================================================
Join the conversation as a VIP Member