GLAD She's On Our Side! Nicole Shanahan Shares SPECTACULAR Ad Showing Who MAGA People Really Are (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  2:30 PM on September 13, 2024
Twitchy/Meme

This.

Is.

Exceptional.

When so many anti-Trump people spend so much time pushing hateful ugly stereotypes about the people who support and will vote for Trump, it's refreshing to see something about who MAGA people really are. Leftists and Never Trumpers (same difference, we know) pushes the idea that Trump supporters are haters and stupid and yokels sitting around complaining about brown people but in reality ... they're nothing like that.

And this ad/spot/vidoe from Nicole Shanahan proves it.

Watch:

Man, we are so glad Shanahan is on our side.

It's pretty amazing seeing the MAGA and MAHA people coming together and uniting; we've sadly spent so much time on the Right arguing with ourselves that we have forgotten what this is like.

And it's awesome.

Pretty simple.

You'd think.

Ain't THAT the truth.

It's amazing what happens when Americans can just love being Americans without having to apologize for it or listen to horrible scolds call us names. This video reminds us all what is at stake and who we are ...

And while we'll win.

