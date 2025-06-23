Oops! Democrats Cry Over Missed Calls on Iran Strike, But Jeffries Ghosted the Phone

Lisa Murkowski's Great Alaskan Betrayal: Signals Possibility of Voting With Democrats
justmindy
justmindy | 6:50 PM on June 23, 2025
AP Photo/Kevin Wolf

All weekend, leaders of the Democratic Party have been whining about not receiving phone calls before the attack on Iran. Now, the truth comes out. 

Maybe Jeffries should answer his phone if he wants pressing updates. 

Democrats are too leak prone. 

Exactly!

It's the status quo there. 

They care more about hurting Donald Trump than they do about protecting American military lives. If they had information to mess up the plan and make Trump look bad, they'd absolutely take advantage of that.

The Trump administration is way better than they need to be to the nasty Democrats.

What a concept!

Democrats are not known to be actual leaders.

Always blame Trump at all times. That is the Democratic creed. 

That was the real blessing. 

It never fails.

Tags:

DEMOCRAT PARTY DONALD TRUMP HAKEEM JEFFRIES IRAN MILITARY

