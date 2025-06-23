Oops! Democrats Cry Over Missed Calls on Iran Strike, But Jeffries Ghosted the Phone

All weekend, leaders of the Democratic Party have been whining about not receiving phone calls before the attack on Iran. Now, the truth comes out.

Press Secretary Leavitt: CNN and Sen. Schumer have retracted their fake stories about the Trump admin. not reaching out to them before striking the Iran nuclear sites.



Turns out both Chuck Schumer and Hakeem Jeffries were called.



Jeffries didn’t pick up.pic.twitter.com/EfNSc2wzUj — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) June 23, 2025

KAROLINE LEAVITT: We tried calling Hakeem Jeffries before striking Iran.



He didn’t pick up the phone. pic.twitter.com/MjZjWXipTP — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) June 23, 2025

Maybe Jeffries should answer his phone if he wants pressing updates.

First of all, nobody should be notified BEFORE a military operation. NOBODY! They can be briefed afterward, but they should NEVER be notified beforehand. These operations put lives on the line. No reason to jeopardize their safety by “notifying” Congress. None. https://t.co/ySIfORQDzZ — Brooks45WV (@Brooks45WV) June 23, 2025

Democrats are too leak prone.

There’s a 100% chance Jeffries leaks the story and ruins the mission. https://t.co/KlAZ4TwnlZ — Amy Curtis 🇮🇱 (@RantyAmyCurtis) June 23, 2025

Exactly!

How does CNN get away with all the lies? https://t.co/J7r5NBKFS3 — Eileen (@Eileen2955) June 23, 2025

It's the status quo there.

That's actually for the best because the democrats cannot be trusted and would have leaked this information and would have put our pilots in danger. https://t.co/dw55SJ1e4y — BJ (@bjpaul4444) June 23, 2025

They care more about hurting Donald Trump than they do about protecting American military lives. If they had information to mess up the plan and make Trump look bad, they'd absolutely take advantage of that.

Democrats favored lie. Plausible deniability. https://t.co/cCmjBBsa09 — Michael Colly (@michaelpcolly) June 23, 2025

Why bother trying to call him? https://t.co/KlAZ4TwnlZ — Amy Curtis 🇮🇱 (@RantyAmyCurtis) June 23, 2025

The Trump administration is way better than they need to be to the nasty Democrats.

If you picked up the phone, you might have had a better understanding of the mission. https://t.co/iRZkOJndL4 — My Happy Face (@parashotz) June 23, 2025

What a concept!

Glad Jeffries didn’t pick up. He would leaked the info — Doggonit (@Doggonitagain) June 23, 2025

Temu O doesn’t have time for such things, don’t you know that. 🙄 — Jason (@out_of_the_shad) June 23, 2025

Kind of says a lot when he won’t even answer in a crisis. Leadership means showing up when it counts. — VJT (@KelvinCold1234) June 23, 2025

Democrats are not known to be actual leaders.

Ah! They didn’t want to pick up the phone, then blame Trump’s administration left them out.🤦🏻‍♂️ — PTu_Ng (@PTu_Ng) June 23, 2025

Always blame Trump at all times. That is the Democratic creed.

Democrats lie, it’s what they do best. — 🇺🇸Scott Beemer🇺🇸 (@RealBeemster) June 23, 2025

Thank goodness he didn’t pick up — JR in the 414 (@JR_inthe_414) June 23, 2025

That was the real blessing.

This is something I realized a decade ago and it has only gotten more true over time: Leftist are always lying - ALWAYS ! — Bill O' Sale (@Airedalite) June 23, 2025

It never fails.