Church Employees Return Fire and Kill Shooter; Rep. Shri Thanedar Calls for Gun Control

Lost in the explosive news over the weekend, a man opened fire outside a Michigan church on Sunday and was killed by two armed church employees.

Viola Flowers and Selina Guevara report for (sorry) NBC News:

A security guard at CrossPointe Community Church in Wayne was shot twice in a leg during the confrontation and was awaiting surgery at a hospital Sunday night, Wayne Police Chief Ryan Strong said at a news conference. He described the injuries as "non-life-threatening." Authorities initially said the security guard returned fire and took out the shooter, but police now say he was not one of the church staffers who opened fire on the gunman just after 11 a.m. The gunman came to the attention of the staffers when he drove recklessly before he arrived, got out of a vehicle and opened fire steps away from the church, Strong said. The man had on a tactical vest and carried the two firearms but was quickly confronted and was not only fatally shot but also hit by a driver and a churchgoer, the chief said. "A parishioner struck the gunman with his vehicle as the gunman shot the vehicle repeatedly," he said. "At least two staff members shot the gunman, causing fatal wounds."

That's a shame.

So two armed church staffers took down what we assume was a would-be mass shooter, and Rep. Shri Thanedar, who made a name for himself earlier this year by introducing seven articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump, including "acts of tyranny," thanked the Wayne Police Department for saving lives and called for strong gun control laws.

I am heartbroken to hear about the devastating shooting outside of CrossePointe Community Church.



This event is yet another example of the need for strong gun control laws that ensure the safety of everyone in our community.



I am grateful to the quick and heroic response of… — Congressman Shri Thanedar (@RepShriThanedar) June 23, 2025

His post continues:

… the staff at CrossPointe Community Church and the Wayne Police Department. Their actions undoubtedly saved the lives of the men, women, and children present at the shooting.

Yes, because they were armed.

Strong laws such as what?



If you can’t say, then you are quite literally not worth listening to on the subject. — Pudge (@pudgenet) June 23, 2025

So that the shooter could have had the freedom to kill at leisure?



No. There are already laws against murder. — Bleu Cheque (@VERBAL_CHANCLA) June 23, 2025

If Thanedar's "strong gun control laws" were in place, the only one with a gun would have been the would-be mass shooter.

Here's a lengthy but worthy post:

Dear Rep. Thanedar,



How fascinating to see you spin a story where *good guys with guns literally saved lives* into a call for gun control! Perhaps you missed the actual details while crafting your emotional response.



Let me clarify what happened at CrossPointe Community Church:… — mike bski (@BskiMike22802) June 23, 2025

The post continues:

A deranged gunman armed with an AR-15, handgun, tactical vest, and hundreds of rounds of ammunition attacked a church with 150 people inside, including children attending vacation Bible school. Thanks to armed church staff who returned fire, this potential mass shooting was stopped immediately. Only one person was injured - the security guard who was shot in the leg but survived. Police Chief Ryan Strong credited the church's armed staff with preventing a "large-scale mass shooting." The FBI is investigating, but the heroes here weren't gun control laws - they were law-abiding citizens exercising their Second Amendment rights to protect innocent lives. Your logic is particularly twisted: "We need gun control because armed citizens stopped a mass shooter." That's like saying we need to ban fire extinguishers because they put out fires. The church had wisely prepared for this exact scenario about a decade ago specifically because they recognized that criminals don't follow gun laws. Here's what your "strong gun control laws" would have accomplished: disarming the law-abiding church staff while leaving the criminal fully armed. Criminals don't fill out background check forms or follow magazine capacity limits - but they do get stopped by good people with guns. The Constitution's Second Amendment exists precisely for situations like this. As the Supreme Court affirmed in DC v. Heller, "when confronted by the hard choice of disarming innocent Americans or disarming criminals, we choose to disarm criminals." Maybe between your gun control crusades and emotional appeals, you could acknowledge that this incident perfectly demonstrates why the Founders protected our right to keep and bear arms. The only thing that stops a bad guy with a gun is a good guy with a gun. #SecondAmendmentWorks #GoodGuysWithGuns #ConstitutionalRights #SelfDefense #ChurchSafety #ArmedCitizenHeroes #StopTheBadGuys #ProtectTheInnocent #RealSolutions *Sources: NBC News, NPR, AP News, CBS Detroit reporting on CrossPointe Community Church incident, June 22, 2025*

It's no wonder this wasn't all over the news; they hate a "good guy with a gun" story.

I’m sorry, but it was armed citizens who stopped him. Guys like me who train harder and more often that law enforcement and even our own church security.

We are the ones you want armed. — Tactical Trout (@tacticaltrout84) June 23, 2025

What the shooter did was illegal. We just need to make it double-super-illegal. That'll fix it. — Kel Varnson (@kelvarnson) June 23, 2025

Don't listen to the haters, Congressman. The poor criminal would still be here with us today if we had more laws to keep tragedies like this from happening.



Thank you for standing up for crime, sir. — Criminals4GunSafety ☢️ (@Crimnls4Safety) June 23, 2025

You aren't heartbroken at all. You're just another grifting politician grubbing onto an event to push your agenda. Real Americans were there and handled the situation exactly how it should have been handled. — El Viejo (@Vaquero_Viejo) June 23, 2025

The completely wrong take on this event.



But no one thought your opinion would be anything different. — John Hyde (@The_DrJ3ckyll) June 23, 2025

The shooter was taken out before the police showed up. More gun control would've kept the real hero from carrying the concealed gun that he used to end the threat. — Kevin (@GFY_Trucking) June 23, 2025

Dear Congressman - read what you wrote again slowly. If you still don't see it, read it again even slower. Keep repeating this until you see it. — Maximum Freedom (@flyingbrass1) June 23, 2025

The shooter probably considered the church to be a soft target, but he was wrong. Armed citizens took him down … citizens your laws would disarm.

