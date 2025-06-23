Lisa Murkowski's Great Alaskan Betrayal: Signals Possibility of Voting With Democrats

Sigh ... with friends like this, etc.

Lisa Murkowski says that if the balance in the Senate goes from 53-47 back to 50-50, she's open to joining with the Democrats to give them the majority pic.twitter.com/Z3gwZfDxhO — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) June 23, 2025

She votes with them anyway. https://t.co/QgIsG7oWdv — Gumluvr (@Gumluvr1) June 23, 2025

She’s already a Democrat. Alaska needs to do better than this RINO. https://t.co/gSm0tAutn8 — LJBMVP (@ljbmvp) June 23, 2025

Alaska has got to fix rank choice voting and get rid of her. Rank choice voting is basically a way to cheat, and the only reason she was reelected as an independent. https://t.co/v6Lz5wYq5l — Holly Galloway (@holloway923) June 23, 2025

Conservatives on Twitter were not impressed.

She’s been one for a long time so she may as well just do it and get it over with. https://t.co/Zl3mnsLfvx — Lloyd-Do Not Comply (@Lloyd662156890) June 23, 2025

She won because of Rank Choice Voting. https://t.co/YxbxKBGG9f — Ken G (@KenPutnamNY) June 23, 2025

It's a terrible way to vote.

What a freaking joke of a congresswoman. You weren't voted into the position to side with the Dems. https://t.co/OrCkXBDiQU — Factual Realitea (@FactualRealitea) June 23, 2025

They voted for a Republican and this is turning her back on them.

What BS. This is all about her retaining HER power. Alaskan's should boot this 2 faced coward to the curb https://t.co/6P7xUUX4VQ — Drill Baby Drill Shoebox (@Shoeboxnre) June 23, 2025

This has nothing at all to do with the voters of Alaska. It's all about advancing herself.

Isn’t Alaska a ranked choice state? C as use @lisamurkowski is surely rank! https://t.co/8ztrPUWCRY — allan kass (@agkass) June 23, 2025

She needs to be primaried https://t.co/dBTlAMxAJv — Camela Moore (@CamelaMoore1) June 23, 2025

Apparently she is more MLGA ... Make Lisa Great Again.

Hopefully she will not be in the Senate. https://t.co/Miqp0urGfE — Richard H. Young (@Richardlawyer) June 23, 2025

Does this really surprise anyone? Across the country from small local elections all the way to big national elections, there are countless democrats that present themselves as republicans just to get voted in. Hence the nickname “RINOS”, republican in name only. Vote Smart! https://t.co/69q84j2HDF — Tewkeslady (@TewkesladyofFL) June 23, 2025

Clearly, the RINO is spreading among the ranks.

Alaska needs to get rid of this woman. https://t.co/aduArz4UIh — h kappel (@hkappel372494) June 23, 2025

She votes with Democrats ALOT.



Voted to impeach Trump too.



This is the most obvious senator who has to go.



She was given her seat by her father.



Easiest out in the senate, next to collins. — Jesse St. Edward (@bewgalew) June 23, 2025

She has been heavily afflicted by Trump Derangement Syndrome.

With Republicans like these, who needs Democrats? — Jonathan Toronto (@MythicalExegete) June 23, 2025

Isn't that the truth.