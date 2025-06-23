VIP
Hypocrisy in the Wake of the Attacks on Iran’s Nuclear Facilities

Letitia James Mourns for the Lives Lost in Recent Days After Iranian Counter-Attack

Brett T. | 9:00 PM on June 23, 2025
AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File

As Twitchy reported just after 1 p.m. on Monday, Iran had just launched missiles at a U.S. air base in Qatar in retaliation for the bombing of its nuclear enrichment sites over the weekend. Fortunately, there were no casualties. President Trump said on Truth Social that 13 missiles had been intercepted and a fourth, which was way off the mark, was "set free."

Soon after the news broke that the air base had been attacked, New York Attorney General Letitia James posted that "we mourn for the lives lost in recent days."

Who's "we" and whom are they mourning?

As Twitchy reported earlier, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department posted, "Our hearts go out to the victims and families impacted by the recent bombings in Iran.

"We" are not mourning anybody, not even the security guards at Iran's nuclear sites.

***

