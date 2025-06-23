Letitia James Mourns for the Lives Lost in Recent Days After Iranian Counter-Attack

As Twitchy reported just after 1 p.m. on Monday, Iran had just launched missiles at a U.S. air base in Qatar in retaliation for the bombing of its nuclear enrichment sites over the weekend. Fortunately, there were no casualties. President Trump said on Truth Social that 13 missiles had been intercepted and a fourth, which was way off the mark, was "set free."

Soon after the news broke that the air base had been attacked, New York Attorney General Letitia James posted that "we mourn for the lives lost in recent days."

Praying for our military and law enforcement personnel in harm’s way.



We mourn for the lives lost in recent days and pray for a quick end to this conflict and a lasting peace.https://t.co/8F1oxBKDQv — NY AG James (@NewYorkStateAG) June 23, 2025

Who's "we" and whom are they mourning?

Not a single American life was lost.



Who is NY AG Leticia James mourning for??? pic.twitter.com/YzzoKxbzhP — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) June 23, 2025

Who died? — Informerhub (@Informerhub) June 23, 2025

There were no 0 casualties during the Iran strike. You do know that, Leticia? — Susan Cleary Rittger (@ClearyRittger) June 23, 2025

Who are we mourning for? Exactly? — Yoor Mama (@yoormama) June 23, 2025

You and @LASDHQ must have hired the same person to run your social media. — Dominic Torraco (@Domtah) June 23, 2025

As Twitchy reported earlier, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department posted, "Our hearts go out to the victims and families impacted by the recent bombings in Iran.

Are you mourning Iranians? Some clarification would be nice... — CJJ_ENN (@CJJ_ENN) June 23, 2025

Is your intern aware that no one died? — Bud Bundy (@ItsBudBundy) June 23, 2025

Haha! Who is posting this stupid shit for you? Can’t you hire someone who researches the facts first? Nobody has died, Einstein. — Michelle Florida (@MichFern777) June 23, 2025

What lives lost, specifically, are you morning, Tish?



Please be specific. — Coco's Dad (@kilshaw_81) June 23, 2025

"We" are not mourning anybody, not even the security guards at Iran's nuclear sites.

***