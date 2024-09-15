She's Not Fooling ANYONE: Kamala Using Her FAKEST Accent Yet at Black Caucus Dinner Goes Really WRONG

Remember when Hillary Clinton claimed she was, 'In no ways TIAAHRED,' and claimed she always carries a bottle of hot sauce in her purse to appeal to a certain demographic? Welp, it sure seems like Kamala Harris is doing the same thing, changing up her voice, pace, and yes, accent, depending on her audience. We're honestly starting to lose track of the number of different accents she has used already in her short time campaigning.

Advertisement

This one she used speaking in front of the Black Caucus Dinner is impressively embarrassing and fake, even for her.

Watch:

BREAKING: Kamala Harris unveils a new accent at the Black Caucus Dinner pic.twitter.com/8ig2rNk6IT — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) September 15, 2024

What.

The.

Eff.

Is.

THAT?!

They all know she doesn't really talk like that, right? And surely they're as insulted by her behavior as we are FOR THEM, yes?

Maybe?

She's just SO awful, you guys. How can anyone stand her? We just don't get it.

This woman is so cringe. It's worse than Hillary clinton. All she needs is a hot sauce pulled from her purse. — Sassafrass84 (@Sassafrass_84) September 15, 2024

See?

No one has ever laughed at nothing as much as Kamala Harris laughs at nothing. It has to be a nervous tic. — Bojac (@HeartlessBojac) September 15, 2024

She's just so JOYFUL, y'all.

Duh.

Wait.....this isn't filtered in anyway?!!?!? OMG I just chipped a molar from cringing. MY BRUTHAZ AND SISTAAAAZ — Jayroo (@jayroo69) September 15, 2024

Yes, she is so fake and sounds so ridiculous that people are wondering if she was somehow filtered here.

All my HBCU BROTHAS and SISTAS — Shawn Farash (@Shawn_Farash) September 15, 2024

See y'all?! She's just like you!

Cackles is back — Jennifer Van Laar (@jenvanlaar) September 15, 2024

Psh, she never really left.

What is it with these "accent unveilings" ? — Fred Krueger (@dotkrueger) September 15, 2024

When a candidate is as fake as she is they can take on different accents, histories, identities ... heck, they can even pretend they struggled growing up in the middle class with a single mom. She is a nobody candidate who stands for nothing who has received zero votes.

There's nothing real about this woman at all.

And it's bizarre that anyone, yes, even the Democrats, would be ok with such a fraud possibly being the first female president.

======================================================================