Tim Walz DRAGGED Hilariously for SUPER-GENIUS Plan to Nag People at the Grocery Store to Vote for Kamala

This may well be the dumbest damn thing we've ever seen any candidate suggest to their supporters ... is Tim Walz trying to get someone hurt? Cripes.
Watch:
Tim Walz tells voters to approach strangers at the grocery store and have "hard conversation[s]" about the need to vote for the Harris campaign— The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) September 14, 2024
pic.twitter.com/pd1RDaR7G8
Sure, Tim, tell your supporters to go up to people trying to figure out how to afford everything they need for their family to eat for the week and nag them about voting for Kamala. We're sure that will absolutely convince them all to vote for her.
Is he stupid or just pretending?
Anyone tries to approach me to ask about my very private voting patterns will be subjected to "In-A-Gadda-Da-Vida" at the top of my lungs.— Schadenfreudelish (@aggierican) September 15, 2024
Tim Walz wants you to corner strangers in the grocery aisle and lecture them about Kamala Harris. Apparently, bothering people while they're picking out tomatoes is the only way to convince Americans to vote for her disastrous policies. This is their plan, folks.— Jane Adams (@iLoveJaneAdams) September 14, 2024
I'm not going to ask someone already pissed about Harris Inflation to vote for the dumbass who caused it.— American Made (@Brain_Pwr) September 14, 2024
Seems like common sense, right?
The grocery store is a good start, but we must do this in every public space. There is too much on the line. We must save Democracy®! pic.twitter.com/N2vACpyOP6— ℙ𝕣𝕠𝕗𝕖𝕤𝕤𝕠𝕣 𝔻𝕒𝕩𝕠𝕡𝕙𝕠𝕟𝕖 (@DaxophoneSolo) September 15, 2024
Recommended
Heh.
Great. Then I get to witness to them about how Jesus Christ should be their Lord and Savior.— The Turquoise Temptress (@heartsabustin) September 14, 2024
We like this response ... a lot. Nothing will scare a Kamala Harris supporter off than Christianity.
*the power of Christ compels you*
This is how you get throat punched— The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) September 15, 2024
Sorry, not sorry.
======================================================================
Related:
Make It STOP! Kamala Harris Breaks Out Her Fakest, Most Cringe Accent YET at Black Caucus Dinner (Watch)
Middle Class School and Middle Class Neighborhood Kamala KEEPS Yapping About ISN'T So Middle Class (Watch)
GLAD She's On Our Side! Nicole Shanahan Shares SPECTACULAR Ad Showing Who MAGA People Really Are (Watch)
Matt Walsh MOCKS Un-Glitter-Glued Lefty Movie Employees Trying to Keep People from Seeing 'Am I Racist'
Morgan J. Freeman Challenges Megyn Kelly to Name 1 THING ABC Should've Fact-Checked Kamala on and HOO BOY
=======================================================================
Join the conversation as a VIP Member