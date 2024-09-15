FATALITY! JD Vance Takes ZERO Prisoners OWNING Dana Bash During Back and Forth...
SERIOUSLY?! Guess Where Tim Walz Wants Supporters to Make the Case for Voting...

Tim Walz DRAGGED Hilariously for SUPER-GENIUS Plan to Nag People at the Grocery Store to Vote for Kamala

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:40 AM on September 15, 2024
AP Photo/Jae C. Hong

This may well be the dumbest damn thing we've ever seen any candidate suggest to their supporters ... is Tim Walz trying to get someone hurt? Cripes. 

Watch:

Sure, Tim, tell your supporters to go up to people trying to figure out how to afford everything they need for their family to eat for the week and nag them about voting for Kamala. We're sure that will absolutely convince them all to vote for her.

Is he stupid or just pretending?

Seems like common sense, right?

Heh.

We like this response ... a lot. Nothing will scare a Kamala Harris supporter off than Christianity.

*the power of Christ compels you*

Sorry, not sorry.

