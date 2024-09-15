Tim Walz DRAGGED Hilariously for SUPER-GENIUS Plan to Nag People at the Grocery Store to Vote for Kamala

This may well be the dumbest damn thing we've ever seen any candidate suggest to their supporters ... is Tim Walz trying to get someone hurt? Cripes.

Watch:

Tim Walz tells voters to approach strangers at the grocery store and have "hard conversation[s]" about the need to vote for the Harris campaign

pic.twitter.com/pd1RDaR7G8 — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) September 14, 2024

Sure, Tim, tell your supporters to go up to people trying to figure out how to afford everything they need for their family to eat for the week and nag them about voting for Kamala. We're sure that will absolutely convince them all to vote for her.

Is he stupid or just pretending?

Anyone tries to approach me to ask about my very private voting patterns will be subjected to "In-A-Gadda-Da-Vida" at the top of my lungs. — Schadenfreudelish (@aggierican) September 15, 2024

Tim Walz wants you to corner strangers in the grocery aisle and lecture them about Kamala Harris. Apparently, bothering people while they're picking out tomatoes is the only way to convince Americans to vote for her disastrous policies. This is their plan, folks. — Jane Adams (@iLoveJaneAdams) September 14, 2024

I'm not going to ask someone already pissed about Harris Inflation to vote for the dumbass who caused it. — American Made (@Brain_Pwr) September 14, 2024

Seems like common sense, right?

The grocery store is a good start, but we must do this in every public space. There is too much on the line. We must save Democracy®! pic.twitter.com/N2vACpyOP6 — ℙ𝕣𝕠𝕗𝕖𝕤𝕤𝕠𝕣 𝔻𝕒𝕩𝕠𝕡𝕙𝕠𝕟𝕖 (@DaxophoneSolo) September 15, 2024

Heh.

Great. Then I get to witness to them about how Jesus Christ should be their Lord and Savior. — The Turquoise Temptress (@heartsabustin) September 14, 2024

We like this response ... a lot. Nothing will scare a Kamala Harris supporter off than Christianity.

*the power of Christ compels you*

This is how you get throat punched — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) September 15, 2024

Sorry, not sorry.

