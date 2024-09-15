FATALITY! JD Vance Takes ZERO Prisoners OWNING Dana Bash During Back and Forth on Springfield, OH (Watch)

You'd think by now that Dana Bash would know better than to try and pull the same CNN tricks they pull with other Republicans when dealing with JD Vance. Dude is sharp, ready to go, fearless, and always seems to make the person out to make him look stupid look SUPER stupid.
Every time we see him take on a member of the mainstream media we understand more and more why Trump chose Vance.
This is no exception.
Watch:
🔥@JDVance takes a blowtorch to Democrat operative @DanaBashCNN who masquerades as a journalist, sets her straight after Bash tries to “fact check” him on Springfield Haitian topic.— Cryptid Politics (pro-DeSantis) 🇺🇸🐊 (@CryptidPolitics) September 15, 2024
Bash would never do this to Tim Walz. She is 100% on Team Harris.
pic.twitter.com/OEkqkcX7lm
Of course, Bash wouldn't do this to Harris or Walz.
Heck, she allowed them to have their interview recorded and only bothered to complain about it way after it had aired and even Democrats thought it was BS. Bash was saving her own backside, quietly.
Man, @JDVance is a messaging machine.— Cryptid Politics (pro-DeSantis) 🇺🇸🐊 (@CryptidPolitics) September 15, 2024
He turns the Springfield stuff into an attack on Kamala Harris and Tim Walz for calling the Springfield residents “racists”.
Superb.
pic.twitter.com/FokY8J7Nb8
Superb.
Yup.
But then again, when you have truth on your side it's easy to win the debate at hand.
Calling people "racist" is the left's favorite argument.— AgentConservateur (@conservateurmom) September 15, 2024
The problem is...it's not an argument at all.
It's what low IQ people resort to.
Well done, Vance.#Springfield #Hatians
Recommended
It's all they have.
It's all they've had for decades now.
And why bother changing it when their lemming supporters believe it? Luckily, more and more Americans are starting to figure it out ... well, unluckily if you're a Harris/Walz doofus.
