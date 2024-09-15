NOT a Great Look, KAMALA! Working Class/Poor Democrats BLAST Kamala for Keeping Them...
Tim Walz DRAGGED Hilariously for SUPER-GENIUS Plan to Nag People at the Grocery...
She's Not Fooling ANYONE: Kamala Using Her FAKEST Accent Yet at Black Caucus...
WOW: Kamala REALLY Hopes Nobody Sees THIS Video of Her So-Called 'Middle Class'...
Susan Glasser Announces New Podcast, ‘Triggering Trump’; No Correction, Though
WATCH: Pope Francis Says This Election Is About Choosing the Lesser of Two...
President Joe Biden Snaps at Reporter Again
Progressive Sex Symbol Doug Emhoff Says Kamala Harris Has Become Bad*ss
'Kamala Harris' Silk Press Shines': USA Today Reports on Candidate's Hair
While Our Crime Goes Up, Check Out What Happened to Venezuela Now That...
After Driving Divisive Narratives for YEARS, the NYT Is Shocked to Learn of...
Donald Trump, JD Vance Revealed as Hitler-Loving Nazis Again
CNN, Joy Reid, Other MSNBC Pundits Claim Donald Trump’s ‘Abdul’ Doesn’t Exist
SERIOUSLY?! Guess Where Tim Walz Wants Supporters to Make the Case for Voting...

FATALITY! JD Vance Takes ZERO Prisoners OWNING Dana Bash During Back and Forth on Springfield, OH (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:15 AM on September 15, 2024
Meme/Twitchy

You'd think by now that Dana Bash would know better than to try and pull the same CNN tricks they pull with other Republicans when dealing with JD Vance. Dude is sharp, ready to go, fearless, and always seems to make the person out to make him look stupid look SUPER stupid.

Advertisement

Every time we see him take on a member of the mainstream media we understand more and more why Trump chose Vance.

This is no exception.

Watch:

Of course, Bash wouldn't do this to Harris or Walz.

Heck, she allowed them to have their interview recorded and only bothered to complain about it way after it had aired and even Democrats thought it was BS. Bash was saving her own backside, quietly.

Superb.

Yup.

But then again, when you have truth on your side it's easy to win the debate at hand.

Recommended

Tim Walz DRAGGED Hilariously for SUPER-GENIUS Plan to Nag People at the Grocery Store to Vote for Kamala
Sam J.
Advertisement

It's all they have.

It's all they've had for decades now.

And why bother changing it when their lemming supporters believe it? Luckily, more and more Americans are starting to figure it out ... well, unluckily if you're a Harris/Walz doofus.

======================================================================

Related:

Why oh WHY Would She Do THIS --> Kamala Called OUT for Shutting Working Poor Dems OUT of Her Events

Tim Walz Tells Crowd to Nag People in Grocery Stores to Convince Them to Vote Kamala and LOL - HOO BOY

Make It STOP! Kamala Harris Breaks Out Her Fakest, Most Cringe Accent YET at Black Caucus Dinner (Watch)

Middle Class School and Middle Class Neighborhood Kamala KEEPS Yapping About ISN'T So Middle Class (Watch)

GLAD She's On Our Side! Nicole Shanahan Shares SPECTACULAR Ad Showing Who MAGA People Really Are (Watch)

=======================================================================

Tags: CNN DANA BASH JD VANCE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Tim Walz DRAGGED Hilariously for SUPER-GENIUS Plan to Nag People at the Grocery Store to Vote for Kamala
Sam J.
WOW: Kamala REALLY Hopes Nobody Sees THIS Video of Her So-Called 'Middle Class' Neighborhood (Watch)
Sam J.
NOT a Great Look, KAMALA! Working Class/Poor Democrats BLAST Kamala for Keeping Them OUT of Her Events
Sam J.
She's Not Fooling ANYONE: Kamala Using Her FAKEST Accent Yet at Black Caucus Dinner Goes Really WRONG
Sam J.
President Joe Biden Snaps at Reporter Again
Brett T.
Morgan J. Freeman Challenges Megyn Kelly to Name 1 THING ABC Should've Fact-Checked Kamala on and HOO BOY
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Tim Walz DRAGGED Hilariously for SUPER-GENIUS Plan to Nag People at the Grocery Store to Vote for Kamala Sam J.
Advertisement