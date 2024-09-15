RFK Jr. Supporters Point and LAUGH at Keith Ellison In Full MELTDOWN Mode...
Gwen Walz Shows Her TRUE Crazy Colors - If You Thought Tim Was...
JD Vance Dishes Out EPIC Ratio on Krystal Ball's 'ARGLE BARGLE RAR Neo-Nazi...
LA-HOO-ZA-HER! Chris Murphy's Lie-Filled 'Daily Reminder' About Trump/JD Vance Goes SPECTA...
FATALITY! JD Vance Takes ZERO Prisoners OWNING Dana Bash During Back and Forth...
NOT a Great Look, KAMALA! Working Class/Poor Democrats BLAST Kamala for Keeping Them...
Tim Walz DRAGGED Hilariously for SUPER-GENIUS Plan to Nag People at the Grocery...
She's Not Fooling ANYONE: Kamala Using Her FAKEST Accent Yet at Black Caucus...
WOW: Kamala REALLY Hopes Nobody Sees THIS Video of Her So-Called 'Middle Class'...
Susan Glasser Announces New Podcast, ‘Triggering Trump’; No Correction, Though
WATCH: Pope Francis Says This Election Is About Choosing the Lesser of Two...
President Joe Biden Snaps at Reporter Again
Progressive Sex Symbol Doug Emhoff Says Kamala Harris Has Become Bad*ss
'Kamala Harris' Silk Press Shines': USA Today Reports on Candidate's Hair

Holy Hell-MUSTA-Frozen-Over, Batman! CNN Fact-Checks TF out of Kamala's Attacks on Trump and JD Vance

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:35 AM on September 15, 2024
AP Photo/Susan Walsh

CNN actually fact-checked the Kamala Harris campaign for the blatant lies they've been pushing about Trump and JD Vance. Color this editor pleasantly surprised that they'd even pretend to bother, let alone actually do it.

Advertisement

That tells us one of two things:

1. The lies her campaign has been spewing about Trump/Vance are just SO abysmal and unbelievable they don't really have a choice and or;

2. Even CNN can't stand her.

Then again, as we've said before, perhaps we should just embrace the power of AND with this one. 

Daniel Dale fact-checking her campaign. Now we've seen everything:

From CNN:

A social media account run by Vice President Kamala Harris’ campaign has been repeatedly deceptive.

The @KamalaHQ account, which has more than 1.3 million followers on the X social media platform formerly known as Twitter, has made a habit of misleadingly clipping and inaccurately captioning video clips to attack former President Donald Trump.

The Harris campaign deploys @KamalaHQ as a kind of irreverent attack dog, using jocular posts to draw attention to controversial, incorrect, or dubious comments by Trump and his allies. But the account, which the Harris campaign calls its “official rapid response page,” has itself made inaccurate comments on multiple occasions.

Yeah, the account is garbage.

Just like her campaign.

Recommended

FATALITY! JD Vance Takes ZERO Prisoners OWNING Dana Bash During Back and Forth on Springfield, OH (Watch)
Sam J.
Advertisement

Oof is right.

Of course, people are screeching at Yashar about how much TRUMP LIES but interestingly enough, he's being very fair and pointing out that all CNN does IS fact-check Trump.

Not bad.

Join the club.

Heh.

======================================================================

Related:

FATALITY! JD Vance Takes ZERO Prisoners OWNING Dana Bash During Back and Forth on Springfield, OH (Watch)

Tim Walz Tells Crowd to Nag People in Grocery Stores to Convince Them to Vote Kamala and LOL - HOO BOY

Make It STOP! Kamala Harris Breaks Out Her Fakest, Most Cringe Accent YET at Black Caucus Dinner (Watch)

Middle Class School and Middle Class Neighborhood Kamala KEEPS Yapping About ISN'T So Middle Class (Watch)

GLAD She's On Our Side! Nicole Shanahan Shares SPECTACULAR Ad Showing Who MAGA People Really Are (Watch)

=======================================================================

Tags: CNN KAMALA HARRIS 2024 ELECTION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

FATALITY! JD Vance Takes ZERO Prisoners OWNING Dana Bash During Back and Forth on Springfield, OH (Watch)
Sam J.
JD Vance Dishes Out EPIC Ratio on Krystal Ball's 'ARGLE BARGLE RAR Neo-Nazi Republicans' Post and BAHAHA
Sam J.
RFK Jr. Supporters Point and LAUGH at Keith Ellison In Full MELTDOWN Mode Over Kamala Harris Internals
Sam J.
WOW: Kamala REALLY Hopes Nobody Sees THIS Video of Her So-Called 'Middle Class' Neighborhood (Watch)
Sam J.
LA-HOO-ZA-HER! Chris Murphy's Lie-Filled 'Daily Reminder' About Trump/JD Vance Goes SPECTACULARLY Wrong
Sam J.
NOT a Great Look, KAMALA! Working Class/Poor Democrats BLAST Kamala for Keeping Them OUT of Her Events
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
FATALITY! JD Vance Takes ZERO Prisoners OWNING Dana Bash During Back and Forth on Springfield, OH (Watch) Sam J.
Advertisement