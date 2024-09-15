Holy Hell-MUSTA-Frozen-Over, Batman! CNN Fact-Checks TF out of Kamala's Attacks on Trump and JD Vance

CNN actually fact-checked the Kamala Harris campaign for the blatant lies they've been pushing about Trump and JD Vance. Color this editor pleasantly surprised that they'd even pretend to bother, let alone actually do it.
That tells us one of two things:
1. The lies her campaign has been spewing about Trump/Vance are just SO abysmal and unbelievable they don't really have a choice and or;
2. Even CNN can't stand her.
Then again, as we've said before, perhaps we should just embrace the power of AND with this one.
Daniel Dale fact-checking her campaign. Now we've seen everything:
NEW— Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) September 14, 2024
CNN’s Daniel Dale lays out eight examples of the Kamala HQ account using misleading edits and captions.
Full Story: https://t.co/7UrzH84nOr pic.twitter.com/0BmEcVDjod
From CNN:
A social media account run by Vice President Kamala Harris’ campaign has been repeatedly deceptive.
The @KamalaHQ account, which has more than 1.3 million followers on the X social media platform formerly known as Twitter, has made a habit of misleadingly clipping and inaccurately captioning video clips to attack former President Donald Trump.
The Harris campaign deploys @KamalaHQ as a kind of irreverent attack dog, using jocular posts to draw attention to controversial, incorrect, or dubious comments by Trump and his allies. But the account, which the Harris campaign calls its “official rapid response page,” has itself made inaccurate comments on multiple occasions.
Yeah, the account is garbage.
Just like her campaign.
Oof.— Kevin Dalton (@TheKevinDalton) September 14, 2024
CNN brutally fact checks Kamala Harris’ X campaign account. pic.twitter.com/h0XyOUZNno
Oof is right.
The Kamala HQ account is as laughably misleading as it’s candidate.— Cryptid Politics (pro-DeSantis) 🇺🇸🐊 (@CryptidPolitics) September 14, 2024
Of course, people are screeching at Yashar about how much TRUMP LIES but interestingly enough, he's being very fair and pointing out that all CNN does IS fact-check Trump.
Not bad.
Did not expect this from CNN— tom ferry (@AnonToothFairy) September 15, 2024
Join the club.
Heh.
