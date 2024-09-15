Now That He's Been Shot at AGAIN, Here Is Some of the MOST Violent, Anti-Trump Rhetoric from Democrats

There have now been two assassination attempts on Trump's life in the last two months.
Almost as if people who may already be 'off' are hearing how dangerous Trump is to this country might have taken the Democrats calling him a threat to our democracy seriously. Suppose if you tell mentally unwell, dangerous people that they're in danger enough they may eventually ... oh we dunno, do something stupid.
Now, to be fair we do not know why the second gunman tried to take Trump's life BUT we're fairly comfortable pointing out how dangerous the Democrat's rhetoric has been for the past DECADE.
And yes, there is far more than this but if we tried to include EVERY hateful, scary post about Trump from Democrats we'd be here all night and likely crash our servers. So we just picked a handful or so.
Heck, Hakeem Jeffries sent this one just a few hours before the shooting:
Extreme MAGA Republicans are the party of a national abortion ban and Trump’s Project 2025.— Hakeem Jeffries (@RepJeffries) September 15, 2024
We must stop them.
This one from Jasmine Crockett was just this morning:
"Right now I feel like MAGA in general, they are threats to us domestically" - Rep Jasmine Crockett (D) this morning— Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) September 15, 2024
A few hours later someone tried to kiII Trump. pic.twitter.com/j2YVPjPJEc
John Harwood, of course.
Trump and Vance are openly inciting racist violence.— John Harwood (@JohnJHarwood) September 15, 2024
it's fascist behavior
long past time for Republicans with a shred of decency to denounce them https://t.co/sgV8eG2ajQ
And we couldn't leave out Tim Walz!
Project 2025 gives Donald Trump the unchecked power to restrict our freedoms.— Tim Walz (@Tim_Walz) August 28, 2024
We are not going to let that happen. https://t.co/6EA1NuYplq
Another from the guy who wants to be VP:
Trump just survived another assassination attempt.— Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) September 15, 2024
Your friendly reminder that Tim Walz called Trump a "threat to Democracy" and a "fascist" who will "put people's lives in danger" just weeks after he survived his first assassination attempt.pic.twitter.com/AWwEjmsKIN
Couldn't do a piece like this without including Adam Schiff.
Donald Trump says he would be a “dictator on day one,” if elected.— Adam Schiff (@AdamSchiff) January 17, 2024
This is not an empty threat. And we must take him at his word. pic.twitter.com/VlpUstxwBB
There are a bunch from Schiff for Brains.
If Donald Trump takes office again, he will never leave voluntarily.— Adam Schiff (@AdamSchiff) December 6, 2023
January 6th proved that. His own words reaffirm it.
He’s acted on his threats before – and he will do so again. pic.twitter.com/socQFG7hHh
And of course, Liz Cheney hasn't exactly helped tone things down, now has she?
Tonight is a stark reminder of Trump’s dominance over the Republican Party.— Adam Schiff (@AdamSchiff) January 16, 2024
And the central threat he poses to our democracy.
We need to make sure he never steps foot in the Oval Office again.
But wait, there's more!
There's always more.
Trump is a national security threat. We need to reaffirm our support to our allies. pic.twitter.com/cCFEWqQlf9— Eric Swalwell (@ericswalwell) June 20, 2019
What’s changed since 2019 when lead impeachment investigator @danielsgoldman & I laid out the threats Trump posed to our democracy & national security? As Dan says over and over, Trump is at the center of the threat. #FlashbackFriday pic.twitter.com/DgkqkYNrlw— Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) August 12, 2022
They've been poisoning people for years.
And MSNBC wants Trump to tone HIS rhetoric down?!
And of course, we've saved the best for last.
I’m headed to Philadelphia today to join @APIAVote for a Town Hall to discuss what’s at stake this election and the clear threat the former president represents to our democracy.— Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) July 13, 2024
Ok, she's not the best but her rhetoric is definitely the worst.
It’s simple: Donald Trump is a threat to our democracy and fundamental freedoms.— Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) July 3, 2024
With your vote, we will stop him this November. pic.twitter.com/8ThNfBjar8
Donald Trump has vowed that he will be a dictator on “day one.”— Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) June 27, 2024
He is a threat to our democracy and our fundamental freedoms.pic.twitter.com/NzEWjjxDMT
As you can see, Kamala has called Trump a threat many, many, many times.
Donald Trump is a threat to our democracy and fundamental freedoms.— Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) June 17, 2024
President @JoeBiden and I will continue fighting to restore Roe, protect our democracy, and address our gun violence epidemic.
The contrast could not be clearer.
Donald Trump:— Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) April 3, 2024
—Said he’s proud of his role in overturning Roe
—Talks openly about plans for a nationwide abortion ban
—Routinely praises authoritarian leaders
—Vowed to be a dictator on day one
—Called for cuts to Social Security and Medicare
He is a threat to our democracy and…
Donald Trump is a threat to our democracy and fundamental freedoms.— Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) March 18, 2024
President @JoeBiden and I will restore Roe, protect voting rights, and finally address our gun violence epidemic.
The contrast could not be clearer. pic.twitter.com/wV35y7a9OB
There are SO many, you guys.
She likes to claim this is not who we are ...
But clearly, it's who she is.
