Now That He's Been Shot at AGAIN, Here Is Some of the MOST Violent, Anti-Trump Rhetoric from Democrats

There have now been two assassination attempts on Trump's life in the last two months.

Almost as if people who may already be 'off' are hearing how dangerous Trump is to this country might have taken the Democrats calling him a threat to our democracy seriously. Suppose if you tell mentally unwell, dangerous people that they're in danger enough they may eventually ... oh we dunno, do something stupid.

Now, to be fair we do not know why the second gunman tried to take Trump's life BUT we're fairly comfortable pointing out how dangerous the Democrat's rhetoric has been for the past DECADE.

And yes, there is far more than this but if we tried to include EVERY hateful, scary post about Trump from Democrats we'd be here all night and likely crash our servers. So we just picked a handful or so.

Heck, Hakeem Jeffries sent this one just a few hours before the shooting:

Extreme MAGA Republicans are the party of a national abortion ban and Trump’s Project 2025.



We must stop them. — Hakeem Jeffries (@RepJeffries) September 15, 2024

This one from Jasmine Crockett was just this morning:

"Right now I feel like MAGA in general, they are threats to us domestically" - Rep Jasmine Crockett (D) this morning



A few hours later someone tried to kiII Trump. pic.twitter.com/j2YVPjPJEc — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) September 15, 2024

John Harwood, of course.

Trump and Vance are openly inciting racist violence.



it's fascist behavior



long past time for Republicans with a shred of decency to denounce them https://t.co/sgV8eG2ajQ — John Harwood (@JohnJHarwood) September 15, 2024

And we couldn't leave out Tim Walz!

Project 2025 gives Donald Trump the unchecked power to restrict our freedoms.



We are not going to let that happen. https://t.co/6EA1NuYplq — Tim Walz (@Tim_Walz) August 28, 2024

Another from the guy who wants to be VP:

Trump just survived another assassination attempt.



Your friendly reminder that Tim Walz called Trump a "threat to Democracy" and a "fascist" who will "put people's lives in danger" just weeks after he survived his first assassination attempt.pic.twitter.com/AWwEjmsKIN — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) September 15, 2024

Couldn't do a piece like this without including Adam Schiff.

Donald Trump says he would be a “dictator on day one,” if elected.



This is not an empty threat. And we must take him at his word. pic.twitter.com/VlpUstxwBB — Adam Schiff (@AdamSchiff) January 17, 2024

There are a bunch from Schiff for Brains.

If Donald Trump takes office again, he will never leave voluntarily.



January 6th proved that. His own words reaffirm it.



He’s acted on his threats before – and he will do so again. pic.twitter.com/socQFG7hHh — Adam Schiff (@AdamSchiff) December 6, 2023

And of course, Liz Cheney hasn't exactly helped tone things down, now has she?

Tonight is a stark reminder of Trump’s dominance over the Republican Party.



And the central threat he poses to our democracy.



We need to make sure he never steps foot in the Oval Office again. — Adam Schiff (@AdamSchiff) January 16, 2024

But wait, there's more!

There's always more.

Trump is a national security threat. We need to reaffirm our support to our allies. pic.twitter.com/cCFEWqQlf9 — Eric Swalwell (@ericswalwell) June 20, 2019

What’s changed since 2019 when lead impeachment investigator @danielsgoldman & I laid out the threats Trump posed to our democracy & national security? As Dan says over and over, Trump is at the center of the threat. #FlashbackFriday pic.twitter.com/DgkqkYNrlw — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) August 12, 2022

They've been poisoning people for years.

And MSNBC wants Trump to tone HIS rhetoric down?!

And of course, we've saved the best for last.

I’m headed to Philadelphia today to join @APIAVote for a Town Hall to discuss what’s at stake this election and the clear threat the former president represents to our democracy. — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) July 13, 2024

Ok, she's not the best but her rhetoric is definitely the worst.

It’s simple: Donald Trump is a threat to our democracy and fundamental freedoms.



Donald Trump has vowed that he will be a dictator on “day one.”



As you can see, Kamala has called Trump a threat many, many, many times.

Donald Trump:



—Said he’s proud of his role in overturning Roe

—Talks openly about plans for a nationwide abortion ban

—Routinely praises authoritarian leaders

—Vowed to be a dictator on day one

—Called for cuts to Social Security and Medicare



He is a threat to our democracy and… — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) April 3, 2024

There are SO many, you guys.

She likes to claim this is not who we are ...

But clearly, it's who she is.

======================================================================