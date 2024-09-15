DBags at MSNBC Quick to Blame Trump and HIS Rhetoric for Second Assassination Attempt on HIS Life (Watch)

We've said it once, we've said it a thousand times.
And we'll likely say it a thousand times more.
You simply do not hate the mainstream media enough. You just don't.
As it became clear that there was a second assassination attempt on Trump's life, the twits at MSNBC were quick to blame ... Trump. No really. And then they talked about how he needs to tone his rhetoric down.
Not the jackass Democrats who keep insisting Trump is a THREAT TO OUR DEMOCRACY and he MUST BE STOPPED.
No no, Trump himself is to blame for this second attempt on his life. You can't even make this up, watch:
WATCH: MSNBC's Alex Witt argues *the Trump campaign* needs to turn down the rhetoric now that Donald Trump has been shot at for the second time in three months.— Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) September 15, 2024
"Do you expect there to be calls from within the Trump campaign to [tone it down]?"
Elise Jordan replies she hopes… pic.twitter.com/NGjxqIsTPR
His post continues:
Elise Jordan replies she hopes Trump makes this "a unity-type" inflection point, but fears he won't do it.
But fears he won't do it.
K.
Yes, because it's all on him to get people to stop trying to kill him, and not the Democrats who spread hate-filled and terrifying rhetoric each and every day.
Of course it’s his fault he was shot at. Maybe stop calling him Hitler on your network @AlexWitt— JamesKirkLives (@JamesKirkLives) September 15, 2024
Ya' think?
Case in point:
JUST IN: Dem Party activist 'Rev. Dr. Jacqui Lewis' says that Donald Trump is 'exactly like Mussolini and Hitler,' calls him a 'fascist authoritarian weasel,' and claims that 'America created Nazi Germany'— Unlimited L's (@unlimited_ls) September 15, 2024
“It is outrageous, it’s horrifying, but it’s expected from a fascist… pic.twitter.com/rWuFWv4jSU
Tah-dah!
But TRUMP!
Jeeeezus. Now blaming the victim ? wtf is wrong with these people ?— Nikki mac🐊🐊🇺🇸 (@Nikkimac187) September 15, 2024
How long ya' got?
