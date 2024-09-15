Now That He's Been Shot at AGAIN, Here Is Some of the MOST...
Government Thinks You're Stupid: TOTES Legit Anti-Haitian KKK Flyer Is Definitely Not a...
WATCH: Local Sheriff Verifies That Trump is Getting LESS PROTECTION Than Joe Biden
REPORT: Second Trump Shooter Has Been Identified (And We THINK We Have His...
You Scared, Fauxcahontas? Elizabeth Warren Warns of 'Profoundly Serious Consequences' If T...
Remember When David Muir Said Crime Was Down? Yeah, About That: NYC Subway...
Alexander Vindman's Contemptible Shrew of a Wife Begs for Attention Mocking Trump Assassin...
YOU OWN THIS: Kamala Harris Gets WRECKED Following Second Assassination Attempt on Donald...
As Biden-Harris Push Us Closer to World War Three, Navy Proudly Launches First...
Secret Service Exchanged Gunfire With Man at Trump's Florida Golf Club; CNN Confirms...
'Glad to Hear He Is Safe': Senators Tweet About Former President Trump
Dopey Toronto Doc Tries to Dunk on Israel Over Hamas' Hospital Tunnels and...
BREAKING: Shots Fired at Florida Golf Course in 'Vicinity' of Trump, Campaign Says...
WATCH: Harris-Walz Campaign Surrogate Gets NUKED From Orbit Over Lie About Troops in...

DBags at MSNBC Quick to Blame Trump and HIS Rhetoric for Second Assassination Attempt on HIS Life (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  6:15 PM on September 15, 2024
Various

We've said it once, we've said it a thousand times.

And we'll likely say it a thousand times more.

You simply do not hate the mainstream media enough. You just don't.

Advertisement

As it became clear that there was a second assassination attempt on Trump's life, the twits at MSNBC were quick to blame ... Trump. No really. And then they talked about how he needs to tone his rhetoric down.

Not the jackass Democrats who keep insisting Trump is a THREAT TO OUR DEMOCRACY and he MUST BE STOPPED.

No no, Trump himself is to blame for this second attempt on his life. You can't even make this up, watch:

His post continues:

Elise Jordan replies she hopes Trump makes this "a unity-type" inflection point, but fears he won't do it.

But fears he won't do it.

K.

Yes, because it's all on him to get people to stop trying to kill him, and not the Democrats who spread hate-filled and terrifying rhetoric each and every day.

Ya' think?

Case in point:

Recommended

REPORT: Second Trump Shooter Has Been Identified (And We THINK We Have His Socials)
Sam J.
Advertisement

Tah-dah!

But TRUMP!

How long ya' got?

======================================================================

Related:

RFK Jr. Supporters Point and LAUGH at Keith Ellison In Full MELTDOWN Mode Over Kamala Harris Internals

Gwen Walz Shows Her TRUE Crazy Colors - If You Thought Tim Was Bad, You Ain't Seen NOTHIN' Yet (Watch)

JD Vance Dishes Out EPIC Ratio on Krystal Ball's 'ARGLE BARGLE RAR Neo-Nazi Republicans' Post and BAHAHA

Holy Hell-MUSTA-Frozen-Over, Batman! CNN Fact-Checks TF out of Kamala's Attacks on Trump and JD Vance

FATALITY! JD Vance Takes ZERO Prisoners OWNING Dana Bash During Back and Forth on Springfield, OH (Watch)

=======================================================================

Tags: ASSASSINATION MSNBC SHOOTING TRUMP 2024 ELECTION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

REPORT: Second Trump Shooter Has Been Identified (And We THINK We Have His Socials)
Sam J.
Now That He's Been Shot at AGAIN, Here Is Some of the MOST Violent, Anti-Trump Rhetoric from Democrats
Sam J.
Government Thinks You're Stupid: TOTES Legit Anti-Haitian KKK Flyer Is Definitely Not a Fed Trap
Amy Curtis
WATCH: Local Sheriff Verifies That Trump is Getting LESS PROTECTION Than Joe Biden
Aaron Walker
YOU OWN THIS: Kamala Harris Gets WRECKED Following Second Assassination Attempt on Donald Trump
Amy Curtis
You Scared, Fauxcahontas? Elizabeth Warren Warns of 'Profoundly Serious Consequences' If Trump Wins
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
REPORT: Second Trump Shooter Has Been Identified (And We THINK We Have His Socials) Sam J.
Advertisement