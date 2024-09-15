Gwen Walz Shows Her TRUE Crazy Colors - If You Thought Tim Was...
RFK Jr. Supporters Point and LAUGH at Keith Ellison In Full MELTDOWN Mode Over Kamala Harris Internals

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:45 AM on September 15, 2024
AP Photo/Lauren Victoria Burke, File

Keith Ellison is BIG MAD at Jill Stein for running in the 2024 election. Probably because he's seen Kamala's internals and even a tiny percentage of her voters supporting Stein will cost her BIGLY.

Advertisement

He's in what we like to call, meltdown mode:

His hate-filled whiny post continues:

She shows up every 4 years making lavish promises but has no record of producing anything except Republican victories. Hard Pass.

Hard pass.

HA HA HA HA HA.

Pretty sure plenty of Democrats are at the same 'hard pass' place with Keith's pal Kamala Harris as well. See RFK Jr. supporters. See Jill Stein supporters. See Cornel West supporters.

Huh, what do you know, we're annoyed by the same.

Most Democrats do.

Ironic, ain't it?

Something like that.

Yeah, stop crying, Keith.

Be a man.

Heh.

Certainly seems that way.

Ya' love to see it.

Gotta love seeing those RFK Jr. supporters taking Ellison and other Democrats who fought to keep him off the ballot holding them all accountable. Way to alienate a large portion of your Democrat base, Kamala toadies.

*we love it*

======================================================================

Tags: JILL STEIN KAMALA HARRIS KEITH ELLISON 2024 ELECTION

