RFK Jr. Supporters Point and LAUGH at Keith Ellison In Full MELTDOWN Mode Over Kamala Harris Internals

Keith Ellison is BIG MAD at Jill Stein for running in the 2024 election. Probably because he's seen Kamala's internals and even a tiny percentage of her voters supporting Stein will cost her BIGLY.

He's in what we like to call, meltdown mode:

If you’ve ever been annoyed by politicians who only show up at election time, then you’ve got to be annoyed with @DrJillStein. She claims to be an unconventional alternative but she’s nauseatingly conventional. She shows up every 4 years making lavish promises but has no record… — Keith Ellison (@keithellison) September 14, 2024

His hate-filled whiny post continues:

She shows up every 4 years making lavish promises but has no record of producing anything except Republican victories. Hard Pass.

Hard pass.

HA HA HA HA HA.

Pretty sure plenty of Democrats are at the same 'hard pass' place with Keith's pal Kamala Harris as well. See RFK Jr. supporters. See Jill Stein supporters. See Cornel West supporters.

I'm annoyed by Democrats pretending to be "saving democracy" while working hard to stamp out any third-party candidacy that might threaten their power. — Jack Spitz (@JackSpitz5) September 14, 2024

Huh, what do you know, we're annoyed by the same.

You really hate democracy. Got it. — Pronoun Refusenik 🇺🇲 (@DidacticaStar) September 14, 2024

Most Democrats do.

Ironic, ain't it?

you are a communist and a traitor to this country — Matt Paulus 🇺🇸 (@mdpaulus) September 14, 2024

Something like that.

Keith mad about these polls 😂. Stop crying Keith. 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/LUd7G3Hmdt — Sabby Sabs (@SabbySabs2) September 14, 2024

Yeah, stop crying, Keith.

Be a man.

Heh.

Boy in meltdown mode after seeing the internal polls 🤣 — Revolutionary Blackout Network🥋 (@SocialistMMA) September 14, 2024

Certainly seems that way.

Ya' love to see it.

I'm annoyed by you, Keith Ellison. You are in the club of Democrat political sheep herders, along with Bernie & AOC. Was I ever duped by you and so-called progressives. For decades, I believed Dems were fighting for the 99%. It took me way too long. However, now I see clearly… — Michigan Deb 🌽🌽🌽 (@MichiganDeb1) September 14, 2024

Gotta love seeing those RFK Jr. supporters taking Ellison and other Democrats who fought to keep him off the ballot holding them all accountable. Way to alienate a large portion of your Democrat base, Kamala toadies.

*we love it*

