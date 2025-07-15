YIKES! Robert Reich's Bizarre Elmo Video Claiming Trump Wants to Brainwash Kids Does NOT Go As He Plans

We can't decide if Robert Reich knows what happened with the Elmo X account earlier this week or if he just thought this would be some impactful way to attack Trump for working to defund PBS. What we do seem to know that Bob doesn't is that PBS doesn't own Sesame Street anymore so either way, this is pretty darn painful.

Then again, at least he found someone he can talk to whom he can look in the eye, right?

Yeah, we're mean.

And petty.

We own it.

Watch this:

Why is Trump so hell-bent on defunding PBS?



It’s part of a larger plan — one where he can control not just what we do, but what we think. Watch: pic.twitter.com/siPSdhIGbE — Robert Reich (@RBReich) July 15, 2025

Yeah, that's it, Bob. Trump wants to control what the kids see and think. Funny how our pals on the Left are always projecting their own BS onto the right. We're not the ones who want to control language and cancel people for wrongthink.

That would be your party, Bob.

After Elmo’s recent tweets it’s no surprise he joined up with the Reich — Magills (@magills_) July 15, 2025

HAAAAAA.

We see what he did there.

That's an imposter. Elmo's currently hiding out in Argentina. pic.twitter.com/TuKN6k1pur — Scott G (@SkidWillie) July 15, 2025

WE KNEW IT.

