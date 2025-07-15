Fateh Tells Mamdani Hold His BEER: Deep Dive Into Socialist Running for Minneapolis...
Bro. Quick! What's 2+2?! Ted Lieu Dunking on Trump's Economy FOILED Once Again...
Dems Rahm Emanuel and Dana Bash Decry Trump Deploying Troops to U.S. Border...
From the Top ROPE! Linda McMahon ELBOW-DROPS Liz Warren With Her Own POST...
Mamdani Blames Trump for NYC Tourism Drop and Not Streets Filled with Crime,...
The DUMBEST Baldwin --> Billy Baldwin LASHES Out After X Points Out How...
VIP
Gavin. Dude. Calling Trump an SOB Doesn't Make You Look Tough ... It...
Chip Gaines Defends Going Woke While Scolding Christians for Calling Him OUT and...
Dingus FL Dem Doubles DOWN on Autopen Dig at James Comer... There's Just...
WATCH Ana Navarro Get TROUNCED for Trying to Dismiss Panelist's Opinion Because He's...
Understanding Biden's Autopen: How It Fueled the Biggest Scandal In Modern U.S. History
NBC News Tries to Sweep Biden's Pardon Problem Under the Rug With the...
It's Called KARMA and It's Spelled HA HA HA: Trump Drops DAMNING Receipt...
Release the Cringe: Hank Johnson Drops His Long-UN-Awaited Follow-Up Single to 'No Kings'

YIKES! Robert Reich's Bizarre Elmo Video Claiming Trump Wants to Brainwash Kids Does NOT Go As He Plans

Sam J.
Sam J. | 2:00 PM on July 15, 2025
Twitter

We can't decide if Robert Reich knows what happened with the Elmo X account earlier this week or if he just thought this would be some impactful way to attack Trump for working to defund PBS. What we do seem to know that Bob doesn't is that PBS doesn't own Sesame Street anymore so either way, this is pretty darn painful.

Advertisement

Then again, at least he found someone he can talk to whom he can look in the eye, right?

Yeah, we're mean.

And petty.

We own it.

Watch this:

Yeah, that's it, Bob. Trump wants to control what the kids see and think. Funny how our pals on the Left are always projecting their own BS onto the right. We're not the ones who want to control language and cancel people for wrongthink.

That would be your party, Bob.

HAAAAAA.

We see what he did there.

WE KNEW IT.

============================================================

Related:

Bro. Quick! What's 2+2?! Ted Lieu Dunking on Trump's Economy FOILED Once Again by Reality and ... MATH

Recommended

Bro. Quick! What's 2+2?! Ted Lieu Dunking on Trump's Economy FOILED Once Again by Reality and ... MATH
Sam J.
Advertisement

From the Top ROPE! Linda McMahon ELBOW-DROPS Liz Warren With Her Own POST on the Dept. of Education

The DUMBEST Baldwin --> Billy Baldwin LASHES Out After X Points Out How Damn STUPID He Is About Illegals

Chip Gaines Defends Going Woke While Scolding Christians for Calling Him OUT and YEAH, That Was DUMB

WATCH Ana Navarro Get TROUNCED for Trying to Dismiss Panelist's Opinion Because He's a White Guy (Video)

It's Called KARMA and It's Spelled HA HA HA: Trump Drops DAMNING Receipt on Adam Schiff's Head and HOOBOY

============================================================

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it.  

Help us continue to report on President Trump's successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

DONALD TRUMP FREE SPEECH GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN MEDIA BIAS PBS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Bro. Quick! What's 2+2?! Ted Lieu Dunking on Trump's Economy FOILED Once Again by Reality and ... MATH
Sam J.
From the Top ROPE! Linda McMahon ELBOW-DROPS Liz Warren With Her Own POST on the Dept. of Education
Sam J.
Fateh Tells Mamdani Hold His BEER: Deep Dive Into Socialist Running for Minneapolis Mayor Is CUH-RAY-ZEE
Sam J.
The DUMBEST Baldwin --> Billy Baldwin LASHES Out After X Points Out How Damn STUPID He Is About Illegals
Sam J.
Chip Gaines Defends Going Woke While Scolding Christians for Calling Him OUT and YEAH, That Was DUMB
Sam J.
Dems Rahm Emanuel and Dana Bash Decry Trump Deploying Troops to U.S. Border Instead of Foreign Wars
Warren Squire

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Bro. Quick! What's 2+2?! Ted Lieu Dunking on Trump's Economy FOILED Once Again by Reality and ... MATH Sam J.
Advertisement