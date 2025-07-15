Fateh Tells Mamdani Hold His BEER: Deep Dive Into Socialist Running for Minneapolis Mayor Is CUH-RAY-ZEE

What's the deal with so many socialists running for office? Oh sure, they claim they're Democratic Socialists, but give us a break.

They're socialists.

And crazy dangerous.

Advertisement

This deep dive on the latest 'start' of the socialist movement, who's running for Mayor of Minneapolis, is some alarming and even scary stuff.

Take a look:

Minnesota State Senator Omar Fateh is running for Mayor of Minneapolis.



His record is packed with controversy and far-left policies that would only push Minnesota’s largest city deeper into chaos.



Here is a deep dive into Minnesota’s version of Zohran Mamdani.



🧵 1/10 pic.twitter.com/TBsWIcrU6e — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) July 15, 2025

Grab a snack.

Omar Fateh supported the failed campaign to defund and dismantle the Minneapolis Police Department, replacing it with a Department of Public Safety.



When shown polling that White voters supported the amendment but Black voters opposed it, Fateh called it a “disinformation… pic.twitter.com/IVRRwmcreR — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) July 15, 2025

Post continues:

... campaign.” Fateh continues to advocate for the same policy that was already rejected by voters in one of the bluest cities in America during his run for Mayor. 2/10

Yeah, this isn't going to get any better.

Omar Fateh is running on a platform of “Trump-Proofing Minneapolis,”

which means refusing to allow any coordination with federal agents whatsoever.



Fateh even showed up to a federal drug and human trafficking raid in Minneapolis to resist law enforcement.

One woman was arrested… pic.twitter.com/pwmfTewHf4 — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) July 15, 2025

Post continues:

... for assaulting agents during the operation. That same investigation recovered 900 pounds of crystal meth. In his own op-ed on Medium, Fateh wrote the following in reference to this raid: “We cannot be a sanctuary city in name only. Mayor Frey says that he is prepared to stand up to Donald Trump and will protect our immigrant communities. His inaction last week on Tuesday, however, demonstrates his inability to effectively fight back against Donald Trump. He cannot be trusted to reform his Minneapolis Police Department who we saw assist Trump’s agents in creating fear, confusion, and distrust.”

3/10

So he's protecting the crystal meth. Alrighty then.

Omar Fateh is no stranger to using his authority to push back against investigative agencies — especially when he frames it as racism.



In this case, he claimed the Minnesota Department of Education was trying to shut down businesses based on suspicion rather than evidence.



He… pic.twitter.com/LOa3sAWw3C — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) July 15, 2025

Post continues:

... was defending several organizations, including Feeding Our Future. That’s the same group he went to bat for after receiving $11,000 in campaign donations from individuals later charged in the $250 million Feeding Our Future fraud scheme, which fell under MDE oversight. Only after intense public scrutiny did Fateh quietly return the money. 4/10

Advertisement

Well, ain't that convenient?

Omar Fateh’s controversies around campaign finance doesn’t end there though.



His campaign volunteer, Muse Mohamed, was convicted of lying to a grand jury about illegally handling absentee ballots linked to ballot harvesting.



Federal investigators later proved he did handle the… pic.twitter.com/coNtpXpA95 — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) July 15, 2025

Post continues:

... ballots in question. Muse is also Fateh’s brother-in-law. After Muse pleaded the 5th in front of the Minnesota Senate Ethics Committee, there was no way to tie Fateh’s campaign with the ballot harvesting scheme. Fateh was also instructed to undergo training for failing to disclose payments he made for online campaign advertising from the same ethics committee hearing. 5/10

Ballot harvesting.

Gosh, we're shocked.

Omar Fateh has supported some of the most radical proposals as a State Senator, including free or reduced healthcare for illegal immigrants.



Here are two clips showing Fateh leading a vocal protest attempting to shut down a press conference at the Minnesota State Capitol after… pic.twitter.com/orRVYkpJYR — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) July 15, 2025

Post continues:

... Democrats backed down on taxpayer-funded healthcare for illegal aliens. Several legislators seen in the video have already endorsed Fateh in his campaign for Mayor. “One Minnesota, right?”

“You are killing our communities.”

“You sold out.” 6/10

Advertisement

Sensing a pattern here.

Omar Fateh has consistently opposed additional funding for law enforcement, especially when it relates to immigration enforcement.



Here is Fateh leading a press conference in opposition to that funding.



Fateh also sponsored SF 580, which aimed to eliminate qualified immunity… pic.twitter.com/moG8NyIp4g — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) July 15, 2025

Post continues:

... immunity protections for police officers in Minnesota. Make no mistake, Fateh is an anti-law enforcement candidate who backed every measure to hurt law enforcement while emboldening criminals. 7/10

Because fewer police in Minneapolis would be a good thing.

Or ... you know, not.

Omar Fateh supports rent control ordinances, public housing expansion, and policies framed as “housing as a human right.” His position applies regardless of immigration status or income verification.



He continues to promote this agenda as part of his mayoral platform, even… pic.twitter.com/O70aXoFo3f — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) July 15, 2025

Post continues:

... even though a nearly identical policy was already passed and failed in the neighboring city of St. Paul, Minnesota. After rent control passed in St. Paul, new housing construction dropped sharply. Permits fell by over 80 percent within six months. Developers pulled projects or moved them to Minneapolis and surrounding suburbs. Property values declined. Landlords and investors devalued St. Paul properties. Some sold off rental units or converted them into owner-occupied homes. In 2022, under pressure from Mayor Melvin Carter and the City Council, the policy was amended. New construction was exempted for 20 years. Just cause eviction rules were added. Fateh continues to support this same approach, despite its well-documented failure. 8/10

Advertisement

Socialists love to fail.

Omar Fateh is a proud member of the Democratic Socialists of America.



The DSA has already endorsed his candidacy for Mayor, which he promoted on Instagram.



Here is a release from the Twin Cities DSA confirming his membership.



🧵 9/10 pic.twitter.com/1WSZTsDj1l — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) July 15, 2025

*sigh*

To be very clear: I do not care that Omar Fateh is Somali or Muslim.



I care because he is a radical leftist pushing destructive policies.



I have canvassed countless Somali households in Minnesota and helped coordinate roundtable meetings between GOP leaders and Somali business… pic.twitter.com/1vaAIM89zI — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) July 15, 2025

Post continues:

... leaders across the state. I would argue that most Somalis are conservative at their core — but we have failed to earn their support. Heading into the midterms, we must do more to engage this coalition of voters who already share many of our values. We embrace conservatism regardless of their background. We reject communism and socialism regardless of their background. 10/10

Minneapolis is in trouble, folks.

============================================================

Related:

AKWARD! Robert Reich's Bizarre Video With Elmo About Trump Brainwashing Kids Does NOT Go As He Plans

Bro. Quick! What's 2+2?! Ted Lieu Dunking on Trump's Economy FOILED Once Again by Reality and ... MATH

Advertisement

From the Top ROPE! Linda McMahon ELBOW-DROPS Liz Warren With Her Own POST on the Dept. of Education

The DUMBEST Baldwin --> Billy Baldwin LASHES Out After X Points Out How Damn STUPID He Is About Illegals

Chip Gaines Defends Going Woke While Scolding Christians for Calling Him OUT and YEAH, That Was DUMB

============================================================

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it.

Help us continue to report on President Trump's successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.