Fateh Tells Mamdani Hold His BEER: Deep Dive Into Socialist Running for Minneapolis Mayor Is CUH-RAY-ZEE

Sam J.
Sam J. | 2:25 PM on July 15, 2025
Meme

What's the deal with so many socialists running for office? Oh sure, they claim they're Democratic Socialists, but give us a break.

They're socialists.

And crazy dangerous.

This deep dive on the latest 'start' of the socialist movement, who's running for Mayor of Minneapolis, is some alarming and even scary stuff.

Take a look:

Grab a snack.

Post continues:

... campaign.”

Fateh continues to advocate for the same policy that was already rejected by voters in one of the bluest cities in America during his run for Mayor. 

2/10

Yeah, this isn't going to get any better.

LOL! Cue the SHRIEKING: Check Out the Test Trump Has Planned for AOC and Jasmine Crockett (Watch)
Sam J.
Post continues:

... for assaulting agents during the operation.

That same investigation recovered 900 pounds of crystal meth.

In his own op-ed on Medium, Fateh wrote the following in reference to this raid:

“We cannot be a sanctuary city in name only. Mayor Frey says that he is prepared to stand up to Donald Trump and will protect our immigrant communities. His inaction last week on Tuesday, however, demonstrates his inability to effectively fight back against Donald Trump. He cannot be trusted to reform his Minneapolis Police Department who we saw assist Trump’s agents in creating fear, confusion, and distrust.” 

3/10

So he's protecting the crystal meth. Alrighty then.

Post continues:

... was defending several organizations, including Feeding Our Future.

That’s the same group he went to bat for after receiving $11,000 in campaign donations from individuals later charged in the $250 million Feeding Our Future fraud scheme, which fell under MDE oversight.

Only after intense public scrutiny did Fateh quietly return the money. 

4/10

Well, ain't that convenient?

Post continues:

... ballots in question.

Muse is also Fateh’s brother-in-law.

After Muse pleaded the 5th in front of the Minnesota Senate Ethics Committee, there was no way to tie Fateh’s campaign with the ballot harvesting scheme.

Fateh was also instructed to undergo training for failing to disclose payments he made for online campaign advertising from the same ethics committee hearing. 

5/10

Ballot harvesting.

Gosh, we're shocked.

Post continues:

... Democrats backed down on taxpayer-funded healthcare for illegal aliens.

Several legislators seen in the video have already endorsed Fateh in his campaign for Mayor.

“One Minnesota, right?”
“You are killing our communities.”
“You sold out.” 

6/10

Sensing a pattern here.

Post continues:

... immunity protections for police officers in Minnesota.

Make no mistake, Fateh is an anti-law enforcement candidate who backed every measure to hurt law enforcement while emboldening criminals. 

7/10

Because fewer police in Minneapolis would be a good thing.

Or ... you know, not.

Post continues:

... even though a nearly identical policy was already passed and failed in the neighboring city of St. Paul, Minnesota.

After rent control passed in St. Paul, new housing construction dropped sharply. Permits fell by over 80 percent within six months. Developers pulled projects or moved them to Minneapolis and surrounding suburbs.

Property values declined. Landlords and investors devalued St. Paul properties. Some sold off rental units or converted them into owner-occupied homes.

In 2022, under pressure from Mayor Melvin Carter and the City Council, the policy was amended. New construction was exempted for 20 years. Just cause eviction rules were added.

Fateh continues to support this same approach, despite its well-documented failure.

8/10

Socialists love to fail.

*sigh*

Post continues:

... leaders across the state.

I would argue that most Somalis are conservative at their core — but we have failed to earn their support.

Heading into the midterms, we must do more to engage this coalition of voters who already share many of our values.

We embrace conservatism regardless of their background.

We reject communism and socialism regardless of their background. 

10/10

Minneapolis is in trouble, folks.

