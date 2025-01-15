Pam Bondi Helps Dem Sen. Mazie Hirono Make a Fool of Herself at ANOTHER Hearing

Democrat Sen. Mazie Hirono of Hawaii is questioning another Trump nominee today just 24 hours after getting wrecked by Pete Hegseth over her shameless smear attempts. Hirono, from the political party that lionizes Ted Kennedy and Bill Clinton, claimed Hegseth is a drunk and a womanizer who therefore is not qualified for the position of Defense Secretary.

This woman's a lunatic and serves in the U.S. Senate -- not a good combination. Here are a couple of Hirono clips from yesterday's hearing with Pete Hegseth if you missed it:

What is this line of questioning from Sen. Mazie Hirono? pic.twitter.com/dnqD4p9nkS — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) January 14, 2025

Sen. Mazie Hirono's unhinged questioning of Pete Hegseth continues. pic.twitter.com/YDJQCCeNjk — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) January 14, 2025

Hirono is also on the Senate Judiciary Committee, which means the craziness carried over into today during the confirmation hearing for Pam Bondi, likely the country's next Attorney General.

How insane did it get? This insane:

Mazie Hirono just asked Pam Bondi if she’s ever sexually assaulted anyone…



What a complete joke. — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) January 15, 2025

It would have been completely appropriate for Bondi to respond with "I just spanked Durbin, Blumenthal and Whitehouse pretty hard, does that count?"

Bondi also made it clear that Hirono's only interested in the public theatrics because she refused to meet privately to discuss the issues:

Pam Bondi was NOT taking Sen. Hirono's crap:



"You were the only one who refused to meet with me, senator..." pic.twitter.com/izxg0Sd9j8 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) January 15, 2025

The odd thing is that Hirono probably thinks these kinds of things make her look good.

Democrats understand how stupid this makes them look, right? https://t.co/eBk7BISa7o — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) January 15, 2025

Apparently not, because they allowed her to keep going:

Sen. Hirono: "I think it's really important that the Attorney General be independent of the White House."



Is Mazie Hirono under the impression that the DOJ is its own branch of government? pic.twitter.com/PeUQShsFlb — Greg Price (@greg_price11) January 15, 2025

The fact that Trump was the one who nominated Bondi should have been Hirono's first clue.

Every time Bondi steamrolled Hirono's attempted set-up questions the senator tried to move on:

Also just because a worn out Dem talking point has been discredited doesn't mean Hirono wasn't going to try and keep it rolling:

Senator Hirono pushes the media’s lie about Trump saying immigrants “poisining the blood” of Americans.



This is not true.



Trump was talking about fentanyl poisoning Americans. pic.twitter.com/zevrRwNx7r — Media Lies (@MediasLies) January 15, 2025

It became clear that Hirono's intent was to drop discredited talking points and then move on -- this all had nothing to do with getting any answers:

Hirono: Trump said illegal immigration is poisoning the blood of our nation. Agree?



Bondi: I went to the border and visited a r*pe crisis center. I'm sure you've been to the border as well.



Hirono: Next question. pic.twitter.com/PSAv99WNeV — Sara Rose 🇺🇸🌹 (@saras76) January 15, 2025

Wow, two days of Hirono has gotten to be a bit much. Hopefully both Hegseth and Bondi are confirmed so her lunacy isn't rewarded.

What is wrong with Hawaii that causes them to elect Mazie Hirono??? — Phil Kerpen (@kerpen) January 15, 2025

The question of the day!