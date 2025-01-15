Pam Bondi Is Destroying Democrat Senators! They've Got Nothing!
Pam Bondi Helps Dem Sen. Mazie Hirono Make a Fool of Herself at ANOTHER Hearing

Doug P.  |  1:31 PM on January 15, 2025
Meme screenshot

Democrat Sen. Mazie Hirono of Hawaii is questioning another Trump nominee today just 24 hours after getting wrecked by Pete Hegseth over her shameless smear attempts. Hirono, from the political party that lionizes Ted Kennedy and Bill Clinton, claimed Hegseth is a drunk and a womanizer who therefore is not qualified for the position of Defense Secretary. 

This woman's a lunatic and serves in the U.S. Senate -- not a good combination. Here are a couple of Hirono clips from yesterday's hearing with Pete Hegseth if you missed it:

Hirono is also on the Senate Judiciary Committee, which means the craziness carried over into today during the confirmation hearing for Pam Bondi, likely the country's next Attorney General. 

How insane did it get? This insane:

It would have been completely appropriate for Bondi to respond with "I just spanked Durbin, Blumenthal and Whitehouse pretty hard, does that count?"

Bondi also made it clear that Hirono's only interested in the public theatrics because she refused to meet privately to discuss the issues:

The odd thing is that Hirono probably thinks these kinds of things make her look good.

Apparently not, because they allowed her to keep going:

The fact that Trump was the one who nominated Bondi should have been Hirono's first clue.

Every time Bondi steamrolled Hirono's attempted set-up questions the senator tried to move on: 

Also just because a worn out Dem talking point has been discredited doesn't mean Hirono wasn't going to try and keep it rolling:

It became clear that Hirono's intent was to drop discredited talking points and then move on -- this all had nothing to do with getting any answers:

Wow, two days of Hirono has gotten to be a bit much. Hopefully both Hegseth and Bondi are confirmed so her lunacy isn't rewarded.

The question of the day!

