Run AWAAAY! Nick Sotor CONFRONTS MSNBC Journo About Pushing Kamala's Violent Anti-Trump Rhetoric (Watch)

Nick Sortor tried to confront MSNBC's Maggie Vespa about the violent rhetoric she and the other toadies at her network have been pushing on behalf of the Kamala Harris campaign. Guess she didn't like the question.

Watch:

🚨 NEW: I PERSONALLY confronted the MSNBC “reporter” here in Springfield, Ohio who is now on TV with Lester Holt blaming President Trump for his own ass*ss*nation attempt



And she tried to have me ARRESTED.



I attempted to ask @Maggie_Vespa why she is pushing VIOLENT, DIVISIVE… https://t.co/EoJ06Of9B8 pic.twitter.com/wXulsn1oAa — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) September 16, 2024

His post continues:

I attempted to ask @Maggie_Vespa why she is pushing VIOLENT, DIVISIVE rhetoric on behalf of the Harris campaign, which leads to leftist clowns attempting to k*ll Trump. She then ran away and called the cops, with FOUR units responding in a police department with incredibly tight resources. AMERICANS AREN’T BUYING THEIR BS ANYMORE.

She not only ran away from him but tried to have him arrested? REALLY?!

HA HA HA HA HA

Oh man.

So much for girl power.

MSNBC should longer be considered a viable source for news, but rather just part of the Democratic propaganda machine! — Tom Young (@brui4ns1) September 16, 2024

We stopped taking MSNBC seriously years ago. Heck, decades ago.

The guy who popped shots at Trump today has a respect for Lester Holt: pic.twitter.com/k6zLBY8l1v — Paul De-Lis (@PaultheAcadian) September 16, 2024

Because of course he did.

Imagine being a reporter, and afraid of someone asking you questions. — Angela Van Der Pluym (@anjewla90) September 16, 2024

This is MSNBC we're talking about ... they have zero interest in answering real questions or telling the truth.

You cannot dislike the mainstream media enough. — Whiskey Hell (@Whiskey_Hell) September 16, 2024

They have sadly become the enemy of the people.

