Run AWAAAY! Nick Sotor CONFRONTS MSNBC Journo About Pushing Kamala's Violent Anti-Trump Rhetoric (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:30 AM on September 16, 2024
Meme

Nick Sortor tried to confront MSNBC's Maggie Vespa about the violent rhetoric she and the other toadies at her network have been pushing on behalf of the Kamala Harris campaign. Guess she didn't like the question.

Watch:

His post continues:

I attempted to ask @Maggie_Vespa why she is pushing VIOLENT, DIVISIVE rhetoric on behalf of the Harris campaign, which leads to leftist clowns attempting to k*ll Trump. She then ran away and called the cops, with FOUR units responding in a police department with incredibly tight resources.

AMERICANS AREN’T BUYING THEIR BS ANYMORE.

She not only ran away from him but tried to have him arrested? REALLY?!

HA HA HA HA HA

Oh man.

So much for girl power.

We stopped taking MSNBC seriously years ago. Heck, decades ago.

Because of course he did.

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
This is MSNBC we're talking about ... they have zero interest in answering real questions or telling the truth.

They have sadly become the enemy of the people.

