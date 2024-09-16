Alexander Vindman's SHE-HAG Wife Makes Things WORSE Doubling and TRIPLING Down on Anti-Trump Rhetoric

As Twitchy readers know, Alexander Vindman's wife is desperate to make a name for herself and she seems to think being an ugly, hateful troll is the way to get it done. Granted, she watched her ugly, hateful troll of a husband achieve fame so maybe she thinks it will work out that way for her as well.
Nobody would even know who this harpy was if her husband hadn't been a wretched, gossipy dbag who couldn't accept he didn't get to determine America's foreign policy and nuked his entire career over it.
That's probably why she made a repugnant joke about Trump getting shot at AGAIN ... and then went on to double and even triple down.
Sorry you’re triggered.— Rachel Vindman 🇺🇸🦅🌻 (@natsechobbyist) September 15, 2024
🤣🤣🤣
I mean no I’m not. I don’t care a little bit 🫶🏻
She is literally the meme. You know the one, where the gnarly troll says something stupid and then points and laughs because people realize the gnarly troll said something stupid?
Yeah, that's her.
Then she tried to play the victim, claiming Trump deserves to be shot at.
No, really.
Trump has been inciting violence against his enemies for years. He douses a situation in gasoline, lights a match, & walks away claiming no responsibility.— Rachel Vindman 🇺🇸🦅🌻 (@natsechobbyist) September 15, 2024
Look at what is happening in Springfield, OH right now but he wants to claim he's a victim. You cannot have it both ways.
Alexander's heifer of a wife can't have it both ways either.
Recommended
Did deeper, Eva Braun Jr.— Cynical Publius (@CynicalPublius) September 15, 2024
Are you aware that the shooter was in Ukraine establishing a foreign legion?
Say.... doesn't your husband do a bunch of defense-related contracting for the Ukrainian government?
He has never incited “violence” against anyone, prove me wrong?— @stevenvoiceover (@stevenvoiceover) September 15, 2024
That is strictly the playbook of the Left, convince an army of simpletons that he is “literally Hitler” and watch them scramble, for them the means always justify the ends.
You’re not the good guys.
Keep going….. pic.twitter.com/rROuKRMgdk— Spitfire (@DogRightGirl) September 16, 2024
Luckily, the Republican running against her brother-in-law Eugene Vindman is taking advantage of Alexander's wife's obnoxious trolling and using it for his campaign ...
UPDATE:— Derrick Anderson (@DerrickforVA) September 16, 2024
My opponent, @YVindman, has still not condemned the horrible statements by his family members and political advisors tonight.
In fact, the Vindman family has actually doubled and tripled down on their hateful rhetoric and are now justifying the second failed… pic.twitter.com/45o6cH5NPD
Gosh, it's almost as if we should thank Alexander's wife.
Almost.
