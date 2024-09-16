Womp WOMP! Gunman's Trump-Hating Son's Statement Just DEBUNKED Left's Claims He's a Trump...
Monday Morning Meme Madness
Alexander Vindman Sounds Off and It's Just As Bad As His Wife
The Only Way to Put an End to the Democratic Party's Dangerous Rhetoric...
Lester Holt Suggests the Latest Assassination Attempt Against Trump Was His Own Fault
Bulwark BLOWHARD Sam Stein Lies Through His Teeth About J.D. Vance, Gets Bitten...
This One Unbelievable Election Factoid Says it All About This Crazy Election
In the Wake of Second Attempted Trump Shooting, a Video Emerges of Kamala...
It's Not Just Springfield: ALARMING List of Problems Caused by Illegal Immigrant Invasion...
Now That He's Been Shot at AGAIN, Here Is Some of the MOST...
Government Thinks You're Stupid: TOTES Legit Anti-Haitian KKK Flyer Is Definitely Not a...
WATCH: Local Sheriff Verifies That Trump is Getting LESS PROTECTION Than Joe Biden
REPORT: Second Trump Shooter Has Been Identified (And We THINK We Have His...
DBags at MSNBC Quick to Blame Trump and HIS Rhetoric for Second Assassination...

Alexander Vindman's SHE-HAG Wife Makes Things WORSE Doubling and TRIPLING Down on Anti-Trump Rhetoric

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  8:55 AM on September 16, 2024
Twitter

As Twitchy readers know, Alexander Vindman's wife is desperate to make a name for herself and she seems to think being an ugly, hateful troll is the way to get it done. Granted, she watched her ugly, hateful troll of a husband achieve fame so maybe she thinks it will work out that way for her as well.

Advertisement

Nobody would even know who this harpy was if her husband hadn't been a wretched, gossipy dbag who couldn't accept he didn't get to determine America's foreign policy and nuked his entire career over it.

That's probably why she made a repugnant joke about Trump getting shot at AGAIN ... and then went on to double and even triple down.

She is literally the meme. You know the one, where the gnarly troll says something stupid and then points and laughs because people realize the gnarly troll said something stupid?

Yeah, that's her.

Then she tried to play the victim, claiming Trump deserves to be shot at.

No, really.

Alexander's heifer of a wife can't have it both ways either.

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

Luckily, the Republican running against her brother-in-law Eugene Vindman is taking advantage of Alexander's wife's obnoxious trolling and using it for his campaign ...

Advertisement

Gosh, it's almost as if we should thank Alexander's wife.

Almost.

======================================================================

Related:

'Hates Trump': Gunman’s Son Releases Statement Completely DEBUNKING Left's Attempt to Make Him a Trumper

Now That He's Been Shot at AGAIN, Here Is Some of the MOST Violent, Anti-Trump Rhetoric from Democrats

Network That's Compared Trump to Hitler Blames HIM for Getting Shot at Again, Blames HIS Rhetoric (Watch)

RFK Jr. Supporters Point and LAUGH at Keith Ellison In Full MELTDOWN Mode Over Kamala Harris Internals

Gwen Walz Shows Her TRUE Crazy Colors - If You Thought Tim Was Bad, You Ain't Seen NOTHIN' Yet (Watch)

=======================================================================

Tags: SHOOTING TRUMP WIFE ALEXANDER VINDMAN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Womp WOMP! Gunman's Trump-Hating Son's Statement Just DEBUNKED Left's Claims He's a Trump Supporter
Sam J.
Bulwark BLOWHARD Sam Stein Lies Through His Teeth About J.D. Vance, Gets Bitten by Reality
Amy Curtis
Government Thinks You're Stupid: TOTES Legit Anti-Haitian KKK Flyer Is Definitely Not a Fed Trap
Amy Curtis
Alexander Vindman Sounds Off and It's Just As Bad As His Wife
FuzzyChimp
Lester Holt Suggests the Latest Assassination Attempt Against Trump Was His Own Fault
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement