Alexander Vindman's Contemptible Shrew of a Wife Begs for Attention Mocking Trump Assassination Attempt

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  4:30 PM on September 15, 2024
Twitchy

Someone tried -- again -- to assassinate Donald Trump today. Thankfully, he also failed again and it appears the Secret Service did their jobs and protected the former President from harm.

Lefties, of course, are going to expose just how awful they are in the wake of this. Just like they did in July -- from lamenting that the would-be assassin missed to saying it was all staged -- expect a torrent of awful from the party of tolerance, peace, and decency.

But they'll have a hard time topping this, from Rachel Vindman.

This is your reminder Rachel Vindman is nothing more than a boxed wine loser who only has name recognition because of her equally vile husband.

No lie detected.

It is refreshing when they let the mask slip, isn't it?

Rachel doesn't seem to think democracy is at stake when someone keeps trying to assassinate one of the candidates, though.

Funny, that.

Norms! Decency! Joy!

Because she's awful.

A good, hard look.

We snagged a screenshot, too.

The Internet is for-evahRachel.

She should, but it's her only chance at maybe being relevant someday.

Maybe.

Absolutely the dregs of humanity.

A shining example.

Totally fine. Nothing to see her. Move along.

Of course they are.

