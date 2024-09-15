Alexander Vindman's Contemptible Shrew of a Wife Begs for Attention Mocking Trump Assassination Attempt

Someone tried -- again -- to assassinate Donald Trump today. Thankfully, he also failed again and it appears the Secret Service did their jobs and protected the former President from harm.

Lefties, of course, are going to expose just how awful they are in the wake of this. Just like they did in July -- from lamenting that the would-be assassin missed to saying it was all staged -- expect a torrent of awful from the party of tolerance, peace, and decency.

But they'll have a hard time topping this, from Rachel Vindman.

No ears were harmed. Carry on with your Sunday afternoon. — Rachel Vindman 🇺🇸🦅🌻 (@natsechobbyist) September 15, 2024

This is your reminder Rachel Vindman is nothing more than a boxed wine loser who only has name recognition because of her equally vile husband.

You’re an a**hole — Lee 🦅 🇺🇸 (@Leerose1985) September 15, 2024

No lie detected.

Thank you for admitting that you don’t actually care about gun violence.



I mean this sincerely. It’s refreshing when you guys experience brief moments of honesty and transparency. — Brandon Straka #WalkAway (@BrandonStraka) September 15, 2024

It is refreshing when they let the mask slip, isn't it?

Rachel doesn't seem to think democracy is at stake when someone keeps trying to assassinate one of the candidates, though.

Funny, that.

Man. You’re really making your party look so wholesome. — Sarah Fields (@SarahisCensored) September 15, 2024

Norms! Decency! Joy!

This is awful.



I’m not going to call you names - but I don’t understand how a human being can tweet this of another. — Zelda Aurora Jeanne Gabriel (@ZeldaAGabriel) September 15, 2024

Because she's awful.

You're gonna have to spend some time looking in your mirror someday. — Heather Champion (@winningatmylife) September 15, 2024

A good, hard look.

We snagged a screenshot, too.

The Internet is for-evah, Rachel.

She should, but it's her only chance at maybe being relevant someday.

Maybe.

Absolutely the dregs of humanity.

Trump was almost killed. You don’t even have to like the man to admit this. And Corey Comperatore, a husband and father, lost his life during the incident. Rachel is an example of someone who has allowed hate to color everything. She is an example of how not to act. https://t.co/PGVv5qr1vC — Kimberly Ross (@SouthernKeeks) September 15, 2024

A shining example.

This is the national security community here to assure you that there is absolutely no deep state and everyone is very professional and balanced don’t worry everything is fine. https://t.co/mOf0mnPjnP — Lyndsey Fifield (@lyndseyfifield) September 15, 2024

Totally fine. Nothing to see her. Move along.

Some of the people who tell us they are concerned about protecting democracy are downplaying the second assassination attempt on the GOP nominee in three months. https://t.co/p6HiZ1qkFq — Kostas Moros (@MorosKostas) September 15, 2024

Of course they are.